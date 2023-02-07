ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 4

Related
pupvine.com

6 Reasons Why There Are So Many German Shepherds In Shelters

Have you ever thought about why there are so many German Shepherds in shelters?. A couple of months ago, I read somewhere that German Shepherds are among the top 10 most common dog breeds that you can find in shelters, and are often in search of a forever home. Truth...
KENTUCKY STATE
pupvine.com

German Shepherd Vs Belgian Malinois: Which Is The Better Guard Dog?

While people often tout that the German Shepherd is the world’s best guard dog, there are other options out there who can give them a run for their money like the Belgian Malinois. But, which one will come out on top in the German Shepherd vs Belgian Malinois comparison?
pupvine.com

Do German Shepherds Love Their Owners? 16 Signs Of Affection

German Shepherds are known for being these fierce working dogs that are up for any challenge. But, what about their emotional side? Do German Shepherds love their owners?. Every dog in the world loves to be showered with love, and this is no different with a German Shepherd dog. Some might show it more while others know to keep their cool.
pupvine.com

Why Do German Shepherds Have Black Spots On Their Tongue?

German Shepherds are one of the most beloved, and certainly one of the most instantly recognizable dog breeds in the whole world. Their appearance is so familiar to us that we can easily spot any details that seem off. For example, why do German Shepherds have black spots on their...
pupvine.com

Are Old-World German Shepherds A Real Dog Breed?

Have you heard about these extra-large and long-coated German Shepherds that people are talking about?. If you’ve come across the term “old world” German Shepherd, then you must have been tempted to find out what they actually are. I know I was intrigued the first time I heard about them.
Andrei Tapalaga

Woman who was clinically dead for 15 minutes describes 5 years she spent in heaven

A woman who was clinically dead for about 15 minutes claims that she spent about five years in heaven and has detailed memories of what it was like. Dr. Linda Kramer went to the toilet in the early hours of the morning on May 6, 2001, and felt like she was going to sleep, but she was actually experiencing what would have been a far more final rest than simple slumber.
petpress.net

What Are The Best Dog Breeds For Seniors? The Top 10 Picks

Are you a senior looking for the perfect four-legged companion? What are the best dog breeds for seniors?. It’s no secret that dogs bring us joy, companionship, and unconditional love – all of which are especially important as we age. Choosing the right pup requires thoughtfulness and research...
Whiskey Riff

Man Sneaks Up On Wounded Bear & Kicks It…. BIG Mistake

Just when you think you can’t see anything that is this stupid, the internet once again, never ceases to amaze. Rule #1 with any wildlife is that surprising them is not a good idea. And Rule #2 is probably, umm… don’t kick animals with big sharp teeth and big sharp claws.
Tracey Folly

Man shocked when customer answers the door wearing nothing but a bathrobe every time he rings the doorbell

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. There's nothing wrong with wearing a bathrobe around the house, but answering the door wearing your bathrobe is another story. Some people might feel perfectly comfortable signing for a package or letting in the plumber wearing a robe. I am not one of those people.
pupvine.com

13 Reasons Why Shih Tzus Are The Worst Dogs

So, you think a Shih Tzu is the ideal small dog breed for you?. Well, think again. A Shih Tzu is definitely not the right dog for you, and here’s why. Today, I’m gonna show you the top 13 reasons why Shih Tzus are the worst dogs. Trust me, there are many more other reasons, but these would be enough to make you pick another kind of dog.
ALASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy