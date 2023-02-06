Read full article on original website
Related
korncountry.com
Full schedule for 2023 Exhibit Columbus Design Presentations announced
COLUMBUS, Ind. — The 2023 Exhibit Columbus Design Presentations will be held all day at The Commons on Saturday, February 25, and feature 13 presentations of design concepts that will become installations in a free, public exhibition, Public by Design. The event will begin at 8 a.m. with coffee and pastries from Lucabe Coffee Co.
korncountry.com
Our Hospice Jennings County Gala raises over $70,000
NORTH VERNON, Ind. – The 25th Our Hospice of South Central Indiana Jennings County Gala was held last Saturday, February 4, and it was a huge success. “It was wonderful to be back together, live, and in-person for the gala,” said Julie Davis, Event and Volunteer Services Manager for Our Hospice, “and we are thankful to the community for their tremendous support as we netted a record $70,800.”
korncountry.com
NexusPark ‘officially’ breaks ground
COLUMBUS. Ind. – The official NexusPark Groundbreaking Ceremony was held Wednesday with Mayor Jim Leinhoop and other dignitaries in attendance. Even though work has been going on for months, the ceremonial groundbreaking day signaled a great step forward for this project. In addition to remarks from collaborators and community...
korncountry.com
BCSWMD updates recycling policy
COLUMBUS, Ind. — Bartholomew County Solid Waste Management District (BCSWMD) has updated their recycling process due to vendor service changes. Due to vendor service changes, paper recycling will be changing at the Petersville (11110 25th Street), Harrison Convenience Stations (10293 Old Nashville Road), and the Bartholomew County Landfill (811 E County Road 450 South). Soon paper will no longer be collected in the paper-only bins, but will be combined with plastics, metals, and glass in commingled bins. Only cardboard will be separated out from the commingled bins at all three locations. At the Landfill, paper will be collected in the Yellow Recycle compactor along with plastics, metals, and glass.
WIBC.com
Second-Story Fire in Columbus Put Out
COLUMBUS, Ind. — A fire broke out in a two-story single-family home in Forest Park Estates on Wednesday evening, leaving a female occupant unharmed. Columbus firefighters were alerted to the incident at around 5:46 p.m. after the woman reported the fire in one of the second-floor bedrooms and escaped the house. She told firefighters that no one else was inside.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Connersville, IN
One of the oldest cities in Indiana, Connersville prides itself as home to Fayette County's one and only high school, as well as campgrounds and beautiful parks. With only 13,481 population as of the 2010 census, the city is the largest and the county seat and is the only incorporated community in the county.
korncountry.com
Seymour Main Street opens grant application for downtown improvements
SEYMOUR, Ind. — Seymour Main Street’s Grant Application is now open for downtown businesses and buildings. The list of grant programing available include the Facade, Awning and Signage Program, Building Renovation/Business Build Out Program, Roof Stabilization Assistance Program (RSAP), Upper Story Residential Grant Program, Rental Purchase Assistance Program (RPAP), Down Payment Assistance Program, and the Loan and Grant Program.
Indianapolis considers ban on retail sales of dogs, cats and rabbits
INDIANAPOLIS — Five Indianapolis City-County Council members are proposing a ban on most retail sales of dogs, cats, and rabbits in order to combat puppy mills while also reducing overcrowding at local shelters. The proposal was introduced at the City-County Council on Monday and is sponsored by councilors John Barth, Zach Adamson, Dan Boots, Jason […]
eaglecountryonline.com
Temporary Restrictions on U.S. 50 in Aurora Next Week
A one-day project has been scheduled for Monday. (Aurora, Ind.) - Restrictions will be in place on U.S. 50 in Aurora next week. According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, Michiana and Duke Energy will be working together to repair a failed meter box at the intersection of U.S. 50 and Sycamore Estate Drive on Monday, February 13.
Indiana witness describes silver 'spaceship' emitting high-pitched sound
An Indiana witness at Indianapolis reported hearing a high-pitched sound while out on a walk and then saw a silver, spacecraft-looking object at 6:19 p.m. on March 2, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
IPS installs vending machine, but it’s not soda inside
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– A newly installed vending machine at an i-p-s elementary school isn’t serving up soda… but books! Colleen Turner is a language teacher at Meredith Nicholson School 96. “Students can put a golden coin in the machine and select a book and keep that book forever,” Turner said. Students earn coins through different incentives, like […]
WRBI Radio
Local music shop closing next month after more than 50 years in business
— A local music store is closing after more than 50 years of selling instruments and other related items. Melody Mart has been a mainstay on the south side of the Greensburg Square since 1970. Owner Brad Douglas started a second division in 1990 called Designed Sound and Video which...
wbiw.com
Put your whole heart into quitting tobacco
BLOOMINGTON – Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States. In honor of American Heart Month, take that first step to better protecting your heart and start on your tobacco cessation journey. “Quitting smoking is one of the best things you can do for your...
wrtv.com
Two new Bargersville businesses generating a buzz online
BARGERSVILLE — New businesses are coming to the town of Bargersville and people have been buzzing about two new additions to the community online for weeks. Coffeehouse Five is Johnson County's only nonprofit coffee shop. The organization is well known in the community with two other locations in the county, the first in Greenwood and the second in downtown Franklin.
korncountry.com
Law enforcement continues searching for missing Hope woman Donna Mitchell
GREENSBURG, Ind. —The Decatur County Sheriff’s Department is seeking any tips or information relating to a Hope woman who has been missing for three years as of this weekend. Donna Mitchell was last seen on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 around 7:30 p.m. at the Brown Bottle liquor store...
WISH-TV
Biden names Holcomb to Council of Governors
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — President Biden has named Governor Eric Holcomb to the Council of Governors. The council was established in 2010 and worked with the White House on national security issues. It consists of 10 bipartisan governors across the U.S., including Ohio, Michigan and Minnesota. Holcomb was appointed Thursday...
Tiki Bob’s closes as owner refuses to be ‘scapegoat’ for downtown crime
INDIANAPOLIS — Facing a challenged liquor license renewal hearing next month and under pressure from IMPD, alcohol beverage licensing authorities and unruly patrons, the owner of Tiki Bob’s has closed his troubled downtown bar. Jason Stellema, who did not return a phone call for comment today, posted a social media message Monday night that read […]
Complaints mount against Indy concrete company accused of failing to begin work
An Indianapolis concrete business is facing growing complaints from consumers who say the contractor took down payments but never started the work.
korncountry.com
Columbus police arrest Indy man for Moose Lodge armed robbery
COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Columbus Police Department (CPD) arrested a Marion County man on multiple charges after he allegedly tried to rob the Moose Lodge in downtown Columbus on Thursday afternoon. Officers responded to the Moose Lodge, at 330 Eighth Street, at about 12:35 p.m. after receiving a report...
BBB pulls Indy contractor’s accreditation, consumers urged to research businesses
INDIANAPOLIS — The Better Business Bureau serving Central Indiana revoked an Indy contractor’s accreditation after 19 consumer complaints were filed and what the BBB called a pattern of taking customers’ money and not completing the work. Quest Concrete LLC now has an F rating from the BBB, which is the lowest score possible. According to […]
Comments / 0