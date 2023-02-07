Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
11 Connecticut Organizations Begin Data Strategic Planning Process, Led by Connecticut Data CollaborativeConnecticut by the NumbersConnecticut State
5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in ConnecticutEast Coast TravelerGuilford, CT
Full House Cast Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Dave Coulier And Andrea Barber To Reunite At 90's Con In HartfordFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
My Search for Meaning, The Myron Stories — A New Book from Writer and Photographer Hank PaperJen PayneHamden, CT
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Related
fox61.com
Smiles I Can't See nonprofit donates 5 acoustic guitars on behalf of fallen Bristol officers
Smiles I Can't See, founded by Vincent Rodriguez, is a product of BASE Technologies in Bethel. The group helps children appreciate music by gifting them guitars.
Drag queen bingo night at Connecticut church received 'extraordinary' response from community, reverend says
A Connecticut church sparked controversy after hosting a drag queen bingo night to raise money for an annual youth mission trip to rebuild homes in Appalachia.
WTNH.com
New Haven Pizza School offers free classes for veterans on National Pizza Day
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One New Haven pizza place has opened its doors to veterans across the state who are looking to learn a new skill. Thursday is National Pizza Day, a day to revel in one of America’s favorite foods! And on this foodie holiday, the New Haven Pizza School will be offering a free class for veterans to learn how to make their own pies.
OnlyInYourState
Connecticut Has A Brand New Mexican BBQ Restaurant You’ll Want To Try
You can find plenty of great Mexican restaurants and lots of great BBQ in Connecticut, but it’s rare that you can find both in one spot. Lucky for fans of both types of food, we’ve got a brand new restaurant called, fittingly enough, Mexicue, that just opened up in Westport. This is actually the second Mexicue in Connecticut: the first location opened up in Stamford. You can also find branches in New York City and Washington DC. The spot started up as a simple food truck and has now grown into a popular multi-location eatery serving up remixed classics that are like nothing you’ve ever tried before.
ctexaminer.com
As Cities Push for Free Bus Service, Transit Workers Cope with Homelessness, ‘Epidemic of Attacks’
This week lawmakers in Stamford joined their counterparts in New Haven and Hartford and passed a resolution calling on Gov. Ned Lamont to make bus rides free forever. Lamont suspended fares on all public transit buses in April 2022 to give people a break from inflation and lure back those who rode buses before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
This Connecticut Town is a Food Lover's Paradise
Some of us are die-hard foodies. We religiously watch the Food Network, we love to try new restaurants, and dining out does not mean simply visiting a fast-food chain. From local eateries to upscale cafes, there is an abundance of excellent restaurants in Connecticut but some towns, simply offer a bit more than others.
DoingItLocal
Norwalk News: Fight On The Train
2023-02-12@1:22am–#Norwalk CT– #mta — Norwalk Police have one person in custody for fighting on the train. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
Local Black-owned businesses prepare for Valentine's Day rush
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The countdown to Valentine’s Day is coming fast and furious and leaders in New Haven are encouraging residents to shop small ahead of the love-filled holiday. In the Elm City, there's no need for April showers to see Mae Flowers. "We are starting to...
Black-Owned Restaurant Delivers 'Eclectic Experience' To Diners In Bridgeport
Black history month celebrates the too-often neglected histories and accomplishments of Black Americans, according to BlackHistoryMonth.gov, and can serve as a reminder to support Black-owned businesses, including this eatery with Southern and Haitian influences.Co-created by executive chef Damon D…
Eyewitness News
WEEKENDS AT THE SCIENCE CENTER: Kid admission prices for sensory-friendly day
Medical Marijuana patients in the State of Connecticut said they are fired up. Proposed budget cuts could force the University of Connecticut to stop hosting athletic events at the XL Center in Hartford. Madison's Jack Driscoll prepares to play in Super Bowl. Updated: 8 hours ago. Local football players from...
Eyewitness News
Man struck by train in New Haven dies
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A man struck by in train in New Haven has died. The train from New Haven to Grand Central is running late after a person was struck by a train near New Haven. The Metro-North Railroad confirmed on their twitter account that the train was...
This Restaurant Serves Connecticut's Best Pizza
Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best pizza in every US state. Here's the top choice for Connecticut.
Eyewitness News
Student brings kitchen knife on bus at school in Norwich
NORWICH, Conn. (WFSB) - A student was found with a kitchen knife on the afternoon bus home from a school in Norwich on Thursday. “This afternoon on bus 2 a student was found to have a kitchen knife. The bus driver became aware of this very quickly after the bus had left the school and called the police,” said Superintendent Kristen E. Stringfellow.
tourcounsel.com
The Shoppes at Buckland Hills | Mall in Manchester, Connecticut
The Shoppes at Buckland Hills, formerly and commonly known as Buckland Hills Mall is a shopping mall located in Manchester, Connecticut and is currently owned by Spinoso Real Estate Group. The mall is currently anchored by the traditional chains Macy's, JCPenney, Bob's Stores, and Barnes & Noble while featuring the prominent traditional brands Aeropostale, Charlotte Russe, Express, Forever 21, H&M, Build-A-Bear, Newbury Comics, and Windsor.
tourcounsel.com
Meriden Mall | Shopping mall in Meriden, Connecticut
Meriden Mall (formerly Meriden Square and Westfield Meriden) is a shopping mall located in Meriden, Connecticut. At almost 900,000 square feet, Meriden is Connecticut's seventh largest mall, housing over 140 shops. As of 2022, the mall maintains the chains Boscov's, and Dick's Sporting Goods. The facility, originally built and owned...
DoingItLocal
Milford News: Fight!
#Milford CT–On February 8, 2023, officers were dispatched to the area of Bridgeport Avenue and Naugatuck Avenue for a report of a fight. Upon arrival, the victim stated that they got into a verbal argument with Bryant, who then pushed them to the ground. A witness observed Bryant shake the victim and push them every time they.
Hartford police say student brought edibles to school
A student at Hartford Magnet Trinity College Academy was taken to the hospital Friday to get checked out after police said five students in all ingested a THC edible. Officers were dispatched to the Vernon Street school just before 1:30 p.m.
hamlethub.com
Jennifer Cutrali Named 2023 New Leader in Banking by Connecticut Bankers Association
Ridgefield CT – January 19, 2023: Jennifer Cutrali, Vice President and Manager of Credit Administration at Fairfield County Bank, received the 2023 New Leaders in Banking award from the Connecticut Bankers Association. This award recognizes an up-and-coming class of noteworthy bankers across the state, selected by an independent panel of judges, who have made significant contributions to their organization.
insideradio.com
WPLR New Haven Duo ‘Chaz And AJ’ Celebrate 20 Years Together.
The champagne bottles will be popping at Connoisseur Media classic rock WPLR New Haven, CT (99.1) on Monday, Feb. 13 as the “Chaz and AJ” morning show celebrates 20 years together. The show was formed in 2003 with Chaz moving from nights to mornings at WPLR and AJ joining the station from the company’s Long Island cluster.
indherald.com
Local church hosts Valentine’s prom for special needs individuals
There’s no way to hide the emotion in Lisa Gilbert’s voice when she talks about her passion for people with special needs and the Night to Shine event held at New Haven Baptist Church Friday evening. For over 20 years, Gilbert and her husband Vance have been the...
Comments / 1