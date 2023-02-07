ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Assemblyman defends CA bill offering in-state tuition to students living in Mexico: 'We need to adapt'

A proposed bill in California would allow some students living in Mexico to receive in-state tuition at community colleges in San Diego and Imperial Valley counties. "This bill acknowledges that there is a student population that is going back and forth on a regular basis and the talent that is available to us on the southern side of the border," Republican Assemblyman David Alvarez of San Diego told The Sacramento Bee.
