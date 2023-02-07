Read full article on original website
Fire at upstate New York eatery started when owner tried to thaw frozen pipes
A fire that destroyed a popular bar and restaurant in upstate New York was caused when the owner attempted to thaw frozen pipes after last week’s subzero temperatures, authorities said.
wwnytv.com
SLC to tear down 5 blighted residential properties
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - “Blight is a problem not only in St. Lawrence County, it’s a problem across the state. It tends to be a very identified rust belt issue and we happen to live in a rust belt state.” said. That’s what St. Lawrence County...
northcountrynow.com
Massena fire department honors business owner
The Massena Volunteer Fire Department recently honored Diane Kennedy of Via Main for her dedication and support of the fire department. “Diane and her family and staff have been a quiet supporter of the Fire Department for a very long time, always helping with anything we ask, from food for events, meeting nights, and even feeding our firefighters during fire prevention week,” officials said. First Assistant Chief Tom Miller presented Kennedy and her family with a plaque for their support of the department over the years. Photo courtesy of Massena Volunteer Fire Dept.
mynbc5.com
Morrisonville firefighter loses home in early morning fire
MORRISONVILLE, N.Y. — A family in Morrisonville, New York, is without a home after it caught on fire early Wednesday morning. The Morrisonville Fire Department responded to the flames on Mason Street just after midnight. Multiple fire departments worked for several hours to put out the flames. The department...
WCAX
Hay truck fire damages historic Stowe building
STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - A fire in a hay truck in the middle of Stowe on Tuesday damaged a building, but firefighters say it could have been much worse. A witness sent WCAX News video of the blaze which they say happened on Route 100 at about 10 a.m. Stowe...
railpace.com
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train visits Port Henry
The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is coming to town, and it’s far from quiet in the hamlet of Port Henry, N.Y. With just under 2,000 residents, Port Henry is one of many small communities along the CP system. “It helps bring everybody together,” said Peter J., a firefighter with the Moriah Fire Department. The department provided crowd control and assistance for the Port Henry event, which had not occurred since 2019. Despite the two-year gap, Peter isn’t skeptical of the train’s future or its importance for Port Henry. “It’s a great event, and hopefully our kids, and their future kids can get to see it too.”
newyorkalmanack.com
Man Dies In North Country Snowmobile Accident
According to responding officers, 25-year-old Jacob P. Merrill of Redford, in the town of Saranac in Clinton County, NY, was operating a 2020 Yamaha snowmobile northeast on the snowmobile trail when he struck a telephone pole. Merrill was ejected from the snowmobile, suffered serious injuries, and was pronounced deceased at...
mynbc5.com
Vermont fisherman catches record-breaking carp in Lake Champlain
A Vermont fisherman caught the largest carp ever recorded in the state's history in 2022, according to a report from the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department. The department said Jacob Kinney, of North Hero, captured a massive 63.4-pound carp in Lake Champlain in May, breaking a record previously set in 2021 by nearly 20 pounds.
Fire destroys South Burlington home under construction
A fire in South Burlington caused extensive damage to a house on Spear Meadow Road, near Spear Street. The home was under construction, and South Burlington Fire Captain John Christman says no one was currently living in the house.
mynbc5.com
Slick travel conditions possible in Northern New York, Vermont Thursday due to wintry mix, rain
Several winter weather advisories have been issued for Thursday night across our region, where a wintry mix and some freezing rain could cause slick travel conditions. Travelers in Essex County, New York, and the Northeast Kingdom, as well as the spine of the Green Mountains and parts of Grafton County, New Hampshire, could experience difficult travel conditions tonight, thanks to a storm that is moving west.
New York Police searching for missing man after snowmobile found abandoned on icy Saranac River
NEW YORK – New York State troopers are searching for a missing Saranac Lake man after his snowmobile was found abandoned on the ice of the Saranac River. According to police, detectives with Troop B, are investigating an abandoned snowmobile located on ice on the Saranac River just off Branch Farm Road in the town of Harrietstown. “There was no one around the snowmobile. The State Police are asking for assisting in locating the owner of the snowmobile, Ryan S. Morgan, age 48, from Saranac Lake,” NYSP said today in a statement. Ryan is described as 5’10”, 200 lbs., brown The post New York Police searching for missing man after snowmobile found abandoned on icy Saranac River appeared first on Shore News Network.
tourcounsel.com
St. Lawrence Centre | Shopping mall in New York State
St. Lawrence Centre is a shopping mall in Massena, New York, United States. It includes one anchor store, JCPenney. The mall was built in 1990 by the Heritage Company. At that time the Massena economy could support it, with a strong manufacturing base built around several local Alcoa plants and heavy cross-border shopping by Canadians from the area of Cornwall, Ontario, just across the St. Lawrence River. The cost of construction was $50 million. In 1995 it was sold to AP Massena Partners.
Upstate NY town assessor used hidden camera to eavesdrop on employees, troopers say
Webb, N.Y. — A town assessor from Herkimer County used a hidden camera to eavesdrop on employees, state troopers said. Justin D. Masters, 47, of Old Forge, was charged recently with one count of eavesdropping, said Trooper Jack Keller, a state police spokesman. Masters placed the camera in town...
North Country NY Fair To Welcome 2 Country Risers This Summer
There are literally great shows all over Upstate New York, including way upstate. On the heels of the Great New York State Fair announcing its first big concert starring Tyler Hubbard on Tuesday, August 29th we;ve got another pretty awesome fair concert to tell you about. The Franklin County Fair...
With a New Space, Daily Chocolate Keeps Making Vergennes a Little Sweeter
Every town has a spot — it could be a village green or a scenic river bend — to which locals and visitors alike gravitate for a moment of sweet relief. In Vergennes, it's the half-block stretch of Green Street that hosts two purveyors of literal sweets: lu•lu and Daily Chocolate.
mynbc5.com
Chazy Central Rural School announces $8.5 million renovation project
CHAZY, N.Y. — Chazy Central Rural School is getting a big upgrade. The school recently announced its 2023 capital improvement, which is an $8.5 million project supported by school district reserve funds and aid from New York State. The plan will include renovations to the auditorium and sports fields.
Meth lab found in St. Lawrence County, suspect arrested
MADRID, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s office has arrested and charged the suspect in an investigation involving a methamphetamine lab found in the town of Madrid on February 6, 2023. On February 6, the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about a meth lab being located and on February 8, […]
WCAX
Burlington officials showcase pod shelters
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington’s low-barrier shelter facility is nearly done and will be welcoming its 35 residents over the next several weeks. The city on Monday opened the shelter for a tour to see the work completed at the Old North End site over the past year. Starting...
mynbc5.com
Plattsburgh judge assaulted outside Clinton County Government Center
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — On Tuesday morning, a man was arrested outside the Clinton County Government Center after he was accused of assaulting Plattsburgh judge and lawyer Matt Favro. Plattsburgh Police quickly identified the man who hit Favro as Jason Elder of Plattsburgh. Elder had been arrested previously. He's been...
newportdispatch.com
Two-vehicle crash with injuries in Whiting
WHITING — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash with injuries in Whiting today. The crash took place at the intersection of Vermont Route 30, and Leicester Whiting Road, at around 5:10 p.m. Police identified one of the drivers as Walter Duda, 88, of Poultney. According to the report, Duda...
