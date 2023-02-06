PARIS — Beefing up its global management to support ambitious growth plans in the U.S. and Asia, Vestiaire Collective on Wednesday revealed the appointment of two female executives. The luxury resale platform has tapped Samina Virk as chief executive officer for North America, while Marie-Christin Oebel has been named global chief marketing officer. Both will also be joining the executive committee.More from WWDNew York Fall 2023 Designer Inspirations: Part ThreeA Closer Look at the Fashion in Netflix's 'You People'New York Fall 2023 Designer Inspirations: Part Two In a statement about their appointments, Moizant lauded the two executives’ experience and said the they...

1 DAY AGO