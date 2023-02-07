Read full article on original website
Five Walmart Locations Announced This Week as Permanently Closing, and More Reportedly May Follow.Joel EisenbergChicago, IL
Shoppers in Chicago Reeling After Walmart Announces Closure of Three StoresAsh JurbergChicago, IL
Struggling with rents and utility bills? Apply for Rental and Utility Program for help as a low-income Chicago familyMark StarChicago, IL
Walmart Warned That Upcoming Store Closing Will Cause a U.S. Government-Defined “Food Desert”Joel EisenbergMilwaukee, WI
We Found This Classic Local Breakfast Diner In Chicago's Downtown, With a Side Order of Architectural SplendorDeanLandChicago, IL
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Ndamukong Suh Sends Clear Message About Playing For Eagles
Eagles defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh will be playing in his 3rd Super Bowl on Sunday, with a chance to capture the 2nd championship of his career. Suh was a mid-season addition to the eventual NFC champions' roster, signing with Philadelphia in November. When he signed, the Eagles were 8-1 and ...
Why did Eagles’ Jeffrey Lurie call ex-Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson before Super Bowl?
Last week, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made comments about the how the Philadelphia Eagles decided to “empty the bucket” for short term success. So Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie called Jimmy Johnson and about those comments, the former Cowboys Super Bowl winning coach said. He told the Philadelphia Inquirer’s Rob Tornoe:
Jeffrey Lurie Has Built a Massive Net Worth, Owns the Philadelphia Eagles
After the Philadelphia Eagles won the NFC Championship on Jan. 29, 2023, Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie praised all involved in the organization. Lurie, who has owned the Eagles franchise since 1994, has also led an impressive career in film production. Here's a look at Jeffrey Lurie's net worth in 2023.
Watch: Paige Spiranac Runs Football Drills During Super Bowl Week Coverage
The former pro golfer is a guest Super Bowl LVII correspondent for ‘Inside Edition.’
Bears' Kyle Long Tells Cruel, Yet Hilarious, Matt Nagy Story
Kyle Long tells cruel, yet hilarious, Matt Nagy story originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Kyle Long gave insight into what it was like being coached by former Bears head coach Matt Nagy. "We were playing the Raiders, and we were getting our a-ses whooped," Long said on his brother,...
CBS Sports
Super Bowl: Jerry Jones' Eagles-Cowboys comparison leaves Jimmy Johnson, Philly owner Jeffrey Lurie baffled
A week ago, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones compared the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams' run to the Super Bowl a season ago, in which they gave away high draft picks like they grow on trees, to the Philadelphia Eagles' climb to Super Bowl LVII this season. Jones made this connection despite the Eagles methodically building through the draft and using trades plus free agency to put the finishing touches on the roster.
Yardbarker
Eagles legend: Cardinals should 'absolutely not' hire Giants' Mike Kafka
Philadelphia Eagles legend Donovan McNabb made it clear he's convinced the Arizona Cardinals should not hire New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka as their new head coach. "Absolutely not," McNabb answered when asked about the topic during an appearance on Fox Sports 910 Phoenix, per Donnie Druin of FanNation's...
Super Bowl LVII: An inside look at State Farm Stadium
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles are preparing to play on the world's biggest state in Super Bowl LVII versus the Kansas City Chiefs.Arizona is beautiful this time of year, but the state hasn't been kind to the Birds.The Eagles have only had one win in Arizona since 2001.But the Super Bowls have been epic.The last three times the big game was in Arizona, weird stuff went down.The New England Patriots picked off Russell Wilson, who was with the Seattle Seahawks at the time, in the end zone at the end of Super Bowl XLIX.There was also the David Tyree helmet catch for the New York Giants in Super Bowl XLII.And even weirder — the Dallas Cowboys' last Super Bowl win was in Arizona.It's the third time State Farm Stadium in Glendale is hosting the big game.It's pretty cool and looks like a big spaceship outside. It also has some cool features, including a retractable field.CBS Philadelphia's team got a sneak-peek inside State Farm Stadium in Phoenix as crews prepare for Super Bowl LVII. WATCH THE FULL VIDEO ABOVE
chatsports.com
5 steps to making the Giants a Super Bowl team
The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles are in the 2023 Super Bowl. Let’s discuss five ways the New York Giants can bridge the “talent gap” general manager Joe Schoen admits exists between the Giants and the Super Bowl combatants, thus elevating the Giants from a good team to a Super Bowl-caliber one.
