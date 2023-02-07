ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Popular Science

Get 2 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $9.99

By Stack Commerce
Popular Science
Popular Science
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QRCoJ_0kfARIqP00 Stack Commerce

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

If you’re someone who loves video games , you’re not alone. Everybody can benefit from picking up a controller and having some fun. The only place that video games seem to fall short, though, is how expensive new games are.

If you’re a video game fanatic but you hate spending a fortune to try new games, you are in luck. Right now, new customers and new accounts can get a 2-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for a 66% discount.

With Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you can make the most of your console with access to over 100 high-quality games and titles to play on console, PC, mobile devices, and tablets. Plus, new games are always being added, so there are always exciting new choices. Also included is an EA Play membership where you can get instant access to some of EA’s most beloved games, as well as exclusive and member-only content, and game trials that last for 10 hours. Another feature you can expect to enjoy is becoming a part of the Xbox Live Gold community of gamers, which will allow you free games as well as up to 50 percent off in the Xbox store.

With a service that offers so much, there are plenty of satisfied customers singing the praises of this deal. It boasts a 5 out of 5-star rating from verified purchasers. One reviewer said, “Game pass is amazing, I can play from my Xbox, Steam Deck, and PC. You can’t beat it at this price!!” A different verified purchaser referred to it as a “must-buy” and another said that this particular price for two months, “is a blessing.”

Right now, new customers and accounts can get access to all of these extra games and perks with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: 2-Month Subscription for just $9.99. That’s a 66% markdown from its regular $29 price.

Prices subject to change.

Articles may contain affiliate links which enable us to share in the revenue of any purchases made.

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Game Free to Download for One More Day

A Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED game is currently free on Nintendo eShop, but there are two catches. The first is that the deal expires tomorrow, January 25. When exactly tomorrow, we don't know, but presumably it will be at the end of the day. The other catch is that this offer is only available to Amazon Prime subscribers via Prime Gaming. If you don't have an Amazon Prime subscription, you're out of luck.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Users' Long Wait for Game Is Finally Over

A game that was supposed to come to Xbox Game Pass in 2022 has finally been added, and all subscribers, no matter the tier or platform can check it out. This is to say it doesn't matter if you're a standard Xbox Game Pass subscriber or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriber, and it doesn't matter ...
ComicBook

New Xbox Deal Giving Away Free Games

A new Xbox store deal is giving away free games, but of course, there is a catch. The Xbox store isn't exactly known for its sales or deals. While Steam remains the king of sales and deals, the PlayStation Store and Nintendo eShop are slowly but surely closing the gap. The Xbox store, not so ...
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Sale Makes One of the Best Games Just $1.99

A new Nintendo eShop sale has made one of the greatest games on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED just $1.99. That's cheaper than a 10-pack of pencil erasers on Amazon, and as cheap as anything on the Nintendo eShop right now. You can't buy much for $2, let alone a hall-of-fame ...
ComicBook

PlayStation Store Makes 90-Rated PS4 Game Just $2.49

You can download a critically-acclaimed PS4 game for just $2.49, courtesy of a new PlayStation Store sale. On top of this, its equally critically-acclaimed successor is on sale for just $4.99. In other words, you can get two critically-acclaimed PS4 games for a combined $7.50. It's hard to find one critically-acclaimed game on PS4 for ...
ComicBook

Xbox 360 Classic Can Now Be Downloaded for Free

A classic Xbox 360 game can now be downloaded, for free, via Xbox Live Gold. As a backward-compatible game, this offer extends to any Xbox Live Gold subscriber on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, or Xbox Series X. The game is not available as part of Games With Gold, or at least not really. The game is part of Games With Gold if you live in Argentina. If you don't live in Argentina, it's a bonus free game that anyone can download by making an account with the region, which anybody can do. The game in question is Ikaruga.
CNET

Amazon Prime Just Added a New Perk: 10 You Should Start Using

Amazon Prime just announced a brand-new membership perk for 2023: a monthly prescription service called RxPass that'll let Prime members get all of their prescriptions for one monthly $5 subscription cost. The new benefit joins a long list of existing Prime perks, some well known (free two-day shipping, anyone?) and others less so.
ComicBook

