6 Reasons Why There Are So Many German Shepherds In Shelters
Have you ever thought about why there are so many German Shepherds in shelters?. A couple of months ago, I read somewhere that German Shepherds are among the top 10 most common dog breeds that you can find in shelters, and are often in search of a forever home. Truth...
German Shepherd Vs Belgian Malinois: Which Is The Better Guard Dog?
While people often tout that the German Shepherd is the world’s best guard dog, there are other options out there who can give them a run for their money like the Belgian Malinois. But, which one will come out on top in the German Shepherd vs Belgian Malinois comparison?
Do German Shepherds Love Their Owners? 16 Signs Of Affection
German Shepherds are known for being these fierce working dogs that are up for any challenge. But, what about their emotional side? Do German Shepherds love their owners?. Every dog in the world loves to be showered with love, and this is no different with a German Shepherd dog. Some might show it more while others know to keep their cool.
Why Do German Shepherds Have Black Spots On Their Tongue?
German Shepherds are one of the most beloved, and certainly one of the most instantly recognizable dog breeds in the whole world. Their appearance is so familiar to us that we can easily spot any details that seem off. For example, why do German Shepherds have black spots on their...
Are Old-World German Shepherds A Real Dog Breed?
Have you heard about these extra-large and long-coated German Shepherds that people are talking about?. If you’ve come across the term “old world” German Shepherd, then you must have been tempted to find out what they actually are. I know I was intrigued the first time I heard about them.
