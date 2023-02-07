ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Signs of potential disturbance found in Sheku Bayoh home, inquiry hears

By Lucinda Cameron
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RhTK1_0kfAWKiU00

Police found signs of a potential disturbance when they searched the home of a man who died after being restrained by officers, an inquiry has heard.

Detective Constable Robert Finch said officers examined various locations as they tried to piece together Sheku Bayoh’s movements in the hours before his death more than seven years ago.

Mr Bayoh, 31, a father-of-two, died after he was restrained on the ground by six police officers in Kirkcaldy , Fife , on May 3 2015.

The inquiry is investigating the circumstances of his death and whether race was a factor.

The inquiry heard that on May 4, DC Finch was appointed crime scene manager for Mr Bayoh’s home address in Kirkcaldy and the home of one of his friends, where investigators were looking for any evidence that may have been relevant to the investigation into his death.

Laura Thomson, junior counsel to the Sheku Bayoh Inquiry, read from the statement DC Finch gave to the inquiry in which he described what kind of things officers might be looking for.

It said: “I wasn’t given specific information about what might be relevant, but from memory it was passed that Mr Bayoh had possession of a knife, it was passed that there were potential drugs, there was mention of these purple and white pills that had been flushed down the toilet.

“My understanding was that we were looking for any loci with an obvious knife set with one missing. We were looking for any controlled drugs or substance of legal high.

“There was also mention of fights between witnesses and the deceased so we were looking for any evidence of disturbance within these loci.”

Asked what the purpose of the searches was, DC Finch replied: “We were looking for anything that could indicate Mr Bayoh’s movements, and going into that morning.”

DC Finch arrived at Mr Bayoh’s home address at around 7.20pm on May 4 and found signs that a disturbance may have taken place.

Ms Thomson referred to his statement to the inquiry and said: “You noticed fridge magnets on the floor and there were fridge magnets on the footpath outside the property, a watch strap was broken and photographs were taken, and there was recovery by the scenes examiners.

“You say: ‘I don’t see that I put it in my statement, but looking back now that is indicative of a potential disturbance, potentially fridge magnets were pulled off a fridge and a watch strap with one side potentially pulled off.’

“‘There was a small flat screen television on the floor possibly indicative of being knocked over.’”

Asked whether there were any other signs of a disturbance, he said: “Not that I recall.”

DC Finch said he also remembered seizing three knives from the kitchen along with a red-coloured rucksack on top of either a unit or a fridge freezer with various tablets inside.

Trainee gas engineer Mr Bayoh was born in Sierra Leone and moved to the UK when he was 12. He moved to Scotland after living in London for five years.

The inquiry, before Lord Bracadale, continues on Wednesday.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Forensic diver reveals ‘worst mistake’ police made in Nicola Bulley search

Detectives investigating the disappearance of Nicola Bulley made a mistake by declaring too “early” that she was in the River Wyre, a diving and forensics expert involved in the case has claimed.Peter Faulding, whose Specialist Internationalist Group firm searched a stretch of the river where Ms Bulley was last seen, said Lancashire Constabulary should initially have kept other lines of inquiry open for longer.Ms Bulley 45, of Inskip, Lancashire, disappeared while walking her dog in a field next to the river in St Michaels on Wyre on the morning of 27 January after dropping her two children off at...
The Independent

Black schoolgirl ‘left unable to eat’ after ‘racially motivated’ attack

A Black schoolgirl has been left traumatised after a “racially motivated” attack, a relative has said.Violent video footage was shared online after the attack outside Thomas Knyvett College in Ashford, Surrey, on Monday afternoon.The child’s cousin said she is still in pain and isn’t eating, and is talking less than she normally does.Surrey Police has confirmed that a second victim, a white 15-year-old, was also attacked during the same incident, though this was not captured on camera.Unlike the Black schoolgirl, this victim did not require medical attention. The two victims are believed to be known to one another.A group...
The Independent

Wealthy woman ‘frightened’ of saying no to younger boyfriend, murder trial told

A wealthy woman was “frightened” of saying no to her younger boyfriend before he allegedly killed her to plunder her money, a court has heard.Norma Girolami, 70, had already bought 42-year-old Serkan Kaygusuz a car and given him more than £200,000 before he murdered her in August 2021, it is claimed.Kaygusuz buried her body in a graveyard and set about emptying her bank account, stealing jewellery and applying for loans totalling £60,000 in her name, the Old Bailey has heard.On Friday, Ms Girolami’s lifelong friend Linda Crystallis told jurors that by the summer of 2021, she was afraid  of the...
The Independent

Five arrested over ‘racially aggravated’ attack on schoolgirl banned from county

Five suspects arrested in connection with a “vicious” racially-motivated attack on a 15-year-old black girl have been banned from Surrey as police urged a further teenager to hand herself in.Footage shared online appeared to show the pupil being punched, kicked and having her hair pulled while her attackers were egged on by adults outside Thomas Knyvett College in Ashford, Surrey, on Monday afternoon.On Friday, Chief Inspector Dallas McDermott of Surrey Police described the incident as “disturbing” and said he is “disappointed” with the reaction of the public in the video.Four people have been arrested on suspicion of attempted racially...
The Independent

