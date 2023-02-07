Read full article on original website
Related
TV Star Found Dead At 34
Actor Cody Longo, known for his appearances in popular shows such as "Days of Our Lives," "Nashville," and "Hollywood Heights," has been found dead at the age of 34. According to reports, Longo was discovered at his home in Austin, Texas on Wednesday, following a wellness check by the police, after concerns were raised by his wife. Longo had not been responding to her throughout the day and she became worried, the family says.
17 Best Walking Sandals For Women, According to a Podiatrist
Journey far and wide in these comfortable, stylish shoes.
PSA: You Can Find These Cozy Birkenstock Styles on Major Sale at Anthropologie Right Now
One thing about Well+Good is, we are proudly pro Birkenstock. The German footwear brand makes some of our most beloved (and fine, maybe polarizing) shoes, from its podiatrist-approved clogs to its versatile summer sandals—even the queen of Genovia herself, Anne Hathaway, is a fan. Between the craftsmanship, the comfortable fit (that gets even better and better with time), and the laid back aesthetic that goes with pretty much anything, Birkenstocks hit every time. And if you love them as much as we do, then you probably already know that Birkenstock rarely goes on sale. Which is all the more reason to act quickly when you find a discounted pair.
Byrdie
The 11 Best Cotton Leggings of 2023
We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. No matter where you are in your fashion journey, it seems fair to say that most people would agree a pair of cotton leggings is a must-have. Leggings—namely the soft, cool, and breathable cotton variety—are the acme of comfort in fashion.
Consumer Reports.org
Best Diaper Bags
As I embark on my fifth time shopping for baby items, ahead of my May due date, I got into a deep, existential mom dilemma: What makes a great diaper bag? I’ve had ones that are too small, too large, bulky and inconvenient, and just plain not well-designed for a messy diaper change on the go. I had never really found one to meet all of my—and my kids’—needs. So when I decided to evaluate some of the top trending diaper bags, I had high standards.
Hawaii Magazine
Q&A with Hawaiʻi Fashion Designer Micah Kamohoali‘i
Descending from a long line of Hawaiian artisans, Micah Kamohoali‘i is a renowned kumu hula (hula teacher), traditional kapa (bark cloth) artist and fashion designer. In 2005, he launched Dezigns by Kamohoali‘i, in which he weaves traditional Hawaiian designs into modern styles. Following his September 2021 show at New York Fashion Week, Kamohoali‘i opened two stores on O‘ahu and recently put Hawai‘i’s fashion on international stages in London, Milan and Paris.
405magazine.com
Dream-Designed Dresses
Local designers create custom-made fantasy bridal gowns. Every bride wants to feel and look beautiful on her wedding day. Flawless makeup. Every hair in place. The perfect bridal gown that looks like it was made especially for her. Sometimes it is. Brides-to-be often turn to designers for the gown of...
FMX 94.5
Lubbock, TX
12K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
FMX 94.5 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0