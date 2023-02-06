ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TechCrunch

Former Affirm exec Silvija Martincevic to lead shift work management platform Deputy

As part of her work at Affirm, Martincevic oversaw sales and strategic partnerships, growing the number of merchants that offer Affirm as a payment option from about 5,000 to more than 200,000 and onboarding companies like Walmart, Shopify and Amazon. Before joining Affirm in 2019, Martincevic led Groupon’s international business in Europe, Asia and Australia as chief operating officer and chief marketing officer. She is also a board member of Lemonade and Kiva.
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Vestiaire Collective Appoints Two Female C-level Executives

PARIS — Beefing up its global management to support ambitious growth plans in the U.S. and Asia, Vestiaire Collective on Wednesday revealed the appointment of two female executives. The luxury resale platform has tapped Samina Virk as chief executive officer for North America, while Marie-Christin Oebel has been named global chief marketing officer. Both will also be joining the executive committee.More from WWDNew York Fall 2023 Designer Inspirations: Part ThreeA Closer Look at the Fashion in Netflix's 'You People'New York Fall 2023 Designer Inspirations: Part Two In a statement about their appointments, Moizant lauded the two executives’ experience and said the they...
marketscreener.com

Jewellery maker Pandora to expand lab-made diamond range

LONDON (Reuters) - Danish jewellery maker Pandora plans to expand its lab-made diamonds product range after customers said they liked the concept but wanted more choice, its boss said on Thursday. Pandora, the world's largest jewellery maker by production capacity, launched its lab-made diamonds collection in August across 269 stores...
marketscreener.com

Lost Russian oil revenue is bonanza for shippers, refiners

LONDON (Reuters) - Western sanctions on Russia have significantly reduced state oil revenues and diverted tens of billions of dollars towards shipping and refining firms, some with Russian connections. Most of the winners from the sanctions are based in China, India, Greece and the United Arab Emirates, at least 20...
PYMNTS

Uber Launches Payout Solution for Unbanked Drivers in Egypt

Uber has teamed up with HSBC to launch Flexpay, a new on-demand payout solution in Egypt. The two companies announced the launch in a joint press release on Wednesday (Feb. 7), stating that Flexpay will empower unbanked Uber drivers by paying out directly to mobile wallets through HSBC’s payment platform HSBCnet.
TechCrunch

Egyptian health tech Yodawy raises $16M, backed by Delivery Hero Ventures

The UAE-based and MEA-focused venture capital firm co-led this round alongside Delivery Hero Ventures, the venture arm of the global food delivery platform Delivery Hero, which has now made its first check in Africa. Singapore-based AAIC Investment and Saudi’s Dallah Al-Baraka also participated in this round. Existing investors who participated in the digital healthcare’s $7.5 million Series A round in 2019 include Middle East Venture Partners (MEVP), C Ventures, and P1 Ventures also doubled down.
marketscreener.com

Wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa exits Madrid stock market after 22 years

MADRID (Reuters) - Wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa exited the Madrid stock market after 22 years on Tuesday, ending its last day of trading at 18.05 euros ($19.3), the same price per share its parent company offered to pay to take it private. The stock market regulator CNMV on Friday...
marketscreener.com

Spirit Airlines says expects DOJ decision on JetBlue merger in around 30 days

(Reuters) - Spirit Airlines Inc said on Tuesday it expects U.S. antitrust regulators to decide whether to allow the low-cost carrier to proceed with its $3.8 billion merger with JetBlue Airways Corp in the "next 30 days or so." "We are now waiting to see whether the Department of Justice...
TechCrunch

Breef raises $16M to match brands with marketing agencies

“Breef’s latest funding will be used to continue to evolve the product offering — a new ‘from the ground up’ platform is being launched with the funding announcement — and grow its global team, announcing its first international bases in the U.K. and Australia,” Raptis told TechCrunch via email. “The company will also invest further in its payment infrastructure, allowing structured payments for brands looking to ‘grow now, pay later.'”
marketscreener.com

Hera unveils Plan to 2026; expected dividend up 25%

(Alliance News) - Hera Spa announced Wednesday that it has approved its Business Plan to 2026, a year in which it expects a dividend to grow to EUR15 cents per share, 25 percent higher than the last dividend paid. EBITDA to 2026 is expected to be around EUR1.5 billion up...
The Associated Press

FPT Software and Anaplan Asia Pacific Partner to Enhance Enterprise Performance across Southeast Asia

HANOI, Vietnam--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 7, 2023-- FPT Software, Vietnam’s leading technology and IT services provider recently entered a strategic partnership with business planning and decision-making platform Anaplan Asia Pacific. As Anaplan Asia Pacific’s regional integration partner, FPT Software sets to deliver cloud-based Enterprises Performance Management to businesses across Southeast Asia. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207005861/en/ The alliance expands Anaplan’s reach to new customer segments in FPT Software’s world-leading digital transformation portfolio throughout the Southeast Asia region. Businesses customers will be able to boost their performance with enterprise-wide planning, data collection and data analysis. Furthermore, through leveraging both sides’ capabilities, the partnership also focuses on promoting continuous collaboration among finance and operations departments.
Benzinga

Exclusive: Run Lola Run Actor, Moritz Bleibtreu, Invests Into Bloomwell Group And Joins The Company's Mission To De-Stigmatize Cannabis

Frankfurt-based medical cannabis holding company Bloomwell Group has closed a multi-million Euro funding round led by Artemis Growth Partners, an American investment fund specializing in impact investing across global cannabis markets. Also participating in this latest funding round are existing seed investor, Measure 8 Venture Partners, along with a German family office investing in medical cannabis for the first time, and award-winning, Germany-born film actor Moritz Bleibtreu. Existing Bloomwell investors committed new capital as reinvestment in support of the offering. The terms of the multi-million Euro financing are undisclosed.
TechCrunch

Atlantic Money launches its cheap foreign exchange service across Europe

Since then, the company has expanded and is now live across 29 European countries. Users can convert EUR through Atlantic Money and send money to a foreign bank account. What makes Atlantic Money stand out from the competition is that it focuses on a flat fee. The company usually doesn’t add any markup on the exchange rate and charges £3 or €3 per transfer, whether you are sending €100, €5,000 or €500,000.
ffnews.com

Virtual Arena: African Innovation in Europe

Join us for an exciting Virtual Arena, where we showcase the dynamic minds behind African innovation in Europe. Our guests, Gwerna Kiwana from MFS Africa, Matthew Barnard from BBD, and Matteo Rizzi from FTS Group, will share their inspiring journeys and innovative visions. Get an inside look into Gwerna Kiwana’s...
salestechstar.com

ThroughPut Inc. Appoints Award-winning Supply Chain and Operations Expert Steve Robinson to Advisory Board

Stalwart with two decades of experience spearheading multi-billion dollar supply chain transformations at leading global companies joins ThroughPut Advisory Board. ThroughPut Inc., the Industrial AI Supply Chain pioneer, announced the addition of Steve Robinson to its Board of Advisors. Steve is an award-winning supply chain and operations expert with over 20 years of experience heading multi-billion dollar global strategy, operations, and supply chain transformations for some of the world’s largest, most complex organizations.

