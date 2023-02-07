ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield, MA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

Nursing home closing crisis needs immediate attention, but solutions are elusive (Editorial)

To say the closing of four nursing homes in Hampden County is a crisis is not so much an understatement as a belaboring of the obvious. What happens next is impossible to predict. David Ianacone, the acting administrator for the Willimansett East facility in Chicopee, has given assurances that the Department of Public Health will not leave any of the 300 elderly residents stranded with no place to go.
HAMPDEN COUNTY, MA
MassLive.com

Nursing home shutdowns in Chicopee, Westfield, Springfield due to state regulations cost 362 jobs

Northeast Health Group Inc., owner of four nursing homes it says will close because of new state regulations that make them too expensive to operate, will lay off 362 workers. The company reported planned layoffs to a different state agency, the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development, and the layoffs were included Friday in Labor and Workforce Development’s weekly report required by the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Act.
CHICOPEE, MA
MassLive.com

Three Springfield schools identified as district’s top priorities for building grant program

SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield School Committee unanimously authorized the superintendent of schools to submit statement to the Massachusetts School Building Authority saying the district is potentially interested in participating in its program to renovate or rebuild schools. In its regularly scheduled meeting Thursday, the committee said its top priorities...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

3 arrested, 5,150 bags of heroin, 2 firearms seized in Berkshire County drug raid

Police arrested three people and seized 5,150 bags of heroin following a joint law enforcement investigation into a suspected widespread drug distribution operation. Kristen Vazquez and Carlos Alberto Cruz-Lopez, of Adams and Trevon Thompson, of Pittsfield, were arrested by law enforcement during a motor vehicle stop Friday in Pittsfield. Officials with the Berkshire District Attorney Timothy J. Shugrue did not release the ages or charges of the three suspects.
PITTSFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Chicopee Police arrest 2 for cocaine trafficking

CHICOPEE – Two people face firearms and cocaine trafficking charges following a long investigation into illegal sales of narcotics. Tyquon Ledbetter and Nicole Collins were arrested on Wednesday and charged with cocaine trafficking of more than 200 grams, possession of a firearm and ammunition without a permit, improper storage of a gun and manufacturing a Class B drug, police said.
CHICOPEE, MA
MassLive.com

Worcester’s Sake Bomb Bistro closing this week

A Worcester sushi restaurant will close its doors this week following Valentine’s Day. Sake Bomb Bistro, 258 Park Ave., announced the closure on Facebook, attributing the decision to a “tough economic environment and staffing issues.”. “Thank you for your loyal patronage over the years,” the owners wrote in...
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
93K+
Followers
77K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy