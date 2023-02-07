STARKVILLE — For lack of a better term, Starkville girls basketball took a rest for the third quarter and just looked out of sorts. A team that lost just four games in the regular season was in jeopardy of having to play in a third-place game in the MHSAA Class 6A, Region 1 tournament after Oxford outscored the Yellow Jackets, 24-11, in the third quarter of Monday’s game.

