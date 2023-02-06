Read full article on original website
msn.com
1 of the Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $1,000 in 2023
The past year persuaded many investors to find businesses with less risk than the tech stocks that thrived in 2020. If you're in the market for a stable company that rewards shareholders with impressive dividends and minimal volatility, then Waste Management (NYSE: WM) could be for you. Here's why WM...
NASDAQ
State Street Cuts Stake in Nucor (NUE)
Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 13.27MM shares of Nucor Corporation (NUE). This represents 5.17% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 15.45MM shares and 5.41% of the company, a decrease in shares of 14.09% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.24% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Autoblog
VinFast cuts jobs in North America, including its U.S. CFO
Electric-vehicle maker VinFast has cut about 80 jobs in North America, including its U.S. chief financial officer, raising questions about the health of the Vietnamese company ahead of a possible stock listing — and before it has even begun delivering cars to U.S. buyers. Rodney Haynes, finance chief of...
NASDAQ
Vanguard Group Cuts Stake in Select Medical Holdings (SEM)
Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 11.92MM shares of Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM). This represents 9.39% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 12.79MM shares and 9.53% of the company, a decrease in...
NASDAQ
American Century Investment Management Increases Position in Spectrum Brands Holdings (SPB)
Fintel reports that American Century Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.71MM shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (SPB). This represents 6.66% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 2.14MM shares and 5.21% of the company, an...
NASDAQ
Validea Martin Zweig Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/7/2023
The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt. TORONTO-DOMINION BANK (TD) is a large-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry....
NASDAQ
Vanguard Group Increases Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings (HLT)
Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 25.80MM shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT). This represents 9.54% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 25.13MM shares and 9.02% of the company, an increase in...
Hedge Fund Swoops in as Bed Bath & Beyond Store Closures Jump to 400
The saga of Bed Bath & Beyond continues Tuesday with news that hedge fund Hudson Bay Capital Management plans to buy more than $1 billion in equity through the retailer’s stock share sale it announced roughly 24 hours ago, according to reports in Bloomberg and The Wall Street Journal. The Series A stock fund offering—$225 million for the shares, along with $800 million through the issuance of securities requiring the holder to purchase shares of Series A preferred stock in future installments—gives Bed Bath & Beyond the financial footing to avoid bankruptcy and pay some of its outstanding debts. Shares of...
Coach Parent Tapestry Gains On Q2 Bottom-Line Beat, FY23 EPS Outlook Boost
Tapestry Inc TPR, the New York-based house of lifestyle brands consisting of Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman, reported a second-quarter FY23 sales decline of 5% year-on-year to $2.025 billion, marginally missing the analyst consensus of $2.03 billion. Adjusted EPS of $1.33 beat the analyst consensus of $1.27. Gross profit...
defenseworld.net
Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP
Quantbot Technologies LP decreased its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,889 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Quanex Building Products were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
marketscreener.com
Hera unveils Plan to 2026; expected dividend up 25%
(Alliance News) - Hera Spa announced Wednesday that it has approved its Business Plan to 2026, a year in which it expects a dividend to grow to EUR15 cents per share, 25 percent higher than the last dividend paid. EBITDA to 2026 is expected to be around EUR1.5 billion up...
Regal Owner Cineworld Says It’s Been Approached by Multiple Buyers Amid Bankruptcy Process
Exhibition giant Cineworld, which filed for Chapter 11 protection in the U.S., has told a virtual status conference that the company and its creditors are moving toward a court-directed settlement of the bankruptcy process. On Wednesday, Joshua Sussberg, a lawyer for U.K.-based Cineworld, owner of the Regal Entertainment Group, told Judge Marvin Isgur of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Houston that the broad terms of a Chapter 11 stand-alone plan of reorganization had been reached, but that negotiations on a final deal and terms were ongoing.More from The Hollywood ReporterRegal Closing Once-Busy Union Square Movie Theater in NYC as Bankruptcy ProceedsCineworld Denies Talks With AMC Theatres, Will...
ceoworld.biz
Kohl’s appoints Tom Kingsbury as its new Chief Executive Officer replacing Michelle Gass
Kohl’s appoints Tom Kingsbury (70) as its new Chief Executive Officer. Kingsbury had been interim CEO since December 2, 2022 when Michelle Gass left the company to join Levi Straus & Co. Kingsbury has more than 40 years of retail industry experience. He was president and CEO of Burlington...
CNBC
Affirm cuts 19% of workforce; shares tank on earnings miss
Affirm announced its cutting 19% of its workforce. Shares fell as it reported second quarter earnings that fell below analyst estimates on both the top and bottom lines. The layoffs are effective Wednesday, Founder and CEO Max Levchin said. announced it's cutting 19% of its workforce Wednesday. The news came...
NASDAQ
Pitney Bowes (PBI) Declares $0.05 Dividend
Pitney Bowes said on February 6, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share ($0.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 16, 2023 will receive the payment on March 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share. At the current share...
Sports Business Journal
Bluestone Equity launches with $300M fund
Bluestone Equity Partners, a newly launched private equity firm, has raised a $300M growth equity fund to invest in sports and entertainment properties. Bluestone is led by founder and Managing Partner Bobby Sharma and Partner Kyle Charters. The firm’s debut fund, Bluestone Capital I, closed last week and will target companies in sports, media and entertainment that are cashflow positive or close to it. Bluestone declined to disclose the identity of its limited partners, but Sharma said there was excess interest and that the firm’s capital partners consist entirely of "highly institutional investors," with no individual investors or family offices among them. He added that a key strategy for Bluestone will be identifying investment opportunities where the firm can leverage its breadth and depth of experience within sports to unlock value, whether Bluestone takes a control or minority position.
CVS Health Inks Final Deal To Acquire Oak Street Health, Forecasts 2025 EPS Outlook Of $10
CVS Health Corp CVS agreed to acquire Oak Street Health OSH in an all-cash transaction at $39 per share, or approximately $10.6 billion. Oak Street Health is a multi-payor, value-based primary care company, employing approximately 600 primary care providers and has 169 medical centers across 21 states. "Combining Oak Street...
Third Point owns Salesforce stake, talks Bath & Body Works changes
NEW YORK, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Hedge fund Third Point LLC owns a stake in Salesforce Inc (CRM.N) at the same time the software company is facing pressure from four activist investment firms pushing for changes, sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
NASDAQ
BlackRock Cuts Stake in WEC Energy Group (WEC)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 29.97MM shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC). This represents 9.5% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 10, 2022 they reported 33.04MM shares and 10.50% of the company, a decrease in shares of 9.30% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Earnings Previews: Enphase Energy, Fortinet, Lumen
After markets close on Tuesday, Enphase Energy, Fortinet and Lumen will report quarterly earnings.
