People in Business: Feb. 13, 2023

Margaret L. Boyle, formerly communications director for U.S. Rep. Richard E. Neal, D-Springfield, has been appointed assistant vice president for governmental affairs and public relations at Western New England University. In her previous position as communications director for Neal, Boyle was responsible for all internal and external communication in Massachusetts...
Medical Notes: Feb. 13, 2023

WESTFIELD – Rick’s Place provides free, peer grief support groups for youth (ages 5-18) and their caregivers on Monday evenings at the YMCA of Greater Westfield, 67 Court St. Rick’s Place will also continue their free, peer grief support groups on Tuesday evenings at their Wilbraham site located at 85 Post Office Park. Rick’s Place offers young people and their families a place to remember their loved ones and to avoid the sense of isolation that such losses can produce Rick’s Place was established in 2007, in memory of Rick Thorpe, who died in Tower Two of the World Trade Center on 9/11. This is for young people and their families from all over Western Massachusetts and Northern Connecticut and offered at no charge. To participate in these free grief support programs provided by Rick’s Place, email info@ricksplacema.org or call 413-279-2010.
Nursing home shutdowns in Chicopee, Westfield, Springfield due to state regulations cost 362 jobs

Northeast Health Group Inc., owner of four nursing homes it says will close because of new state regulations that make them too expensive to operate, will lay off 362 workers. The company reported planned layoffs to a different state agency, the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development, and the layoffs were included Friday in Labor and Workforce Development’s weekly report required by the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Act.
Six Flags New England to hire 3,000 employees for 2023 season

Six Flags New England is looking to hire 3,000 employees for the park’s 2023 season. The park is looking to hire for positions in areas including rides, lifeguards, food and beverage, admissions, entertainment, retail, loss prevention, park service/cleanliness team, EMT/paramedics, security “and a variety of other exciting positions.”
Nursing home closing crisis needs immediate attention, but solutions are elusive (Editorial)

To say the closing of four nursing homes in Hampden County is a crisis is not so much an understatement as a belaboring of the obvious. What happens next is impossible to predict. David Ianacone, the acting administrator for the Willimansett East facility in Chicopee, has given assurances that the Department of Public Health will not leave any of the 300 elderly residents stranded with no place to go.
Worcester’s Sake Bomb Bistro closing this week

A Worcester sushi restaurant will close its doors this week following Valentine’s Day. Sake Bomb Bistro, 258 Park Ave., announced the closure on Facebook, attributing the decision to a “tough economic environment and staffing issues.”. “Thank you for your loyal patronage over the years,” the owners wrote in...
