Read full article on original website
Related
NASCAR star Kyle Busch sentenced to 3 years in Mexican prison for trying to take .380 pistol and hollow point shells on private plane leaving Cancún
Famed NASCAR driver Kyle Busch has been sentenced to three-and-half-years in prison for gun possession without a license in Mexico, authorities there said late last week. It is not clear how, or if, that sentence will be assessed. According to a press release by Mexico’s Attorney General of the Republic...
fordauthority.com
NASCAR Ford Team Unexpectedly Sidelines Todd Gilliland For Five Races
NASCAR Ford team, Front Row Motorsports, recently announced that it would field Ford Mustang race cars for rookie driver Zane Smith in six Cup Series events throughout the 2023 racing season. Of those six events, Smith will be taking the place of Cup Series regular Todd Gilliland behind the wheel of the No. 38 Mustang for five – a decision that Gilliland himself was “disappointed” about.
Jimmie Johnson could drive up to 10 NASCAR Cup Series races in 2023
Jimmie Johnson said he might compete in up to 10 races during the NASCAR Cup Series season in 2023. Which races make sense for Johnson?
Floyd Mayweather’s NASCAR Team Selects Driver to Qualify for Daytona 500
The Money Team Racing, owned by boxing legend Floyd Mayweather, has selected its driver to qualify for NASCAR‘s Daytona 500.... The post Floyd Mayweather’s NASCAR Team Selects Driver to Qualify for Daytona 500 appeared first on Outsider.
Zariz Transport Going Truckin’ with Kyle Busch
Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM) announced today that Zariz Transport, a fast growing intermodal drayage company specializing in transporting containers from the ports, has signed a multi-year deal to be the primary sponsor on owner-driver Kyle Busch’s No. 51 Chevrolet Silverado for all five of his races in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series beginning in 2023. In addition to Busch’s five-race schedule, the Florida-based company will serve as an associate sponsor for the 18 remaining races for the No. 51 team and has reached a multi-year renewal to be the presenting sponsor of The Samantha and Kyle Busch Bundle of Joy Fund annual gala.
The Crazy Last Lap of the 2007 Daytona 500 Cost Mark Martin Another Shot at NASCAR Glory
There's no doubt that Mark Martin earned his spot in the NASCAR Hall of Fame. With a total of 40 wins in the NASCAR Cup Series, the now-64-year-old Batesville, Arkansas native is considered to be among the most consistent drivers in NASCAR history, as he accumulated 453 top-10 finishes out of a total 882 races run. Of those top-10s, 271 were top-fives and 61 were second-place finishes. But, despite his impressive resume, there are two major milestones Martin never accomplished as a NASCAR driver: a Cup Series championship and a Daytona 500 win.
How Many Daytona 500 Drivers Made the Race Their First NASCAR Win?
Austin Cindric may be just 24 years old and have only a single NASCAR Cup Series victory to his credit, but he already possesses the second-most desirable title in the sport. If you can’t be known as the series champion (yet), then the label of “Daytona 500 winner” is a nice consolation prize.
msn.com
IndyCar driver Conor Daly to attempt to qualify for Daytona 500
Conor Daly, who competes full-time in the NTT IndyCar Series, will seek to make his first Daytona 500 this month with The Money Team Racing, the Cup program owned by boxing Hall of Famer Floyd Mayweather. The team also announced Tuesday plans for Daly to race in up to six...
No. 10 Smithfield Ford Racing: Aric Almirola Daytona Speedweek Advance
● “I want the Harley J. Earl Trophy:” Aric Almirola has won races at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in NASCAR’s top two series, but the Daytona 500 has managed to elude him, once by just half a lap. ● History at Daytona: Almirola scored his first career...
Autoweek.com
Buddy Shuman and NASCAR's First International Race in 1952
Although NASCAR was seen in its early years as a sport of the Southeastern heartland, it has carried stock car racing to faraway shores. Japan, for example, and Mexico and Australia. It has made forays into Europe. In 1952, only five years after its organization, NASCAR took its first tentative...
Centene Corporation Partners with NASCAR Champion Driver Zane Smith and Front Row Motorsports Across Two Series
Reigning NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Champion Zane Smith and Front Row Motorsports formally announce a new, multi-series partnership with Centene Corporation, a Fortune 500 company, that includes both primary and associate sponsorship for the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS) entries driven by Smith. The partnership...
WATCH: NASCAR Drivers Offer Daytona 500 Advice to Travis Pastrana
The Daytona 500 isn’t that far away and there are a lot of cars attempting to qualify, including Travis Pastrana with 23XI Racing. As far as action sports professionals go, Pastrana is one of the greatest to ever live. He wants a shot at NASCAR‘s Great American Race.
2023 NASCAR Cup Series Driver Changes and Rookies
The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season is nearly upon us! The full complement of Speedweeks events and racing will begin early next week at Daytona International Speedway. Of course, NASCAR's opening week will be capped off with the 65th running of the Daytona 500. As always, there are several NASCAR driver changes that have transpired. From a former champion switching teams to the dynamic rookie duo joining the fray, the landscape looks a bit different than it did just one year ago.
David Pearson's Battle With Richard Petty at the 1976 Daytona Led to the Greatest Finish in NASCAR History
Richard Petty versus David Pearson was the greatest NASCAR rivalry of all time: it's an opinion that borderlines on factuality. There are other top contenders, no question about it. But, I just don't see too many fans out there who could look at the countless epic battles between "The King" and "The Silver Fox" in the '60s and '70s and argue that there were two more worthy rivals in NASCAR's history.
fordauthority.com
Zane Smith Slated To Drive NASCAR Mustang In 2023 Cup Series
Zane Smith, the defending Truck Series champion, will take control of the No. 38 NASCAR Mustang in select Cup Series events throughout the 2023 racing season. For his first race, he will attempt to qualify for the 2023 Daytona 500 in a week and a half, and will also compete in five subsequent Cup Series races, commanding either the No. 36 Ford or No. 38 Ford depending on the event.
FOX Sports
Veteran reporter Bob Pockrass reflects on his journey ahead of Daytona return
Most people remember their first NASCAR race. I remember mine. I was sitting in the movie theater as a senior in college watching "Days of Thunder" — my first real exposure to NASCAR. At the time, I didn't know my career would revolve around the sport. I was an...
Comments / 0