See all homes sold in Hampshire County, Feb. 5 to Feb. 12
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Hampshire County reported from Feb. 5 to Feb 12. There were 15 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 2,268-square-foot home on Quarry Street in Ware that sold for $361,000.
10 least expensive homes sold in Worcester County Feb. 5-12
A house in Fitchburg that sold for $129,500 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Worcester County between Feb. 5 and Feb. 12. In total, 109 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $402,564, $248 per square foot.
10 most expensive homes sold in Hampden County Feb. 5-12
A house in Longmeadow that sold for $795,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Hampden County between Feb. 5 and Feb. 12. In total, 51 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $284,312. The average price per square foot ended up at $183.
See all homes sold in Worcester County, Feb. 5 to Feb. 12
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Worcester County reported from Feb. 5 to Feb 12. There were 119 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,894-square-foot home on Grenier Avenue in Webster that sold for $370,000.
People in Business: Feb. 13, 2023
Margaret L. Boyle, formerly communications director for U.S. Rep. Richard E. Neal, D-Springfield, has been appointed assistant vice president for governmental affairs and public relations at Western New England University. In her previous position as communications director for Neal, Boyle was responsible for all internal and external communication in Massachusetts...
Medical Notes: Feb. 13, 2023
WESTFIELD – Rick’s Place provides free, peer grief support groups for youth (ages 5-18) and their caregivers on Monday evenings at the YMCA of Greater Westfield, 67 Court St. Rick’s Place will also continue their free, peer grief support groups on Tuesday evenings at their Wilbraham site located at 85 Post Office Park. Rick’s Place offers young people and their families a place to remember their loved ones and to avoid the sense of isolation that such losses can produce Rick’s Place was established in 2007, in memory of Rick Thorpe, who died in Tower Two of the World Trade Center on 9/11. This is for young people and their families from all over Western Massachusetts and Northern Connecticut and offered at no charge. To participate in these free grief support programs provided by Rick’s Place, email info@ricksplacema.org or call 413-279-2010.
Chicopee gives final approval for UFI Industries to move to vacant building in industrial park
CHICOPEE – The City Council gave a Western Massachusetts truss builder a final go-ahead to expand by opening a second shop in a vacant building in one of the industrial parks. UFI Industries is now hoping to move into an about 152,000 square-foot building on 31 Griffith Road in...
Worcester Wares closing its Canal District Worcester Public Market location
A little more than three years after opening, Worcester Wares is closing its second location in Worcester Public Market on March 19, according to owner Jessica Walsh. Walsh opened the store’s main location in the DCU Center in 2015 and opened the second location in the Canal District in the fall of 2019. The DCU Center store is not closing.
Nursing home shutdowns in Chicopee, Westfield, Springfield due to state regulations cost 362 jobs
Northeast Health Group Inc., owner of four nursing homes it says will close because of new state regulations that make them too expensive to operate, will lay off 362 workers. The company reported planned layoffs to a different state agency, the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development, and the layoffs were included Friday in Labor and Workforce Development’s weekly report required by the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Act.
Brain injury center in Westfield plans ribbon-cutting nearly 1 year after opening
WESTFIELD — Almost a year opening its doors in Westfield, the Brain Injury Community Center on Franklin Street will host a ribbon-cutting Feb. 24 at 11 a.m., and is inviting all to tour the facility. The Brain Injury Community Center opened its Westfield branch last March. Berkshire County Arc...
Mass. State Lottery winner: Stop & Shop sells $100,000 lottery ticket
A winning $100,000 lottery ticket was sold from a Stop & Shop in Massachusetts, and its winner came forward on Sunday, Feb. 12 to claim their prize. The Massachusetts State Lottery said the winning $100,000 ticket was from the daily “Mass Cash” drawing. It was purchased from the Stop & Shop in Holyoke.
Six Flags New England to hire 3,000 employees for 2023 season
Six Flags New England is looking to hire 3,000 employees for the park’s 2023 season. The park is looking to hire for positions in areas including rides, lifeguards, food and beverage, admissions, entertainment, retail, loss prevention, park service/cleanliness team, EMT/paramedics, security “and a variety of other exciting positions.”
Nursing home closing crisis needs immediate attention, but solutions are elusive (Editorial)
To say the closing of four nursing homes in Hampden County is a crisis is not so much an understatement as a belaboring of the obvious. What happens next is impossible to predict. David Ianacone, the acting administrator for the Willimansett East facility in Chicopee, has given assurances that the Department of Public Health will not leave any of the 300 elderly residents stranded with no place to go.
Individuals dumped dead Pitbull in West Springfield
West Springfield Animal Control is searching for the individuals responsible for dumping a deceased dog in West Springfield.
Stefania Raschilla and Thomas Landers, finalists in West Springfield school superintendent search, tour schools
WEST SPRINGFIELD — The final stage of the district’s search for a new superintendent of schools is underway. West Springfield superintendent finalists Stefania Raschilla and Thomas Landers met with district leaders and the community last week. They are scheduled to sit down for final interviews on Tuesday, said...
Narrow dirt road has Westfield Planning Board questioning subdivision plan
WESTFIELD — Rob Levesque of R. Levesque Associates spoke to the Plannng Board this week on behalf of Nancy Pasquini, applicant and property owner who is seeking to create a three-lot residential definitive subdivision on property on Dox Road, a private dirt and gravel road in Westfield. Levesque said...
Springfield Gardens apartments owner faces ire of city officials over maintenance, repairs
SPRINGFIELD — City officials and a property management company with several properties across Springfield are disagreeing over why repairs have remained unaddressed at several of its apartment buildings. Mayor Domenic J. Sarno said the city would not rule out moving to place apartments owned and operated by Springfield Gardens...
Worcester’s Sake Bomb Bistro closing this week
A Worcester sushi restaurant will close its doors this week following Valentine’s Day. Sake Bomb Bistro, 258 Park Ave., announced the closure on Facebook, attributing the decision to a “tough economic environment and staffing issues.”. “Thank you for your loyal patronage over the years,” the owners wrote in...
Frankie Ferrentino brings family legacy to Frankie’s Pizza: ‘It’s in our blood’
Frankie Ferrentino has always grown up around pizza. From making pizza boxes as a young boy to finally getting his hands on pizza dough at age 12, he credits his upbringing to the flourishing business he owns now. “This is all we do; it’s in our blood,” he told MassLive....
Massachusetts State Lottery winners: 3 $50,000 winning tickets
There were three $50,000 winning Lottery tickets claimed in Massachusetts Friday. All three of the winning tickets were for the Billion Dollar Extravaganza game, according to the Mass. Lottery. The three winning tickets were sold at Cumberland Farms in Leicester, North River Beverage in Marshfield and Kiki’s Kwik Mart in...
