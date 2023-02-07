WESTFIELD – Rick’s Place provides free, peer grief support groups for youth (ages 5-18) and their caregivers on Monday evenings at the YMCA of Greater Westfield, 67 Court St. Rick’s Place will also continue their free, peer grief support groups on Tuesday evenings at their Wilbraham site located at 85 Post Office Park. Rick’s Place offers young people and their families a place to remember their loved ones and to avoid the sense of isolation that such losses can produce Rick’s Place was established in 2007, in memory of Rick Thorpe, who died in Tower Two of the World Trade Center on 9/11. This is for young people and their families from all over Western Massachusetts and Northern Connecticut and offered at no charge. To participate in these free grief support programs provided by Rick’s Place, email info@ricksplacema.org or call 413-279-2010.

WESTFIELD, MA ・ 7 HOURS AGO