Epsom College – latest: Murdered headteacher’s husband ran failed firm before deaths

The husband of late Epsom College head Emma Pattison had set up a wine importing company as he wanted to “do something better” than being an accountant, according to a report.Police are investigating the deaths of Pattison and her family but believe husband George Pattison, 39, killed the headteacher and their daughter before shooting himself.George Pattison’s wine company was ultimately unsuccessful, folding in 2016. In a pitch for the business, he described himself as a “career accountant desperate to do something better with his days”, according to the Telegraph.It has also come to light that the couple hosted a...
The Independent

Alex Murdaugh family warned they will be thrown out of murder trial

Alex Murdaugh’s family members have been warned that they will be thrown out of his murder trial after his surviving son Buster appeared to “flip the bird” at a witness.Judge Clifton Newman has reportedly issued multiple warnings to several members of the disgraced attorney’s family about their behaviour in court, where they have put on a united front since the start of his trial for the murders of wife Maggie and son Paul.The family members have already been moved to the back of the courtroom in Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina – and are now only one...
WALTERBORO, SC
The Independent

Alex Murdaugh asked housekeeper to clean home morning after murders – then tried to get stories straight

Alex Murdaugh asked his housekeeper to clean the family home on the morning after the murders of his wife and son – and then tried to get their stories straight about what clothes he was wearing before the killings.Blanca Simpson, who worked as the Murdaugh family housekeeper for several years, gave dramatic courtroom testimony in Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina, on Friday morning where Mr Murdaugh is on trial for shooting dead his wife Maggie and son Paul back on 7 June 2021.Ms Simpson revealed that Mr Murdaugh had asked her to come to Moselle on 8...
The Independent

Policeman ‘laughed’ when asked about rape and assault allegations, court hears

A police officer accused of raping a young child “laughed” when he was faced with the allegations in a police interview, a court has heard.Martyn Coulter, 36, is accused of raping a woman and assaulting her three times between June 2013 and November 2014 at addresses in East Lothian and Edinburgh.He is further charged with raping and sexually assaulting a girl under 13.One charge of threatening behaviour was dropped by the Crown.I’m in utter shock at the accusations. Total bewildermentMartyn Coulter, the accusedCoulter is currently suspended from his role as a police officer.The court was shown a recording of Coulter’s...
OK! Magazine

Carole Baskin Refused To Let Police Search Her Property Following The Mysterious Disappearance Of Ex-Husband Don Lewis

Carole Baskin was not willing to work with authorities to uncover the whereabouts of her missing ex-husband, Don Lewis. After the Tiger King star's former spouse disappeared in August 1997, Baskin wasn't eager to allow police to search her 40-acre Florida estate in order to gather clues about what might have happened to him."There's a reason why she has never let the police search the property," an insider close to law enforcement exclusively tells OK!. "I talked to her personally, I said 'all's we want to do is come out and search the property' and she's like 'I told you,...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Missing Nicola Bulley’s partner says ‘something happened that day’ as family ‘in hell’

The partner of missing mother-of-two Nicola Bulley has said the family is going through “unprecedented hell” but will never give up hope of finding her.In a television special due to be aired on Friday evening, Paul Ansell said despite the awful situation his hope and postivity are “stronger than ever” and he is “never, ever going to let go”.“Nikki would never give up on us ever,” he said. “She wouldn’t give up on anybody. And we’re not gonna ever give up on her like, we’re going to find her.” “There has to be a way to find out what...
The Independent

Missing mother is found buried under her own home

A search for a missing mother came to a tragic conclusion as her body was discovered buried under her own home in Brazil.Jéssica Rayara was last seen alive on 5 February. Neighbours reported that the victim’s two children, aged five and two, were spotted home alone the day before.On 7 February, the 22-year-old’s body was found buried under her home in Ituporanga, Santa Catarina State. During the two days Rayara was missing, her partner - who lived at the home - was brought to the police station for questioning before being released, Jam Press reported. Authorities spotted several contradictions in...
The Independent

Alex Murdaugh trial - live: Defence seeks mistrial as housekeeper recalls ‘unusual’ cleaning after murders

Alex Murdaugh’s housekeeper gave emotional testimony at his murder trial on Friday – revealing that she cleaned what she described as “unusual” items found around the family home on the morning after the killings.Blanca Simpson, who was the Murdaugh family housekeeper for several years, testified that Mr Murdaugh asked her to come to the house on 8 June 2021 – hours after the murders – to make the house “the way Maggie liked”.When she went to the house, she noticed several “very unusual” things including pots being in the fridge instead of on the stove or sink and Maggie’s...
The Independent

