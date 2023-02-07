ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

WTNH.com

New Haven Pizza School offers free classes for veterans on National Pizza Day

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One New Haven pizza place has opened its doors to veterans across the state who are looking to learn a new skill. Thursday is National Pizza Day, a day to revel in one of America’s favorite foods! And on this foodie holiday, the New Haven Pizza School will be offering a free class for veterans to learn how to make their own pies.
NEW HAVEN, CT
OnlyInYourState

Connecticut Has A Brand New Mexican BBQ Restaurant You’ll Want To Try

You can find plenty of great Mexican restaurants and lots of great BBQ in Connecticut, but it’s rare that you can find both in one spot. Lucky for fans of both types of food, we’ve got a brand new restaurant called, fittingly enough, Mexicue, that just opened up in Westport. This is actually the second Mexicue in Connecticut: the first location opened up in Stamford. You can also find branches in New York City and Washington DC. The spot started up as a simple food truck and has now grown into a popular multi-location eatery serving up remixed classics that are like nothing you’ve ever tried before.
WESTPORT, CT
Travel Maven

This Connecticut Town is a Food Lover's Paradise

Some of us are die-hard foodies. We religiously watch the Food Network, we love to try new restaurants, and dining out does not mean simply visiting a fast-food chain. From local eateries to upscale cafes, there is an abundance of excellent restaurants in Connecticut but some towns, simply offer a bit more than others.
CONNECTICUT STATE
DoingItLocal

Norwalk News: Fight On The Train

2023-02-12@1:22am–#Norwalk CT– #mta — Norwalk Police have one person in custody for fighting on the train. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
NORWALK, CT
Eyewitness News

Man struck by train in New Haven dies

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A man struck by in train in New Haven has died. The train from New Haven to Grand Central is running late after a person was struck by a train near New Haven. The Metro-North Railroad confirmed on their twitter account that the train was...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Student brings kitchen knife on bus at school in Norwich

NORWICH, Conn. (WFSB) - A student was found with a kitchen knife on the afternoon bus home from a school in Norwich on Thursday. “This afternoon on bus 2 a student was found to have a kitchen knife. The bus driver became aware of this very quickly after the bus had left the school and called the police,” said Superintendent Kristen E. Stringfellow.
NORWICH, CT
tourcounsel.com

The Shoppes at Buckland Hills | Mall in Manchester, Connecticut

The Shoppes at Buckland Hills, formerly and commonly known as Buckland Hills Mall is a shopping mall located in Manchester, Connecticut and is currently owned by Spinoso Real Estate Group. The mall is currently anchored by the traditional chains Macy's, JCPenney, Bob's Stores, and Barnes & Noble while featuring the prominent traditional brands Aeropostale, Charlotte Russe, Express, Forever 21, H&M, Build-A-Bear, Newbury Comics, and Windsor.
MANCHESTER, CT
tourcounsel.com

Meriden Mall | Shopping mall in Meriden, Connecticut

Meriden Mall (formerly Meriden Square and Westfield Meriden) is a shopping mall located in Meriden, Connecticut. At almost 900,000 square feet, Meriden is Connecticut's seventh largest mall, housing over 140 shops. As of 2022, the mall maintains the chains Boscov's, and Dick's Sporting Goods. The facility, originally built and owned...
MERIDEN, CT
DoingItLocal

Milford News: Fight!

#Milford CT–On February 8, 2023, officers were dispatched to the area of Bridgeport Avenue and Naugatuck Avenue for a report of a fight. Upon arrival, the victim stated that they got into a verbal argument with Bryant, who then pushed them to the ground. A witness observed Bryant shake the victim and push them every time they.
MILFORD, CT
hamlethub.com

Jennifer Cutrali Named 2023 New Leader in Banking by Connecticut Bankers Association

Ridgefield CT – January 19, 2023: Jennifer Cutrali, Vice President and Manager of Credit Administration at Fairfield County Bank, received the 2023 New Leaders in Banking award from the Connecticut Bankers Association. This award recognizes an up-and-coming class of noteworthy bankers across the state, selected by an independent panel of judges, who have made significant contributions to their organization.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
insideradio.com

WPLR New Haven Duo ‘Chaz And AJ’ Celebrate 20 Years Together.

The champagne bottles will be popping at Connoisseur Media classic rock WPLR New Haven, CT (99.1) on Monday, Feb. 13 as the “Chaz and AJ” morning show celebrates 20 years together. The show was formed in 2003 with Chaz moving from nights to mornings at WPLR and AJ joining the station from the company’s Long Island cluster.
NEW HAVEN, CT

