Get 2 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $9.99

If you’re someone who loves video games , you’re not alone. Everybody can benefit from picking up a controller and having some fun. The only place that video games seem to fall short, though, is how expensive new games are.

If you’re a video game fanatic but you hate spending a fortune to try new games, you are in luck. Right now, new customers and new accounts can get a 2-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for a 66% discount.

With Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you can make the most of your console with access to over 100 high-quality games and titles to play on console, PC, mobile devices, and tablets. Plus, new games are always being added, so there are always exciting new choices. Also included is an EA Play membership where you can get instant access to some of EA’s most beloved games, as well as exclusive and member-only content, and game trials that last for 10 hours. Another feature you can expect to enjoy is becoming a part of the Xbox Live Gold community of gamers, which will allow you free games as well as up to 50 percent off in the Xbox store.

With a service that offers so much, there are plenty of satisfied customers singing the praises of this deal. It boasts a 5 out of 5-star rating from verified purchasers. One reviewer said, “Game pass is amazing, I can play from my Xbox, Steam Deck, and PC. You can’t beat it at this price!!” A different verified purchaser referred to it as a “must-buy” and another said that this particular price for two months, “is a blessing.”

Right now, new customers and accounts can get access to all of these extra games and perks with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: 2-Month Subscription for just $9.99. That’s a 66% markdown from its regular $29 price.

