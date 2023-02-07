Read full article on original website
medtechdive.com
82 more deaths linked to Philips’ recalled devices reported to FDA, bringing total to 346
Another 82 deaths linked to Philips’ recalled sleep and respiratory devices were reported to the Food and Drug Administration in the final two months of last year. In total, the agency has now received 346 reports of death. The rate of death reports per month has risen in each reporting period since Philips began the recall in the summer of 2021.
labroots.com
New 10-Point Scale Predicts Death from Social Frailty
Social isolation, living in a neighborhood with poor cleanliness, and lower perceived control over financial situations can predict early death in those aged 65 years and older. The corresponding study was published in PNAS. Studies show that social factors can predict health outcomes. For example, loneliness is linked to higher...
labroots.com
Report Offers Vaping Recommendations to Reduce Potential EVALI Cases
As more teens and young adults report regular vaping, health professionals and parents are becoming increasingly concerned about EVALI (e-cigarette or vaping product use-associated lung injury). EVALI has been primarily linked to the inclusion of vitamin E acetate (VEA) in e-liquids used in unregulated cannabis vape cartridges. As vaping becomes...
labroots.com
Personalized Brain Modeling Can Offer Insights into Seizure Activity
Researchers of the Human Brain Project (HBP) have published a new study in Science Translational Medicine highlighting advanced brain modeling methods for epilepsy patients. The methodology used in the EPINOV clinical trial (Improving Epilepsy surgery management and progNOsis using Virtual brain technology) involved personalized brain modeling, an approach that HBP has developed over several years and is supported by the digital research infrastructure EBRAINS.
labroots.com
Report: 41% of Infant Deaths Are Due to Genetic Disease
A new study has highlighted the impact of genetic disease on infants, and showed that whole genome sequencing (WGS) or advanced diagnostic testing could save lives. The research, reported in JAMA Network Open, analyzed 112 cases of infant death and determined that 41 percent of the deaths were due to a genetic disease. For 30 percent of these diseases, treatments are (and were) available, but the diagnosis did not come in time. This research has emphasized the positive impact that genetic sequencing could have - if it is applied.
labroots.com
Salt Can Cut Off Immune Cells' Energy Supply
That individuals consume fewer than five grams of salt daily, which translates to about two grams of sodium. But research has indicated that on average, people in many countries are eating a lot more salt than that. The Global Burden of Disease study estimated in 2017 that excess dietary sodium consumption caused between 1.4 and 5.4 million deaths that year. Restaurant meals and salty condiments like soy sauce and fish sauce are contributing to the problem. Many studies have linked high-salt diets with the world's leading cause of death, cardiovascular disease. New research has shown that salt can also disrupt the metabolism of crucial immune cells referred to as Tregs, which are important players in the innate immune system. The findings, which may open new research avenues in autoimmune and cardiovascular disorders, have been reported in Cell Metabolism.
labroots.com
Single Dose of Common Antibiotic Reduces Maternal Sepsis Risk
A single dose of a common antibiotic could reduce postpartum sepsis risk. The corresponding study was published in The New England Journal of Medicine. “These findings have the potential to change clinical practice by providing a safe, effective and low-cost approach to reduce the global burden of maternal sepsis and death,” said Diana W. Bianchi, M.D., director of NIH’s Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development (NICHD), the primary funder of the trial.
labroots.com
Extracts from Two Plants May Inhibit COVID-19 Infection
Researchers have discovered that extracts from two different wild plants can each interfere with the ability of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, to infect cells. These findings, which utilized a cell culture model, come from a massive assessment of different botanical extracts. In this effort 1,800 extracts and 18 compounds were screened for efficacy against SARS-CoV-2. Flowers from tall goldenrod (Solidago altissima) plants and the stems of the eagle fern (Pteridium aquilinum) were each able to block SARS-CoV-2 from entering human cells. The work has been published in Scientific Reports.