GameStop Giving Away Two Popular Games for $2.50 Each

GameStop is now giving away two popular games, technically priced at $2.50 each. That said, they come together in a bundle, so you will have to fork over $5 total. This is still an outright steal though. You can't even get a dozen of eggs right now for $5, let alone two AAA video games, ...
ComicBook

Konami's New Nintendo Switch and PS4 Stealth Release Costs Just 99 Cents

During yesterday's Nintendo Direct presentation, a number of new video games were revealed for Nintendo Switch, and some of them even released that same day. Obviously Metroid Prime was the biggest of these, but Konami also released WBSC eBaseball Power Pros, the latest in the company's popular baseball franchise. The title was announced yesterday, and ...
Polygon

Nintendo just reissued one of the most important games of all time

Nintendo’s back catalog is so absurdly rich that, when launching the new Game Boy and Game Boy Advance collections on Nintendo Switch Online, it can afford to offer a mix of cult curios, major and minor entries in popular series, and a hall-of-famer like Game Boy Tetris, while still saving plenty for later. Even for this company, though, there’s nothing to touch the prophetic influence and punk-rock abandon of one of Nintendo’s most daring designs ever: WarioWare, Inc.: Mega Microgames!
ComicBook

Hogwarts Legacy Player Discovers Upgrade That Transforms the Game

A Hogwarts Legacy fan over on Reddit has discovered a user change that completely transforms and upgrades the new Harry Potter game. After a couple of years of intense anticipation, this week Hogwarts Legacy was finally released via PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S, with the Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One versions set to ...
TODAY.com

Amazon already dropped a ton of deals before Presidents Day — 38 finds starting at $7

It feels like just yesterday we were shopping Black Friday deals and last-minute holiday markdowns. But in the blink of an eye, January is already behind us. and the first sales event of the year is around the corner. If you've been itching to shop big discounts again, Amazon is here to answer your prayers with a ton of sales ahead of Presidents Day weekend.
ComicBook

Steam Users Surprised With Limited Time Freebie

Steam users have been surprised with a limited-time freebie for one of 2023's biggest releases, at least when measured by noteworthiness because while the game in question had lots of attention and eyeballs, it doesn't look like many of these eyeballs clicked the purchase button. That said, those eyeballs that did purchase Forspoken will be ...
ComicBook

Highly Rated PS2 Exclusive Getting Remaster This Year

A highly rated PS2 exclusive -- which currently is only playable on the second-gen PlayStation console -- is getting a remaster this year not just on PS4 and PS5, but via Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC as well. As you may know, the PS2 is the best-selling console ...
ComicBook

Beloved Dreamcast Game Leaked for Nintendo Switch

Update: The game has been officially confirmed! Samba de Amigo: Party Central will release this summer! A new Nintendo Direct is set to take place later today, and viewers can likely look forward to a number of Nintendo Switch reveals. It seems one of those games has leaked early, as images of Samba de Amigo: ...
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Getting Two More GameCube Remasters This Year

The Nintendo GameCube was a criminally underrated console during its time on the market, offering some of the very best video games ever released. Several of these are starting to find their way to Nintendo Switch, including Metroid Prime just a few days ago, and Tales of Symphonia on February 17th. However, two more GameCube ...
ComicBook

Epic Games Store Reveals Latest Free Game

Thursday has come once again, which means it's time for a new free game from the Epic Games Store! This week, users can snag the game Recipe for Disaster, completely free. The title can be claimed right now through February 16th, when the next free game will be made available. For those unfamiliar with how ...
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Subscribers Loving New Free GTA-Style Game

PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5 seem to be loving February's free PS Plus games, and, in particular, Mafia: Definitive Edtion. If you're yearning for GTA 6, there aren't many games to hold you over. With the new Saints Row being a bust, there really is only GTA 5 and Mafia: Definitive Edition. There ...
Popular Science

Popular Science

62K+
Followers
6K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Awe-inspiring science reporting, technology news, and DIY projects. Skunks to space robots, primates to climates. That's Popular Science, 150 years strong.

 https://www.popsci.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy