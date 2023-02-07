Read full article on original website
Commercial Dispatch
Young players spark Starkville girls’ comeback win over Oxford in district tournament
STARKVILLE — For lack of a better term, Starkville girls basketball took a rest for the third quarter and just looked out of sorts. A team that lost just four games in the regular season was in jeopardy of having to play in a third-place game in the MHSAA Class 6A, Region 1 tournament after Oxford outscored the Yellow Jackets, 24-11, in the third quarter of Monday’s game.
Commercial Dispatch
Former Ole Miss center Eli Johnson excited for early opportunity at offensive coordinator
The rung-at-a-time climb up the coaching ladder can be a slow process. But that’s not how it’s starting off for Eli Johnson. He’s 24 years old and will be calling plays where Willie Totten and Jerry Rice once gained national attention. Johnson, the starting center for Ole...
wtva.com
Section of Highway 8 could be renamed in memory of Chickasaw County deputy
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - A piece of legislation being considered in Jackson would rename a section of Highway 8 the "Deputy Jeremy Allen Voyles Memorial Highway.”. Rep. Johnathan Ray Lancaster is the bill’s principle author. He represents Chickasaw and Pontotoc counties. The Mississippi House of Representatives unanimously passed the...
Officials worry storm could delay power restoration efforts in north MS
HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. — Officials with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency and residents in Marshall and Benton counties are worried that a threat of severe weather could cause a delay in power restoration efforts. Todd Demuth with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency maps the progress crews are having so far in restoring power to Marshall […]
Bald eagle blinded, wing broken after being shot in Desoto County
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Desoto County and federal authorities are looking for the person who shot a bald eagle off 269 at the Desoto County/Marshall County line. The Mississippi Wildlife Rehabilitation, Inc. said the eagle was shot in the eye and had surgery to repair a broken wing. Debbie Crum, executive director of Mississippi Wildlife […]
hottytoddy.com
Chickasaw to Close Monday for Roundabout Construction
The Oxford Board of Aldermen approved a request Tuesday to close Chickasaw Road, between Cincinnatus Boulevard and Christman Drive to begin the construction of a roundabout. It wasn’t the first time the Board granted the request. The Aldermen approved the same request in September; however, the project got delayed...
Holly Springs outages continue days after ice storm
HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. — People in parts of northern Mississippi are still dealing with the fallout following last week’s ice storm. For many living in Holly Springs, Mississippi, the last six days have tested their patience after the ice storm knocked out their power. “We be without power all the time, maybe two hours or […]
ourmshome.com
The legendary James Taylor will make a rare appearance in Mississippi this summer
The legendary James Taylor will be making a rare stop in the state of Mississippi this Summer. Taylor and his All-Star Band will play the Brandon Amphitheater on Tuesday, June 13th. Tickets for “An Evening with James Taylor and his All-Star Band” go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. through LiveNation.com.
tourcounsel.com
Carriage Crossing | Shopping mall in Collierville, Tennessee
Carriage Crossing is an open-air regional lifestyle shopping center in suburban Collierville, Tennessee outside Memphis, Tennessee. The property was originally developed by Cousins Properties as the Avenue Carriage Crossing, opening in 2005. In 2012, DRA Advisors partnered with PM Lifestyle Centers to purchase the property for $55 million.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Mississippi
If you live in Mississippi and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Mississippi that are well-known for their delicious burgers.
Driving DeSoto campaign wants to widen I-55 in MS
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thursday, a select group of north Mississippi leaders will take their fight to widen Interstate 55 to the state capital. It’s part of an ongoing campaign they call Driving DeSoto. The campaign urges business owners, organizations and residents to join forces with officials Nearly 200,000 drivers travel I-55 a day, with 75,000 […]
wtva.com
Winner determined in runoff for local seat in Mississippi House
(WTVA) — We now know who has been elected to an open local seat in the Mississippi House of Representatives. Results certified Wednesday show Perry Van Bailey has defeated Andy Stepp to represent people in Calhoun, Grenada, Lafayette and Webster counties who are in House District 23. Bailey finished...
South Reporter
City to launch Operation Clean Sweep
Holly Springs Mayor Sharon Gipson held a mid-afternoon press conference Friday to announce a campaign to make the city safe again. In the following two weeks, there have been three drive-by shootings on South Chesterman Street, with the third drive-by sending one of the shooters to the Regional One Medical Center in Memphis, Tenn., and another under arrest in the incident.
2nd Peaceful Protest in Taylorsville, Mississippi, on Sunday afternoon for Rasheem Carter
The Black Lives Matter Restoration Group, members of the Black Panther Party, members of the Elmer "Geronimo" Pratt Group, the President of the Smith County NAACP, the Building Bridges organization, Pastor Carl Soto from Brooklyn, NY, Cortez Rice from Minneapolis, MN who had lost a 15-year-old son to violence, the Jefferson County Medical Examiner, and many others were in attendance on Sunday afternoon in Taylorsville, MS.
actionnews5.com
Jerry Lee Lewis’ son ordered to vacate ranch by March 5
NESBIT, Miss. (WMC) - The famous DeSoto County home of rock ‘n’ roll legend, Jerry Lee Lewis, went up for sale in the beginning of January. Since the announcement, the youngest son of “The Killer,” Jerry Lee Lewis III, has been fighting to keep the Lewis Ranch in the family.
wcbi.com
University police conduct bomb threat sweep on Ole Miss campus
OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – Ole Miss University Police conducted a sweep for a potential bomb threat this afternoon. According to the university’s official social media page, police investigated a bomb threat at The Pavillion. The building was evacuated and everyone was asked to avoid the area. The university...
Mississippi small town shooting ends with one dead, another in custody
A shooting in Amory has left one man dead and another in custody, police said. WTVA in Tupelo reports that Amory police received a call at approximately 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. The reported shooting was at the intersection of J Avenue and 111th Street in the small Mississippi town. Police report...
wtva.com
Midday shooting under investigation in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo Police Department is investigating a midday shooting. According to Police, the incident happened in the 400 block of North Spring Street. Officers found two male gunshot victims at the hospital shortly after 12:45 p.m. Police described their injuries as serious. Police did not confirm...
wcbi.com
Tupelo police search for group of men accused of stealing vehicle
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo Police need your help finding a group of suspected car thieves. On Friday, February 3, investigators believe a group of men stole a vehicle in the area around Barnes Crossing Road. Security video caught these images and police believe these are the suspects they’re...
