ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

Final piece of USS Albuquerque sail delivered to Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The final part of the USS Albuquerque sail arrived in the metro area Thursday. Two pieces of the 52-ton sail were delivered in January, with the third piece arriving Thursday. The city is planning to turn them into a memorial, but they say it is undecided where that memorial would be. Until then, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ladailypost.com

MAIZE Food Museum Charrette Luncheon At Cafecito Friday

MAIZE Food Museum will host an exploratory community Luncheon, the first of 12 Charrette Luncheons to be offered this year, featured in partnership with Northern New Mexico restaurants, museums, churches, farms and Pueblos. Chefs and spirited archaeologists will discuss with diners the new age and transitions of the Santa Fe...
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

PNM helping customers pay past-due electric bills

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – PNM is hosting a free event to help customers pay their past-due electricity bills on Thursday, February 9. The assistance event will be held at the Barelas Community Center (801 Barelas SW, Albuquerque, NM 87102) from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Customers must bring: Eligible customers may be able to receive assistance […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Behind the Story: Larry Barker investigates New Mexico ticket scalping

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Larry Barker investigations takes a closer look into the vast presence of online ticket scalping affecting the price of theatre performances, shows and events in New Mexico. It comes as thousands of people are expected to attend one of the state’s most anticipated shows, Hamilton, starting in May at Albuquerque’s Popejoy Hall. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Walmart to close Albuquerque store in March

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The southeast Albuquerque Walmart store near Highland High School will be closing next month, according to the company. Confirming the closure with KRQE News 13 Wednesday, the company said the store on San Mateo near Central will close for good by Friday, March 10. The closure appears to be the only New […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

People Helping People short for volunteers

People Helping People, a food pantry in Rio Rancho, needs more help and more people. Linda Stevenson, the founder of the organization, which also goes by PHP, says they had more help before the COVID pandemic occurred but are now running short of volunteers. “We just need volunteers that can lift 45 pound boxes,” Stevenson said.
RIO RANCHO, NM
ladailypost.com

Zia CU Debuts New, Updated Branding & Website

Community Invited to Celebrate Thursday, Feb. 23 at Zia CU!. With $203,868,335 in assets, Zia CU has long prided itself on serving families across Northern New Mexico, and they are renewing that dedication with an updated logo, brand colors, and a sleek new website. The new logo features bright, bold...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque coffee spot named among 25 ‘best in the U.S.’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Named after a hybrid fish, a unique Albuquerque coffee spot has captured the hearts and palates of an online travel publication as one of the best coffee joints in the country. Praised for offering, “roastology,” Cutbow Coffee on Rio Grande near I-40 has been named among the best 25 coffee shops in the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
tourcounsel.com

Coronado Center | Shopping mall in New Mexico

Coronado Center is a shopping mall in Albuquerque, New Mexico, United States. Built in 1965 by the Homart Development Company, a defunct real-estate division of the department store Sears, the mall has undergone several renovations and expansions in its history which have led to it becoming the largest building by area in New Mexico.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Local car enthusiasts and drifters buy Sandia Speedway

Dan Brockett’s Nissan Silvia drift car. (Courtesy Photo) Sandia Speedway, the old raceway by I-40, was bought by the three local car enthusiasts: Dan Brockett, Jim Guthrie and Mike Ossell. Brockett, who is famous to car enthusiasts from his Wiskey Garage Drift Series and his local drifting events, acquired...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

PHOTOS: Snow showers cover eastern New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A storm is sweeping through the state, bringing snow showers to parts of New Mexico. Overnight, some areas received a strong cold front causing snowfall in areas like Las Vegas, N.M. View KRQE viewer photos below of snow from across New Mexico. If you have a snow video or photo, send them […]
LAS VEGAS, NM
ladailypost.com

Obituary: Severo Gonzales July 2, 1929 – Jan. 31, 2023

Severo “Slim” Gonzales, 93, Española, passed away on January 31, 2023, of natural causes. He was born in Española, NM on July 2, 1929. The Son of Bences Gonzales and Ernestina Romero Gonzales. He is preceded by: Donald (son), Victor and Raymond (Brothers), and Lauren Noell (sister).
ESPANOLA, NM
rrobserver.com

First in Duke City, first in Las Cruces … next stop, Orlando

The Rio Rancho High School cheerleaders, seen here performing during a timeout at a recent game at Cleveland High School, won the APS Metro Cheer Championships (Cleveland High placed eighth) last weekend, one week after competing at the New Mexico State University Cheer Spirit competition, where these Rams were first in “Gameday,” first in cheer with music, and overall grand champions. The squad, coached by Wendy Lopez, will be competing in the national high school cheerleading championships in Orlando, Fla., this weekend. The Rams placed third in Orlando in 2022. The 2023 Spirit State Competition is March 17-18 at The Pit. (Herron photo)
RIO RANCHO, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy