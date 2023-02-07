UFC veterans in MMA and boxing action Feb. 10-12

The UFC is on pay-per-view this week for UFC 284, a massive event that takes place in Perth, Australia.

Elsewhere, many other MMA events are taking place that feature familiar names that have competed under the UFC banner.

These 13 veterans of the global MMA leader are competing in MMA boxing this week from Feb. 10-12.

Check out the names and details about their bouts below.

Upcoming event information from Tapology.

Richardson Moreira (8-5 MMA, 0-2 UFC)

Richardson Moreira

Next fight: Feb. 10 vs. Fabio Cherant at Combat FC 3

Last MMA fight: Unanimous decision loss to Jonathan Wilson at Taura MMA 11 on Oct. 30, 2020

Last UFC fight: Split decision loss to Ildemar Alcantara at UFC 183 on Jan. 31, 2015

Record since UFC exit: 1-2

Fabio Cherant (7-4 MMA, 0-3 UFC)

Next fight: Feb. 10 vs. Richardson Moreira at Combat FC 3

Last MMA fight (also last UFC bout): Unanimous decision loss to Carlos Ulberg at UFC 271 on Feb. 12, 2022

Record since UFC exit: 0-0

Kris Moutinho (9-6 MMA, 0-2 UFC)

Next fight: Feb. 10 vs. Chris Disonell at Combat FC 3

Last MMA fight (also last UFC bout): TKO loss to Guido Cannetti at UFC Fight Night 203 on March 12, 2022

Record since UFC exit: 0-1 boxing

Danilo Marques (12-4 MMA, 2-2 UFC)

Next fight: Feb. 10 vs. Ras Hylton at 2023 PFL Challenger Series 3

Last MMA fight: Submission win over Brock McKinney at Gladiator Challenge on Feb. 26, 2022

Last UFC fight: TKO loss to Jailton Almeida at UFC Fight Night 200 on June 26, 2021

Record since UFC exit: 1-0

Jose Aldo (31-8 MMA, 13-7 UFC)

Jose Aldo

Next fight: Feb. 10 vs. Alberto Emmanuel Zambrano at Shooto Brazil Boxing (boxing)

Last MMA fight (also last UFC bout): Unanimous decision loss to Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 278 on Aug. 20, 2022

Record since UFC exit: 0-0

Daichi Abe (12-5 MMA, 1-2 UFC)

Next fight: Feb. 11 vs. Shingo Suzuki at DEEP 112 Impact

Last MMA fight: Unanimous decision win over Yukinari Tamura at Rizin 39 on Oct. 23, 2022

Last UFC fight: Unanimous decision loss to Li Jingliang at UFC Fight Night 132 on June 23, 2018

Record since UFC exit: 6-3

Gleison Tibau (36-17 MMA, 16-12 UFC)

2022 PFL Championship Ceremonial Weigh In at the The Manhattan Center in New York, New York, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. (Cooper Neill / PFL)

Next fight: Feb. 11 vs. Alexey Kunchenko at RCC 14

Last MMA fight: Unanimous decision loss to Magomed Magomedkerimov at 2022 PFL Championships on Nov. 25, 2022

Last UFC fight: Unanimous decision loss to Desmond Green at UFC Fight Night 131 on June 1, 2018

Record since UFC exit: 4-3

Aleksei Kunchenko (20-4 MMA, 2-2 UFC)

Next fight: Feb. 11 vs. Gleison Tibau at RCC 14

Last MMA fight: Split decision loss to Magomedsaygid Alibekov at RCC 13 on Dec. 3, 2022

Last UFC fight: Unanimous decision loss to Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos at UFC Fight Night 170 on March 14, 2020

Record since UFC exit: 0-2

Ronys Torres (40-6 MMA, 0-2 UFC)

Ronys Torres

Next fight: Feb. 11 vs. Timur Nagibin at RCC 14

Last MMA fight: Submission win over Jefferson da Fonseca at Shooto Brasil 99 on Dec. 20, 2019

Last UFC fight: Split decision loss to Jacob Volkmann at UFC Fight Night 21 on March 31, 2010

Record since UFC exit: 26-3

Stefan Sekulic (14-7 MMA, 0-2 UFC)

Next fight: Feb. 11 vs. Olli Santalahti at CAGE 57

Last MMA fight: Knockout loss to Aslambek Arsamikov at Serbian Battle Championship 44 on Sept. 9, 2022

Last UFC fight: Split decision loss to Dwight Grant at UFC 261 on April 24, 2021

Record since UFC exit: 2-3

Niklas Stolze (12-6 MMA, 0-3 UFC)

Next fight: Feb. 11 vs. James Lewis at OKTAGON 39

Last MMA fight (also last UFC bout): Submission loss to Benoit Saint-Denis at UFC Fight Night 207 on June 4, 2022

Record since UFC exit: 0-0

Naoyuki Kotani (37-17-7 MMA, 0-5 UFC)

Next fight: Feb. 11 vs. Shin Haraguchi at Grachan 59 x Brave Fight 27

Last MMA fight: Unanimous decision win over Yutaka Ueda at Grachan 45 on Sept. 20, 2020

Last UFC fight: Unanimous decision loss to Kajan Johnson at UFC Fight Night 75 on Sept. 26, 2015

Record since UFC exit: 4-4

Anderson Dos Santos (23-10 MMA, 1-3 UFC)

Next fight: Feb. 12 vs. Diego Barroso at Thunder Fight 41

Last MMA fight: Knockout loss to Evgeniy Ignatiev at RCC 12 on Aug. 26, 2022

Last UFC fight: Knockout loss to Miles Johns at UFC 265 on Aug. 7, 2021

Record since UFC exit: 2-1