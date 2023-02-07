That individuals consume fewer than five grams of salt daily, which translates to about two grams of sodium. But research has indicated that on average, people in many countries are eating a lot more salt than that. The Global Burden of Disease study estimated in 2017 that excess dietary sodium consumption caused between 1.4 and 5.4 million deaths that year. Restaurant meals and salty condiments like soy sauce and fish sauce are contributing to the problem. Many studies have linked high-salt diets with the world's leading cause of death, cardiovascular disease. New research has shown that salt can also disrupt the metabolism of crucial immune cells referred to as Tregs, which are important players in the innate immune system. The findings, which may open new research avenues in autoimmune and cardiovascular disorders, have been reported in Cell Metabolism.

