Hopkinsville, KY

lanereport.com

Appointments to Kentucky Boards and Commissions

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear has made the following appointments to Kentucky boards and commissions:. Appointed Robert Leo Miller as Magistrate for the 1st District of Harlan County. Reappointed Franklin Stivers of London as a member of the Kentucky Workers’ Compensation Board for a term expiring Jan. 4,...
KENTUCKY STATE
lanereport.com

State leaders outline priorities at Kentucky Chamber Day Dinner

LEXINGTON, Ky. — At the 2023 Kentucky Chamber Day Dinner on Thursday night, Chamber President and CEO Ashli Watts began by stating Kentucky businesses have a shared vision: making the state the best place to live, work, and do business. “The Chamber has never been more laser-focused on the...
KENTUCKY STATE
lanereport.com

Tri-ED eclipses 2022 metrics, ready to build on successes in 2023

NORTHERN KENTUCKY — In 2022, 15 existing Northern Kentucky companies expanded, and four new companies came to the region, creating thousands of new jobs and continuing the area’s economic growth. Northern Kentucky Tri-ED surpassed its targets set at the beginning of the year, bringing to the region $292...
KENTUCKY STATE
lanereport.com

Kentucky Agricultural Finance Corporation approves $1,568,500 in loans

FRANKFORT, Ky. — The Kentucky Agricultural Finance Corporation (KAFC) approved $1,568,500 for eight agricultural loans for projects across the commonwealth at its monthly board meeting. Agricultural Processing Loan Program (APLP) An Agricultural Processing loan totaling $450,000 was approved for an operation in Nelson County. APLP is designed to provide...
KENTUCKY STATE

