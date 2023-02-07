Warmer than normal temperatures in January won’t keep anglers from trying to catch their limit this month during Free Fishing Weekend. On February 18th and 19th the Department of Natural Resources will waive fishing license fees on both inland and Great Lakes waters. For more information on Free Fishing Weekend, visit michigan.gov/dnr.At the same time Bay City State Park will offer its annual Winter Fun Day. Though the event will be a little smaller than in the past, the Fun Day will feature exhibits, snow-snake building and other activities both inside and outside the Visitor’s Center. There will also be snowshoes and tip-ups available for use.

