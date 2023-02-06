Read full article on original website
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
TechCrunch
Former Affirm exec Silvija Martincevic to lead shift work management platform Deputy
As part of her work at Affirm, Martincevic oversaw sales and strategic partnerships, growing the number of merchants that offer Affirm as a payment option from about 5,000 to more than 200,000 and onboarding companies like Walmart, Shopify and Amazon. Before joining Affirm in 2019, Martincevic led Groupon’s international business in Europe, Asia and Australia as chief operating officer and chief marketing officer. She is also a board member of Lemonade and Kiva.
A disappointing 2022 has led some Goldman Sachs partners to ask: Is it time for a change at the top?
After a run of missteps, some of Goldman's top executives are considering pitching the board on potentially replacing David Solomon.
A battle may be shaping up between the two richest men in the world over who controls the luxury electric car market
The English sports car brand Lotus plans to float its shares on the Nasdaq stock market in the latter half of this year through a reverse merger with a SPAC firm backed by Bernard Arnault.
EXCLUSIVE: Vestiaire Collective Appoints Two Female C-level Executives
PARIS — Beefing up its global management to support ambitious growth plans in the U.S. and Asia, Vestiaire Collective on Wednesday revealed the appointment of two female executives. The luxury resale platform has tapped Samina Virk as chief executive officer for North America, while Marie-Christin Oebel has been named global chief marketing officer. Both will also be joining the executive committee.More from WWDNew York Fall 2023 Designer Inspirations: Part ThreeA Closer Look at the Fashion in Netflix's 'You People'New York Fall 2023 Designer Inspirations: Part Two In a statement about their appointments, Moizant lauded the two executives’ experience and said the they...
marketscreener.com
Jewellery maker Pandora to expand lab-made diamond range
LONDON (Reuters) - Danish jewellery maker Pandora plans to expand its lab-made diamonds product range after customers said they liked the concept but wanted more choice, its boss said on Thursday. Pandora, the world's largest jewellery maker by production capacity, launched its lab-made diamonds collection in August across 269 stores...
marketscreener.com
Lost Russian oil revenue is bonanza for shippers, refiners
LONDON (Reuters) - Western sanctions on Russia have significantly reduced state oil revenues and diverted tens of billions of dollars towards shipping and refining firms, some with Russian connections. Most of the winners from the sanctions are based in China, India, Greece and the United Arab Emirates, at least 20...
Uber Launches Payout Solution for Unbanked Drivers in Egypt
Uber has teamed up with HSBC to launch Flexpay, a new on-demand payout solution in Egypt. The two companies announced the launch in a joint press release on Wednesday (Feb. 7), stating that Flexpay will empower unbanked Uber drivers by paying out directly to mobile wallets through HSBC’s payment platform HSBCnet.
TechCrunch
Egyptian health tech Yodawy raises $16M, backed by Delivery Hero Ventures
The UAE-based and MEA-focused venture capital firm co-led this round alongside Delivery Hero Ventures, the venture arm of the global food delivery platform Delivery Hero, which has now made its first check in Africa. Singapore-based AAIC Investment and Saudi’s Dallah Al-Baraka also participated in this round. Existing investors who participated in the digital healthcare’s $7.5 million Series A round in 2019 include Middle East Venture Partners (MEVP), C Ventures, and P1 Ventures also doubled down.
A Hong Kong fashion executive thought she was adopting a kitten from Thailand. She ended up losing $764,000 in a Bitcoin scam.
The 58-year-old woman was conned into paying more than $764,000 to a scammer via 40 separate cryptocurrency transactions, authorities said.
marketscreener.com
Wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa exits Madrid stock market after 22 years
MADRID (Reuters) - Wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa exited the Madrid stock market after 22 years on Tuesday, ending its last day of trading at 18.05 euros ($19.3), the same price per share its parent company offered to pay to take it private. The stock market regulator CNMV on Friday...
