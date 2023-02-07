Read full article on original website
KSLA
Victim named in shooting on North Hearne Avenue
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department (SPD) discovers a man shot multiple times outside a duplex. On Feb. 12 at 10:37 a.m., the Caddo Parish Coroner’s office released the name of the victim, Marcus Thornton, 28, of Shreveport. On Feb. 12 at 2:38 a.m., SPD received a...
KSLA
Victim killed on West College Street named
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The woman who was shot in the head, killing her, on West College Street has been named. On Feb. 12, the Shreveport woman who was killed in Queensborough on Feb. 9 was named by the Caddo Parish Coroner’s office. Huleta Donshay Hughes, 37, was shot...
KSLA
Man fatally shot outside party on Greenwood Road; victim named
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man was shot to death outside a party on Greenwood Road. On Feb. 11, 45-year-old Schuncey Bernard Bates, of Shreveport, was fatally shot on the 4700 block of Greenwood Road, just after 9 p.m. A witness reported they were at a party on Greenwood Road...
Shreveport Woman Found Shot Dead on College Street
On Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 11:39pm Shreveport Police Department responded to the 2600 block of W. College in reference to a female possibly being shot. Upon arrival SPD located a female laying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the head. The female victim was pronounced deceased on scene.
KSLA
Woman fatally shot in head on W. College Street
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to reports of a shooting at 11:39 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9. The incident occurred in the 2600 block of W. College Street. Police say a concerned citizen called in about seeing a woman laying on the ground. Upon arrival, officers found the woman suffering from a fatal gunshot wound to the head.
Attorney: This is was not Alonzo Bagley’s first violent encounter with Shreveport police
Haley said the family demands justice and accountability after Bagley's fatal shooting after Louisiana State Police confirmed that Bagley was not armed at the time officer Tyler shot him.
KSLA
Shreveport man in jail due to fentanyl investigation
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) narcotics agents arrested a Shreveport man after finding $42,760 worth of illegal drugs and firearms allegedly in his possession. On Feb. 9, agents with CPSO’s Narcotics Unit and DEA task force launched an investigation in reference to the distribution of...
Bossier Sheriff’s Office Seeking Car Burglars
Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s assistance with identifying two men wanted for a string of car burglaries in Bossier Parish. Detectives say the suspects captured in these surveillance photos are wanted for burglarizing several vehicles in Benton near Parks and Butler Hill Roads in the early morning of February 8. They say the suspects used the credit cards they stole from the vehicles to make purchases at Walmart.
Shreveport Home Care Worker Found Guilty of Felony Theft
A Shreveport woman who systematically stole more than $83,000 from her employer was found guilty of felony theft by a Caddo Parish jury Thursday, February 9, 2023. Micquela Bell, 37, was found guilty by the seven-man, five-woman jury in District Judge Donald Hathaway Jr.'s court. Jurors deliberated just over 30 minutes before returning their verdict of guilty as charged of felony theft of $25,000 or more.
Murder at Shreveport Store Parking Lot Leaves 1 Dead
A drive-by shooting that took place in the parking lot of the Goodwill Store in the 1800 block of 70th street in Shreveport has left a teenager dead. Danthony Johnson, 19, was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Medical Center where he was pronounced dead less than an hour after being shot multiple times. The shooting took place in the parking lot of the Goodwill Store, but the vehicle believed to be involved in the shooting, a yellow Camaro, was spotted later on Hearne Avenue at Ford Street in north Shreveport.
Urgent! Bossier Police Need Help Finding Shelter Runaway Teens
On the website usnews.com, we read a relatively simple description of the Johnny Gray Jones Youth Shelter on Shed Road in Bossier City. Johnny Gray Jones Youth Shelter & Detention Center is a public school located in Bossier City, LA, which is in a small city setting. The student population of Johnny Gray Jones Youth Shelter & Detention Center is 8 and the school serves K-12.
ktalnews.com
Teen dies from gunshot wound in Shreveport, suspect crashes in Bossier
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A teenager died of their wounds after a shooting near Goodwill in Shreveport’s Hollywood neighborhood. Officers responded to the scene in the Goodwill parking lot at 800 W. 70th St. around 10:00 a.m. Tuesday. Police arrived to find a 19-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. Officials say Shreveport police found the suspect on I-49, but they fled from police.
Unrestrained Louisiana Child Succumbs to Injuries Suffered in Crash on I-20, Impairment Suspected as a Factor
Unrestrained Louisiana Child Succumbs to Injuries Suffered in Crash on I-20, Impairment Suspected as a Factor. Bossier Parish, Louisiana – An unrestrained Louisiana child has succumbed to injuries suffered in a crash on I-20. Louisiana State Police (LSP) reported on February 7, 2023, that on Monday, February 6, 2023,...
ktalnews.com
CPSO: Hundreds of fentanyl pills, other narcotics, cash seized during joint narcotics operation
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics agents seized more than $40,000 in narcotics during a joint operation with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency investigating the distribution of fentanyl pills. CPSO Narcotics Agents and members of the DEA Task Force’s investigation led them to a...
KSLA
Goodwill CEO speaks about witnessing fatal drive-by shooting; two teenagers in custody
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Feb. 7, the CEO of Goodwill Industries saw the drive-by shooting that claimed the life of a 19-year-old. Now he’s speaking about the tragic crime. Danthony Johnson, 19, was shot multiple times in front of a Goodwill Industries on West 70th Street. He later...
Bossier Police Arrest One Adult and Two Juveniles on Weapons Charges
The swift actions of a Bossier City Police patrol officer while out on duty lead to the eventual arrest of one adult and two juveniles on weapons charges. While patrolling in the Shady Grove neighborhood in the early morning hours of Monday, February 6, 2023, Officer Jeremy Watson witnessed multiple shots fired near the intersection of Mike Street and Normand Street, and immediately began to attempt to make contact with the three suspects.
ktalnews.com
Shreveport woman found guilty after stealing over $80k from employer
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport woman was found guilty in Caddo Parish court for stealing more than $80,000 from her employer. The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office said in a release Thursday that 37-year-old Micquela Bell was found guilty of felony theft by a seven-man, five-woman jury in District Judge Donald Hathaway’s court.
KTBS
Man killed in SPD officer-involved shooting was not armed
SHREVEPORT, La. – A Shreveport man shot to death by a Shreveport police officer Friday night was not armed, sources with knowledge of the deadly incident told KTBS. The Caddo Coroner’s Office said Alonzo Sentell Bagley, 43, died around 11:36 p.m. at Ochsner LSU Health hospital following the shooting that happened hours earlier.
tourcounsel.com
Mall St. Vincent | Shopping mall in Shreveport, Louisiana
Mall St. Vincent is an enclosed shopping mall located off Interstate 49 at 1133 St. Vincent Avenue in Shreveport, Louisiana. It opened in 1976 on the 100-acre site of the original St. Vincent's Academy, a Catholic girls' school built by the Daughters of the Cross, from which it gets its name. The mall's main anchor store is Dillard's.
Shreveport Man Pleads Guilty to Illegal Gun Charges
A Shreveport man pleaded guilty in Caddo District Court to gun and drug charges Monday, February 6, 2023, and was sentenced to serve 15 years in prison. Jhumarcus Chatman, 25, pleaded before District Judge Erin Leigh Waddell Garrett, admitting the offenses that occurred on November 10, 2021. Chatman pleaded guilty...
Highway 98.9
Shreveport, LA
