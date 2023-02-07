Read full article on original website
Michigan father charged with breaking infant daughter’s bones in separate incidents
BAY CITY, MI — An Essexville father is charged with a life offense for allegedly breaking his infant daughter’s bones on two separate occasions. His attorney, though, is disputing the prosecution’s evidence against his client. The morning of Nov. 1, Michigan State Police troopers were notified by...
wsgw.com
Identities of Slain Rappers Confirmed
The Standish man reported missing in January and his body was located on February 3 has been officially identified by police. The body of Armani Kelly was discovered in an abandoned apartment building in the Detroit suburb of Highland Park, along with the bodies of Montoya Givens and Dante Wicker of Oscoda. Police say the three men were all shot multiple times. The men were supposed to perform in Detroit on January 21 until the venue cancelled at the last minute.
Man with dreams of being rapper heads to prison for shooting 4 Bay City houses
BAY CITY, MI — At 19, Isaac L. Lopez was an aspiring rapper who opened fire on four Bay City houses from a bright orange truck. At 20, Lopez must put his musical ambitions on hold, as he’ll be a prisoner for the next few years. Lopez on...
kisswtlz.com
Man Dies in Arenac County Ice Incident
An Arenac County man is dead after the UTV he was in fell through the ice last Friday. Emergency responders were called to Forest Lake in Moffatt Township for reports of a person who fell through the ice around 3:00 p.m. They found an enclosed side-by-side with only the front wheels and bumper visible above the water. The driver of the vehicle had managed to escape call for help, but the passenger was still trapped inside.
fox2detroit.com
1 dead after 6 vehicle chain-reaction crash on US-10 near I-75
BAY COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 39-year-old man died in a chain-reaction crash Wednesday morning near Bay City. Michigan State Police said a Saginaw man was driving a Dodge Dakota west on US-10 when he lost control on the I-75 overpass in Monitor Township around 6:40 a.m. and hit the guardrail. The driver of a Dodge Ram then hit the Dakota, followed by a Hummer, and a Volvo. Two other drivers also crashed while trying to avoid the other crashes, making for a total of six vehicles involved.
wsgw.com
Little Forks Conservancy to Add New Preserve
(photo courtesy Little Forks Conservancy) The Little Forks Conservancy is working with a local family to acquire property and create the Conservancy’s newest nature preserve. The Nelson family’s property lies along the Tittabawassee River three miles upstream of downtown Midland, containing 106 acres of undeveloped land that provides critical...
wsgw.com
No License Fees During February’s Free Fishing Weekend
Warmer than normal temperatures in January won’t keep anglers from trying to catch their limit this month during Free Fishing Weekend. On February 18th and 19th the Department of Natural Resources will waive fishing license fees on both inland and Great Lakes waters. For more information on Free Fishing Weekend, visit michigan.gov/dnr.At the same time Bay City State Park will offer its annual Winter Fun Day. Though the event will be a little smaller than in the past, the Fun Day will feature exhibits, snow-snake building and other activities both inside and outside the Visitor’s Center. There will also be snowshoes and tip-ups available for use.
Driver killed in Northern Michigan after losing control while passing another car, slamming into trees
A 26-year-old woman is dead after her SUV slammed into multiple trees in Northern Michigan as she tried to pass another car on Saturday in Iosco County.
