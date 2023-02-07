This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Wednesday evening, Pettis County Deputies conducted a vehicle stop in the parking lot of the Arby's restaurant, 2701 West Broadway Boulevard. The driver was known to have an active Pettis County warrant for his arrest. James Andrew Taylor, 42, of Sedalia, was also known to have pending felony and misdemeanor charges of Harassment in the 1st Degree and Violation of An Order of Protection. Taylor was arrested for his warrant on a charge of Violation of An Order of Protection (2nd or 3rd Offense). Taylor was transported to the Pettis County Jail to be placed on a 24 hour hold pending the filing of charges.

PETTIS COUNTY, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO