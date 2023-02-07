ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saranac Lake, NY

northcountrynow.com

Massena fire department honors business owner

The Massena Volunteer Fire Department recently honored Diane Kennedy of Via Main for her dedication and support of the fire department. “Diane and her family and staff have been a quiet supporter of the Fire Department for a very long time, always helping with anything we ask, from food for events, meeting nights, and even feeding our firefighters during fire prevention week,” officials said. First Assistant Chief Tom Miller presented Kennedy and her family with a plaque for their support of the department over the years. Photo courtesy of Massena Volunteer Fire Dept.
MASSENA, NY
mynbc5.com

Morrisonville firefighter loses home in early morning fire

MORRISONVILLE, N.Y. — A family in Morrisonville, New York, is without a home after it caught on fire early Wednesday morning. The Morrisonville Fire Department responded to the flames on Mason Street just after midnight. Multiple fire departments worked for several hours to put out the flames. The department...
MORRISONVILLE, NY
WCAX

Hay truck fire damages historic Stowe building

STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - A fire in a hay truck in the middle of Stowe on Tuesday damaged a building, but firefighters say it could have been much worse. A witness sent WCAX News video of the blaze which they say happened on Route 100 at about 10 a.m. Stowe...
STOWE, VT
railpace.com

Canadian Pacific Holiday Train visits Port Henry

The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is coming to town, and it’s far from quiet in the hamlet of Port Henry, N.Y. With just under 2,000 residents, Port Henry is one of many small communities along the CP system. “It helps bring everybody together,” said Peter J., a firefighter with the Moriah Fire Department. The department provided crowd control and assistance for the Port Henry event, which had not occurred since 2019. Despite the two-year gap, Peter isn’t skeptical of the train’s future or its importance for Port Henry. “It’s a great event, and hopefully our kids, and their future kids can get to see it too.”
PORT HENRY, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Man Dies In North Country Snowmobile Accident

According to responding officers, 25-year-old Jacob P. Merrill of Redford, in the town of Saranac in Clinton County, NY, was operating a 2020 Yamaha snowmobile northeast on the snowmobile trail when he struck a telephone pole. Merrill was ejected from the snowmobile, suffered serious injuries, and was pronounced deceased at...
CLINTON COUNTY, NY
mynbc5.com

Vermont fisherman catches record-breaking carp in Lake Champlain

A Vermont fisherman caught the largest carp ever recorded in the state's history in 2022, according to a report from the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department. The department said Jacob Kinney, of North Hero, captured a massive 63.4-pound carp in Lake Champlain in May, breaking a record previously set in 2021 by nearly 20 pounds.
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Slick travel conditions possible in Northern New York, Vermont Thursday due to wintry mix, rain

Several winter weather advisories have been issued for Thursday night across our region, where a wintry mix and some freezing rain could cause slick travel conditions. Travelers in Essex County, New York, and the Northeast Kingdom, as well as the spine of the Green Mountains and parts of Grafton County, New Hampshire, could experience difficult travel conditions tonight, thanks to a storm that is moving west.
ESSEX COUNTY, NY
Shore News Network

New York Police searching for missing man after snowmobile found abandoned on icy Saranac River

NEW YORK – New York State troopers are searching for a missing Saranac Lake man after his snowmobile was found abandoned on the ice of the Saranac River. According to police, detectives with Troop B, are investigating an abandoned snowmobile located on ice on the Saranac River just off Branch Farm Road in the town of Harrietstown. “There was no one around the snowmobile. The State Police are asking for assisting in locating the owner of the snowmobile, Ryan S. Morgan, age 48, from Saranac Lake,” NYSP said today in a statement. Ryan is described as 5’10”, 200 lbs., brown The post New York Police searching for missing man after snowmobile found abandoned on icy Saranac River appeared first on Shore News Network.
SARANAC LAKE, NY
tourcounsel.com

St. Lawrence Centre | Shopping mall in New York State

St. Lawrence Centre is a shopping mall in Massena, New York, United States. It includes one anchor store, JCPenney. The mall was built in 1990 by the Heritage Company. At that time the Massena economy could support it, with a strong manufacturing base built around several local Alcoa plants and heavy cross-border shopping by Canadians from the area of Cornwall, Ontario, just across the St. Lawrence River. The cost of construction was $50 million. In 1995 it was sold to AP Massena Partners.
MASSENA, NY
mynbc5.com

Chazy Central Rural School announces $8.5 million renovation project

CHAZY, N.Y. — Chazy Central Rural School is getting a big upgrade. The school recently announced its 2023 capital improvement, which is an $8.5 million project supported by school district reserve funds and aid from New York State. The plan will include renovations to the auditorium and sports fields.
CHAZY, NY
WCAX

Burlington officials showcase pod shelters

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington’s low-barrier shelter facility is nearly done and will be welcoming its 35 residents over the next several weeks. The city on Monday opened the shelter for a tour to see the work completed at the Old North End site over the past year. Starting...
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Plattsburgh judge assaulted outside Clinton County Government Center

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — On Tuesday morning, a man was arrested outside the Clinton County Government Center after he was accused of assaulting Plattsburgh judge and lawyer Matt Favro. Plattsburgh Police quickly identified the man who hit Favro as Jason Elder of Plattsburgh. Elder had been arrested previously. He's been...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
newportdispatch.com

Two-vehicle crash with injuries in Whiting

WHITING — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash with injuries in Whiting today. The crash took place at the intersection of Vermont Route 30, and Leicester Whiting Road, at around 5:10 p.m. Police identified one of the drivers as Walter Duda, 88, of Poultney. According to the report, Duda...
WHITING, VT

