Sedalia Police Reports For February 10, 2023
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department crime reports. Wednesday morning, Officers responded to the Wal Mart store, 3201 West Broadway Boulevard, for a subject trespassing. He was located in the store and arrested. Damean D. Simmons, 38, Homeless, was transported to the Pettis County Jail to be placed on a 24 hour hold pending state charges of Trespassing in the 1st Degree.
Speedy School Zone Driver Arrested on Municipal Warrant
Sedalia Police conducted a traffic stop Monday afternoon on a vehicle that was traveling 44 MPH in a 20 MPH zone in the area in front of Parkview Elementary, 1901 South New York Avenue. Officers made contact with the driver, and checked her information with Joint Communications. A computer check...
Warsaw Man Apprehended After Lengthy Search in Benton County
30-year-old Nicholas Scott Littlejohn, of Warsaw, whom authorities were searching for since Tuesday afternoon, was apprehended near 38311 VV Highway (southwest of Edwards) at 12:42 a.m. Wednesday, according to Benton County Sheriff Eric Knox. Knox credited the teamwork of the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, Pettis County K9 teams, MSHP troopers...
Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For February 9, 2023
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Wednesday evening, Pettis County Deputies conducted a vehicle stop in the parking lot of the Arby's restaurant, 2701 West Broadway Boulevard. The driver was known to have an active Pettis County warrant for his arrest. James Andrew Taylor, 42, of Sedalia, was also known to have pending felony and misdemeanor charges of Harassment in the 1st Degree and Violation of An Order of Protection. Taylor was arrested for his warrant on a charge of Violation of An Order of Protection (2nd or 3rd Offense). Taylor was transported to the Pettis County Jail to be placed on a 24 hour hold pending the filing of charges.
Warsaw man suffers serious injuries when he's struck by truck south of Sedalia
A Benton County man is seriously injured when he’s struck by a pickup truck while walking in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Devin Miller, 26, of Warsaw, was walking along Highway 65 just south of Sedalia on Saturday night when he was hit. Miller was transported to University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
Warsaw Man Struck by Car
A Warsaw man was struck by a car Saturday night in Pettis County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 26-year-old Devin M. Miller of Warsaw, was walking near the edge of the roadway on Highway 65 south of Honda Road, around 8:15 p.m., when he was struck by a northbound 2022 Ford Maverick, driven by 82-year-old John Yardley of Warsaw.
Woman charged in 2021 crash that injured baby
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Marshall woman has been charged and issued a summons in relation to a 2021 Boone County crash that hurt a baby after it was ejected from a vehicle. Sonniquka McKamey, 30, is charged with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, second-degree assault and armed-criminal action. An initial appearance is scheduled The post Woman charged in 2021 crash that injured baby appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
SEDALIA POLICE DEPARTMENT ATTEMPTING TO IDENTIFY SUSPECTS IN PHOTOS
The Sedalia Police Department is trying to identify two individuals in reference to a theft and fraud investigation. The department says these individuals are possibly from the Kansas City area. Also pictured is the vehicle the suspects were driving when the crimes were committed. The license plate on the suspect vehicle is a stolen plate and all leads have been exhausted in reference to the stolen plate.
See The Sedalia Police K-9 Unit In Action Next Week
One of the more fascinating parts of police work for us civilians has to be police department K-9 programs. You can experience Sedalia's program up close next Wednesday, February 15, at the Heckart Community Center at 12:30 PM CST. It's amazing to watch these dogs work as they try to...
UPDATE: Armed and dangerous man arrested in Benton County
UPDATE 2/8/23 — According to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, Littlejohn has been apprehended. Littlejohn was arrested near the 38000 block of Highway VV at 12:42 a.m. on Feb. 8. The arrest was part of a multi-agency effort that included Pettis County K9 teams, Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers and an air unit. “Littlejohn was […]
CLINTON MAN CHARGED WITH A FELONY AFTER AN UNDERCOVER OPERATION
A Clinton man has been charged with a felony for attempted enticement of a child in Johnson County on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. According to a probable cause statement, an affiant was conducting undercover operations on a dating website, where James Manning made contact with the affiant. The affiant established the age of the undercover identity as a 14-year-olf female from Warrensburg.
INMATE CHARGED WITH DRUG FELONY AT BOONVILLE CORRECTIONAL CENTER
A inmate has been charged with delivery of a controlled substance while at the Boonville Correctional Center. According to a probable cause statement, the incident occurred on November 23, 2022. A corrections officer observed Ryan Prater allegedly place an item in his waist band and proceed to back up to another inmate. Prater was observed reaching into his waist band and removing the item. The inmate allegedly took the item from Prater and concealed it. The officer searched the inmate and recovered a large plastic bag and one smaller bag that had folded paper with an unknown crystal substance.
AREA LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY LOOKING FOR WANTED MAN
The Sedalia Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a wanted man. According to the Sedalia Police Department’s Crime Resolution Unit, 34-year-old Roderick Vose is wanted for probation violation and failure to appear for DWI and drug violations. Vose is is five-foot-three and 175 pounds.
Homeless Man Arrested for Trespassing at Break Time
A homeless man was arrested Monday morning after he showed up at BreakTime, 318 W. Broadway, and caused a disturbance. The man, identified as 51-year-old Sean S. Burke, left Break Time before officers arrived, but the reporting party provided police with a description of Burke's car, and he was located and arrested at CVS Pharmacy.
Area man charged in brutal rape
PLEASANT HILL – A 54-year-old Pleasant Hill man is being held in the Cass County Jail on $100,000 bond on an aggravated rape charge after he allegedly picked up a 52-year-old woman in Kansas City, took her to his residence in the 19000 block of M-291 Highway between Raymore and Pleasant Hill, raped and assaulted her and held her at the property against her will.
Pettis County Clerk Lawsuit Alleges Violation of Privacy, Wiretapping Laws
Pettis County Clerk Nick La Strada along with two employees have sued the Pettis County Commission and the head of Pettis County's IT department over illegal video and audio recordings made without their consent in the Pettis County Clerk's Office in the Courthouse Annex. This is according to a story first reported by KMIZ ABC 17 in Columbia.
MSHP Arrest Reports for February 6, 2023
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 64-year-old Galen U. Tye of Clinton at 12:15 a.m. Sunday in Henry County. He was suspected of driving while intoxicated, and failure to maintain the right half of the roadway. Tye was taken to the Henry County Jail, where he was booked and released.
School and Sheriff take action to address overdoses from THC vape pens
Pettis County Sheriff Brad Anders took to Facebook to alert Smith-Cotton High School parents and the community about some overdoses that have been caused by THC vape pens that may have been laced with an unknown substance. Sheriff Anders says there have been several overdoses at the high school involving...
JOHNSON COUNTY CENTRAL DISPATCH SEARCHING FOR MISSING JUVENILE
Johnson County Central Dispatch is asking for help from the public in locating a 15-year-old female. According to a release, Aspen Cullison was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black shorts, and had no shoes on. She was last seen at Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg. Cullison is described...
WINDSOR WOMAN INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN JOHNSON COUNTY
A Windsor woman was moderately injured in a one-vehicle accident in Johnson County on Friday, February 10, 2023. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when 21-year-old Sierra Blake swerved to miss a deer in the road. Blake’s vehicle traveled of the the roadway and struck an embankment. The vehicle caught fire and became fully engulfed.