‘Most wanted’ crime boss arrested in Thailand after years on the run

An organised crime boss has been arrested in Thailand after five years on the run.Richard Wakeling, 55, was picked up in Bangkok yesterday and is awaiting extradition back to the UK.He had been placed on the National Crime Agency’s ‘most wanted’ list after fleeing on the eve of a trial in January 2018.Wakeling was later convicted in his absence of trying to import £8 million worth of liquid amphetamine and given an 11-year jail sentence.Formerly of Brentwood in Essex, he had been living in the beachside town of Hua Hin, according to the NCA.Officers from the Royal Thai Police...
The Independent

‘I feel a need to get vindication for the victim’: Meet the armchair detectives determined to solve the Nicola Bulley case

In the Reddit group investigating Nicola Bulley’s disappearance, speculation is rife. “I believe the current theory being used by the police is that she put her phone on the bench to retrieve something from close to the waters [sic] edge and fell in,” writes MiddleAgeCool. “No ones [sic] buying that,” weighs in erminedereims. “She’s been abducted.”“Mate not everything is an abduction just because it would be more interesting to think so,” writes Salt-Cup-2300. Pianoandrun’s thoughts? “Could have been UFO.”The wisdom of crowds always has a few outliers – and this crowd is enormous. Right at this moment a cacophony of...
The Independent

Body-camera shows commander confront reporter before arrest

A cable news reporter pushed to the ground and handcuffed while covering a news conference had a heated confrontation with the leader of the Ohio National Guard just before the reporter was arrested, body-camera footage showed.NewsNation correspondent Evan Lambert was charged with criminal trespass and resisting arrest Wednesday after authorities said he was told to stop his live broadcast and then refused their orders to leave the news conference with Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.Lambert said afterward that he was just trying to do his job.Body-camera footage released by the Ohio State Highway Patrol showed Maj. Gen. John Harris Jr., commander...
OHIO STATE
The Independent

Four students charged over beating of girl who died by suicide days later

Four students have been charged over an alleged hallway assault on a 14-year-old classmate who died by suicide days later, authorities say.Adriana Kuch was found dead at her home in Bayville, New Jersey, on 3 February, two days after she was allegedly beaten by a group of students at Central Regional High School in Berkeley Township. Adriana’s father Michael Kuch wrote in Facebook posts and in interviews that a video of the assault had been posted online to “make fun of her”.On Friday, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced criminal charges had been brought against four female students at the...
BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
The Independent

Leah Croucher funeral procession will be public for people to pay respects

The family of Leah Croucher have said her funeral procession will be public to give people an opportunity to pay their respects.Ms Croucher was a missing person for more than three years before police confirmed in October 2022 that human remains found in the loft space at a house in Furzton, Milton Keynes, belonged to the 19-year-old.Her funeral service will be taking place on March 3 at the Crownhill Crematorium in Milton Keynes, Thames Valley Police said.The time has come to finally lay our beautiful Leah to rest.John and Claire CroucherThe service at the crematorium will be private but the...
The Independent

Any trace of Nicola Bulley will now be gone from disappearance site, says ex-cop

Any trace of Nicola Bulley on the stretch of river where she was last seen will now be gone, a former Lancashire police officer has said.Riverbanks and fields like the one in St Michael’s on Wyre where the missing mother-of-two walked her dog are “not very forensically friendly”, the retired officer told The Telegraph.In anonymous remarks, he explained that there would be fingerprints and bootprints from lots of people in the area, especially now that two weeks have passed since she vanished on 27 January. Ms Bulley’s footprints would be near impossible to track without the exact shoes she...
The Independent

Second World War bomb explodes unexpectedly in Norfolk town

A Second World War bomb has exploded unexpectedly in a Norfolk town, police said.Emergency services and agencies declared a major incident following the discovery of the large unexploded device at a river crossing in Great Yarmouth on Tuesday, and had been working to disarm it.On Friday afternoon, Norfolk Police said there was an “unplanned” detonation – but that no-one was hurt.We can confirm the unexploded World War II bomb in Great Yarmouth has detonated. This was not a planned detonation & happened during slow burn work to disarm the explosives. All army & emergency service personnel are accounted for. We...
The Independent

Moments before victim shot in head with crossbow at point-blank range captured on CCTV

Shocking footage shows the moments before a man was shot in the head with a crossbow at point-blank range.Maricel Melinte, 47, shot the victim - whom he knew - at a property in Southampton on September 26, 2021.A struggle then ensued in which Melinte tried to further attack the man with a hammer.The victim, aged in his 30s, fought Melinte off and locked him outside, and survived the attack.Melinte was jailed for 18 years after being found guilty of attempted murder.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Messages of hope tied to River Wyre bridge as Nicola Bulley search continuesMother and son rescued by international team after Turkey earthquakePoland fears ‘act of aggression’ could be carried out against them, president says
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
337K+
Post
545M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy