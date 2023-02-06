COLUMBUS, Ind. — Bartholomew County Solid Waste Management District (BCSWMD) has updated their recycling process due to vendor service changes. Due to vendor service changes, paper recycling will be changing at the Petersville (11110 25th Street), Harrison Convenience Stations (10293 Old Nashville Road), and the Bartholomew County Landfill (811 E County Road 450 South). Soon paper will no longer be collected in the paper-only bins, but will be combined with plastics, metals, and glass in commingled bins. Only cardboard will be separated out from the commingled bins at all three locations. At the Landfill, paper will be collected in the Yellow Recycle compactor along with plastics, metals, and glass.

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN ・ 8 HOURS AGO