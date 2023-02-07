ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

pupvine.com

Why Goldendoodles Are The Worst — 9 Doodle Drawbacks

No dog breed is genuinely bad, but some of them are simply more difficult to own than others. Before discussing why Goldendoodles are the worst canines, it is crucial to note that I don’t really think that, it’s just that they can be tough to handle sometimes. They’re...
pupvine.com

9 Things Goldendoodles Love: Tips For Novice Owners

There are a plethora of things Goldendoodles love. This designer breed is known for its broad spectrum of qualities, which is why Goldendoodles are one of the most popular mixed breeds in the world. They’re easy for first-time dog owners, which is why many enthusiasts chose these pooches exactly to...
pupvine.com

Why Do Goldendoodles Love Socks? 5 Possible Explanations

You adore your Goldendoolde, but some of its weird behaviors leave you speechless. Like, the love this dog has for your socks. Why do Goldendoodles love socks?. If you are a proud owner of this wonderful mix, this love for a weird part of human clothing like your socks might be quite surprising.
pupvine.com

How Smart Are German Shepherds? See What The Judges Said

Silly German shepherd moments are entertaining. The breed’s tinkering face often puts a smile on our face, but for them, the process of learning new tricks, understanding what is going on around them, etc., is absolutely serious business. So, how smart are German shepherds?. If you ever had one,...
pennypinchinmom.com

How To Keep Your House Smelling Good All The Time

There are a multitude of reasons that someone may want to keep their house smelling fresh all the time. Usually, kids, dogs, husbands, and/or dirty laundry have something to do with it, but as a stay-at-home mom of two amazing boys, with a husband who works away from home a lot, and a large dog…. We make messes. We are the epitome of messes. But in the midst of the chaos and the smells, I continually strive to make our house “homier.”
sixtyandme.com

Should You Wash New Clothing Items Before Wearing Them?

The simple answer to that question is yes. But have you ever wondered why it is recommended that you wash your clothes before wearing them for the first time?. Have you ever developed a rash a few days after wearing a brand-new clothing item? Has this been happening more frequently? As we get older, our skin tends to thin and become more sensitive. We may react more easily to irritants now more than ever.
New York Post

Never make your bed first thing in the morning — the disgusting reason why

Take that, mom and dad. Never mind your nagging parents, or those so-called experts who insist that a shipshape boudoir is the key to a happy life — one housekeeping influencer is insisting that everything we’ve been told about making the bed first thing in the morning is wrong. The anonymous domestic diva behind Mrs D’s Cleaning Reviews, a popular Instagram page, surely surprised at least a few of her 135,000 followers by publishing a pro-messy missive — revealing the gag reflex-inducing reason why rushing to tidy up “is something you need to stop doing.” “During the night we not only sweat but we...
Anna S.

Wrinkles around mouth and lips- Dermatologist approved facial care.

Vertical lip lines, nasolabial folds, and mesolabial folds are the three most prevalent forms of lines that develop around the mouth area. Due to the loss of soft tissue and fat, the volume of the face decreases, resulting in these folds. As we become older, our skin's quality tends to decline generally.
CNET

A Veterinarian's Top 5 Dog Breeds: Is Your Dog Is on the List?

Unless your pooch happens to be a show dog, breed may not be all that important to you. But that doesn't stop people from rating canines according to their backgrounds. (Cats too, but to a lesser extent -- fur real.) Pug and dachshund owners may still be peeved about a...
Healthline

How Long Do Eggs Last Before Going Bad?

In the United States and certain other countries, including Australia, Japan, Sweden, and the Netherlands, eggs require refrigeration (1,. This is because eggs in these countries are washed and sanitized soon after they are laid in an attempt to prevent contamination with Salmonella, the bacteria often responsible for food poisoning from poultry products (
msn.com

The #1 Drink a Sleep Doctor Says To Sip During the Day for a Better Night’s Rest

You've likely come across more than a few creative sleep hacks—like wearing socks while in bed or trying mindful breathing techniques—that range from scientifically-sound to just plain stupid (like assuming that drinking booze before bed will help you sleep better). Research has shown that a number of beverages...
Hot 104.7

Guess What The Bottom Drawer of Your Oven Is Really For!?

That drawer under your stove isn't meant for storing cutting boards and pan lids. Do you know what it's really supposed to be used for? The answer will surprise you!. I spend a fair amount of time in the kitchen. And like lots of folks, I'm always looking for ways to better organize my kitchen space.

