ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAFB

OLOL and Ascension Parish announce new partnership

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Our Lady of the Lake Health and Ascension Parish hope to provide better access to healthcare through a new partnership. As part of the agreement, OLOL and Ascension Parish will jointly operate the Ascension Parish Health Unit and the Ascension Parish Counseling Center. “The mental...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
WAFB

No. 25 LSU gets past New Mexico for another run-rule win

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 25 LSU picked up back-to-back run-rule wins on day two of the LSU Invitational by getting past New Mexico in six innings on Saturday, Feb. 11. The Tigers (3-0) downed the Lobos (2-3), 11-3. Freshman pitcher Sydney Berzon picked up her first save of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

100 Black Men of Metro Baton Rouge providing minority students with more educational resources to improve scores

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana students have struggled in the classroom for years, but minority children seem to be the ones falling behind the most. Less than half of all third graders in the state were on track to master English or math, according to statistics provided by the Louisiana Department of Education. The data also revealed that Black students struggled significantly more than their peers.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

JACQUES TALK: The Dale Brown/Sue Gunter Debate

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - First, let me start by saying I am not emotionally invested or honestly all that concerned with this topic. And I feel safe saying most LSU fans probably feel the same way. The legacies of both Dale Brown and Sue Gunter are both secure and...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

JACQUES TALK: Daphne Mitchell

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Time and again, LSU women’s basketball head coach Kim Mulkey has given lots of credit to the success of her programs to her assistant coaches. One of those who joined Mulkey on the move to Baton Rouge is Daphne Mitchell. Mitchell is in her...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Let the good times roll with the Krewe of Orion Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Mardi Gras krewe floats keep on rolling in the Capital City!. Paradegoers are preparing for the Krewe of Orion to move through the streets of downtown Baton Rouge during its 24th annual parade Saturday, Feb. 11. The party starts at 6:30 p.m. This year’s...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Items up for vote at EBR Metro Council Feb. 8

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A few big talker items are being introduced and voted on at the East Baton Rouge Metro Council meeting Wednesday, Feb. 8. Councilman Darryl Hurst is introducing some items including a second piece to put a stop to the forensic psychiatric hospital in the Glen Oaks area.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Glen Oaks Wellness Ride prioritizes mental health

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A popular bicycle rental boutique, along with District 5 Councilman Daryl Hurst, is inviting the community to participate in the Glen Oaks Wellness Ride on Thursday, Feb. 9. The company, Geaux Ride, says the wellness tour is aimed at reconnecting bike riders to the community...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

LSU falls to Texas A&M; Tigers suffer 12th straight loss

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Matt McMahon and his Tigers struggled offensively in the first half against Texas A&M and could never fully recover in the PMAC on Saturday, Feb. 11. The Tigers (12-13, 1-11 SEC) fell 74-62 to the Aggies (18-7, 10-2 SEC). It was LSU’s...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

32K+
Followers
21K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy