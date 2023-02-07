Since the 1970s, rattan furniture has been making an appearance in our homes, and this pretty, hardwearing material has enjoyed a real resurgence in popularity over the past few years. Made from the bark of climbing palms found in South-east Asia's tropical forests, it's beloved everywhere for its simple, natural charms and versatility. In fact, rattan isn't just suited to inside the home – rattan garden furniture is a go-to option for exterior spaces too.

16 DAYS AGO