Nursing home closing crisis needs immediate attention, but solutions are elusive (Editorial)
To say the closing of four nursing homes in Hampden County is a crisis is not so much an understatement as a belaboring of the obvious. What happens next is impossible to predict. David Ianacone, the acting administrator for the Willimansett East facility in Chicopee, has given assurances that the Department of Public Health will not leave any of the 300 elderly residents stranded with no place to go.
Nursing home shutdowns in Chicopee, Westfield, Springfield due to state regulations cost 362 jobs
Northeast Health Group Inc., owner of four nursing homes it says will close because of new state regulations that make them too expensive to operate, will lay off 362 workers. The company reported planned layoffs to a different state agency, the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development, and the layoffs were included Friday in Labor and Workforce Development’s weekly report required by the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Act.
State Department of Environmental Protection fines Northampton auto salvage company
NORTHAMPTON — The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection this week announced it fined the owner of an auto salvage company $5,750 for violating wastewater regulations. The department’s statement Monday said the department saw an employee at Highway Auto Salvage, Inc. improperly dumping waste from a septic tank near the...
A tribute to sacrifice: Chicopee breaks ground of new post Sept. 11 veterans and dog park
CHICOPEE — City officials and employees, state legislators, veterans, children and even dog owners joined together to ceremonially break ground the start of construction on a new park that is going to offer something for almost everyone. The new Western Massachusetts Post 9/11 and Service Dog Memorial Park is...
Chicopee gives final approval for UFI Industries to move to vacant building in industrial park
CHICOPEE – The City Council gave a Western Massachusetts truss builder a final go-ahead to expand by opening a second shop in a vacant building in one of the industrial parks. UFI Industries is now hoping to move into an about 152,000 square-foot building on 31 Griffith Road in...
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno requests City Council approve orders supporting city retirees
SPRINGFIELD — Ahead of its Feb. 13 meeting, Mayor Domenic J. Sarno is requesting that the City Council approve three orders aimed at supporting city retirees. The first order seeks to approve a transfer of $15 million from the certified free cash amount into the city’s pension reserve fund, which would bring it to approximately $17 million.
Three Springfield schools identified as district’s top priorities for building grant program
SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield School Committee unanimously authorized the superintendent of schools to submit statement to the Massachusetts School Building Authority saying the district is potentially interested in participating in its program to renovate or rebuild schools. In its regularly scheduled meeting Thursday, the committee said its top priorities...
3 arrested, 5,150 bags of heroin, 2 firearms seized in Berkshire County drug raid
Police arrested three people and seized 5,150 bags of heroin following a joint law enforcement investigation into a suspected widespread drug distribution operation. Kristen Vazquez and Carlos Alberto Cruz-Lopez, of Adams and Trevon Thompson, of Pittsfield, were arrested by law enforcement during a motor vehicle stop Friday in Pittsfield. Officials with the Berkshire District Attorney Timothy J. Shugrue did not release the ages or charges of the three suspects.
Video of Rottweiler later euthanized sparks anger toward Springfield shelter
A video of a Rottweiler deemed aggressive by a Springfield animal shelter has a number of animal lovers questioning whether it was necessary to euthanize the dog. Shortly after the video became public, the shelter involved closed commenting on its social media page over threats. Kristina Ruhland, an Agawam resident...
Intersection at Suffield and Silver streets in Agawam gets funding for pedestrian upgrades
AGAWAM — The City Council has unanimously approved a resolution to appropriate $265,000 for pedestrian upgrades at the intersection of Suffield and Silver streets. City Councilor Paul C. Cavallo said he identified the need for the upgrades as he walked through the area and many of the sidewalks have needed repair for a long time.
10 least expensive homes sold in Hampshire County Feb. 5-12
A condo in Northampton that sold for $135,000 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Hampshire County between Feb. 5 and Feb. 12. In total, 14 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $374,214, $207 per square foot.
Springfield Gardens apartments owner faces ire of city officials over maintenance, repairs
SPRINGFIELD — City officials and a property management company with several properties across Springfield are disagreeing over why repairs have remained unaddressed at several of its apartment buildings. Mayor Domenic J. Sarno said the city would not rule out moving to place apartments owned and operated by Springfield Gardens...
See all homes sold in Hampden County, Feb. 5 to Feb. 12
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Hampden County reported from Feb. 5 to Feb 12. There were 63 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 960-square-foot home on Franklin Street Extension in Agawam that sold for $268,000.
Chicopee Police arrest 2 for cocaine trafficking
CHICOPEE – Two people face firearms and cocaine trafficking charges following a long investigation into illegal sales of narcotics. Tyquon Ledbetter and Nicole Collins were arrested on Wednesday and charged with cocaine trafficking of more than 200 grams, possession of a firearm and ammunition without a permit, improper storage of a gun and manufacturing a Class B drug, police said.
Worcester Wares closing its Canal District Worcester Public Market location
A little more than three years after opening, Worcester Wares is closing its second location in Worcester Public Market on March 19, according to owner Jessica Walsh. Walsh opened the store’s main location in the DCU Center in 2015 and opened the second location in the Canal District in the fall of 2019. The DCU Center store is not closing.
More Mass. trivia featured on ‘Jeopardy!’ — this time a Springfield question
Massachusetts-related questions have been a common occurrence on “Jeopardy!” this week. Wednesday night’s contestants drew blanks when asked to identify the former name of an iconic Boston skyscraper. Monday’s players fared no better on another Boston question, this one asking about the city’s first Black police officer.
Massachusetts State Lottery winners: 3 $50,000 winning tickets
There were three $50,000 winning Lottery tickets claimed in Massachusetts Friday. All three of the winning tickets were for the Billion Dollar Extravaganza game, according to the Mass. Lottery. The three winning tickets were sold at Cumberland Farms in Leicester, North River Beverage in Marshfield and Kiki’s Kwik Mart in...
Narrow dirt road has Westfield Planning Board questioning subdivision plan
WESTFIELD — Rob Levesque of R. Levesque Associates spoke to the Plannng Board this week on behalf of Nancy Pasquini, applicant and property owner who is seeking to create a three-lot residential definitive subdivision on property on Dox Road, a private dirt and gravel road in Westfield. Levesque said...
See all homes sold in Worcester County, Feb. 5 to Feb. 12
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Worcester County reported from Feb. 5 to Feb 12. There were 119 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,894-square-foot home on Grenier Avenue in Webster that sold for $370,000.
Worcester’s Sake Bomb Bistro closing this week
A Worcester sushi restaurant will close its doors this week following Valentine’s Day. Sake Bomb Bistro, 258 Park Ave., announced the closure on Facebook, attributing the decision to a “tough economic environment and staffing issues.”. “Thank you for your loyal patronage over the years,” the owners wrote in...