chatsports.com
Cowboys draft 2023: 3 mid-round running backs the team could target in April’s draft
There are plenty of questions that have yet to be addressed regarding the Cowboys backfield. At this very moment, running back Ezekiel Elliott and his $16.72 million dollar cap hit for 2023 are currently on the roster. This figure ranks second behind Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones for the highest cap hit for any running back in the NFL for this upcoming season. When Zeke signed this contract in 2019, the numbers seemed a little high but to that point he was arguably the best running back in the league. Since then however, he has had six documented lower body injuries which have seemingly taken the explosiveness he once had away from him.
Christen Harper Is So Glad She Had Katie Austin to ‘Lean on’ During Swim Search
The SI Swimsuit models and real-life BFFs were named co-Rookies of the Year in 2022.
For Trey Burton, Executing the Philly Special Once Was Enough
Trey Burton executes the Philly Special by throwing a perfect pass to the wide open Nick Foles in Super Bowl LII in 2018. Trey Burton, who threw a Philly Passs touchdown pass in the Super Bowl for the Philadelphia Eagles did not feel comfortable repeating it in the following season for the Chicago Bears, writes Matt Breen for the Richmond Times-Dispatch.
chatsports.com
Cowboys free agents 2023: Team needs to bring back unsung hero of 2022 season, QB Cooper Rush
When someone asks if the Dallas Cowboys season was a disappointment, it is easy to answer that question with a yes. The team lost in the divisional round, despite what felt like a wide-open NFC and having a really talented roster. However, when you put into perspective how the season started, one could argue that the season was a tremendous success.
"Super Bowl Greatest Commercials: Battle of The Decades" to reflect on best ads of the last 4+ years
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Super Bowl is about football. It is also about the half-time show and the ads.With the cost of a commercial in the game on Sunday at more than $7 million, expectations from advertisers and viewers are very high.There will be a lot of discussion online - and the next day - about the best ads of the big game.Iconic Clydesdales, Mean Joe Green, Betty White - they are the stars of Super Bowl commercials you will never forget."Brands want to provoke an emotion. Whether that emotion is a bigger heartfelt conversation or it's comedy and they just...
Where to watch the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII in and around Philly
The Philadelphia Eagles are one win away from becoming Super Bowl champions, again. Jalen Hurts and the Birds only have Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs to beat to earn a second Lombardi Trophy and set off, arguably, the biggest multi-day celebration in the Delaware Valley since 2018. When...
CBS Sports
2023 Super Bowl location: Date, time, stadium history for Super Bowl 57 between Eagles and Chiefs
It's only a matter of days until kickoff. Super Bowl LVII is fast approaching and both teams and fans are getting ready. The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will face off at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona in just a few days. To get there, in the NFC,...
The life of Gracie Hunt: Marathon-running former Miss Kansas USA is living Super Bowl dream
Gracie Hunt felt the “tense energy” building up in the final seconds of the 2023 AFC Championship game. With the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals tied at 20 late in the fourth quarter, Hunt — the daughter of Chiefs owner Clark Hunt — watched from Arrowhead Stadium as kicker Harrison Butker lined up for a 45-yard field-goal attempt that could send the Chiefs to Super Bowl 2023 following last year’s overtime heartbreak. As Butker’s kick sailed through the uprights, Hunt recalled a scene of “absolute mayhem” unfolding all around her. “There was so much tense energy as we all prepared...
tigerdroppings.com
Gracie Hunt Hits Super Bowl VII's Radio Row
When your family's team is in the Super Bowl, the whole week is a work trip. Gracie Hunt hit Radio Row on Tuesday supporting her Chiefs and the Special Olympics... On radio row this morning discussing THE GAME & all things @SpecialOlympics 2023 World Games! Special Olympics is near and dear to my heart. My work with Special Olympics began almost a decade ago in high school when I tried out for the FC Dallas Special Olympics Unified Soccer team. Playing as a partner player alongside those with “disabilities” changed my life, gave me lifelong friendships, and showed me first hand how sports break barriers. All people are worthy or respect no matter your ability, race, or background. I love this organization. Let’s continue to break barriers and make the world one of respect and inclusion for all! And GO CHIEFS!!