EY: 97% of CEOs have changed their investment strategy in response to geopolitical challenges–and almost a third already halted a project
Restrictive policies have supplanted COVID-19-related issues as the key reason for altering international investment plans, according to EY's research.
marketscreener.com
Spirit Airlines says expects DOJ decision on JetBlue merger in around 30 days
(Reuters) - Spirit Airlines Inc said on Tuesday it expects U.S. antitrust regulators to decide whether to allow the low-cost carrier to proceed with its $3.8 billion merger with JetBlue Airways Corp in the "next 30 days or so." "We are now waiting to see whether the Department of Justice...
TechCrunch
Breef raises $16M to match brands with marketing agencies
“Breef’s latest funding will be used to continue to evolve the product offering — a new ‘from the ground up’ platform is being launched with the funding announcement — and grow its global team, announcing its first international bases in the U.K. and Australia,” Raptis told TechCrunch via email. “The company will also invest further in its payment infrastructure, allowing structured payments for brands looking to ‘grow now, pay later.'”
marketscreener.com
Hera unveils Plan to 2026; expected dividend up 25%
(Alliance News) - Hera Spa announced Wednesday that it has approved its Business Plan to 2026, a year in which it expects a dividend to grow to EUR15 cents per share, 25 percent higher than the last dividend paid. EBITDA to 2026 is expected to be around EUR1.5 billion up...
FPT Software and Anaplan Asia Pacific Partner to Enhance Enterprise Performance across Southeast Asia
HANOI, Vietnam--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 7, 2023-- FPT Software, Vietnam’s leading technology and IT services provider recently entered a strategic partnership with business planning and decision-making platform Anaplan Asia Pacific. As Anaplan Asia Pacific’s regional integration partner, FPT Software sets to deliver cloud-based Enterprises Performance Management to businesses across Southeast Asia. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207005861/en/ The alliance expands Anaplan’s reach to new customer segments in FPT Software’s world-leading digital transformation portfolio throughout the Southeast Asia region. Businesses customers will be able to boost their performance with enterprise-wide planning, data collection and data analysis. Furthermore, through leveraging both sides’ capabilities, the partnership also focuses on promoting continuous collaboration among finance and operations departments.
Exclusive: Run Lola Run Actor, Moritz Bleibtreu, Invests Into Bloomwell Group And Joins The Company's Mission To De-Stigmatize Cannabis
Frankfurt-based medical cannabis holding company Bloomwell Group has closed a multi-million Euro funding round led by Artemis Growth Partners, an American investment fund specializing in impact investing across global cannabis markets. Also participating in this latest funding round are existing seed investor, Measure 8 Venture Partners, along with a German family office investing in medical cannabis for the first time, and award-winning, Germany-born film actor Moritz Bleibtreu. Existing Bloomwell investors committed new capital as reinvestment in support of the offering. The terms of the multi-million Euro financing are undisclosed.
TechCrunch
Atlantic Money launches its cheap foreign exchange service across Europe
Since then, the company has expanded and is now live across 29 European countries. Users can convert EUR through Atlantic Money and send money to a foreign bank account. What makes Atlantic Money stand out from the competition is that it focuses on a flat fee. The company usually doesn’t add any markup on the exchange rate and charges £3 or €3 per transfer, whether you are sending €100, €5,000 or €500,000.
ffnews.com
Virtual Arena: African Innovation in Europe
Join us for an exciting Virtual Arena, where we showcase the dynamic minds behind African innovation in Europe. Our guests, Gwerna Kiwana from MFS Africa, Matthew Barnard from BBD, and Matteo Rizzi from FTS Group, will share their inspiring journeys and innovative visions. Get an inside look into Gwerna Kiwana’s...
salestechstar.com
ThroughPut Inc. Appoints Award-winning Supply Chain and Operations Expert Steve Robinson to Advisory Board
Stalwart with two decades of experience spearheading multi-billion dollar supply chain transformations at leading global companies joins ThroughPut Advisory Board. ThroughPut Inc., the Industrial AI Supply Chain pioneer, announced the addition of Steve Robinson to its Board of Advisors. Steve is an award-winning supply chain and operations expert with over 20 years of experience heading multi-billion dollar global strategy, operations, and supply chain transformations for some of the world’s largest, most complex organizations.
