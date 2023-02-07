ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

ABC6.com

Smiley to name Providence’s next police chief Friday morning

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence Mayor Brett Smiley will name the city’s next police chief at a news conference Friday morning. Smiley will introduce the new chief at 10 a.m. at his office. The finalists for the top cop in Providence are Commander and acting chief Oscar Perez,...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Man, 25, fatally shot in Providence home

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A 25-year-old man was fatally shot in a Providence home Sunday morning, police said. Officers reported to Burnside Street just before 6 a.m. for a report of a disturbance with shots fired. According to Providence Police Chief Oscar Perez, the home was an “after hours...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Police search for missing boy, 13, from Narragansett

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WLNE) — Police are asking for help looking for a missing 13-year-old boy. The Providence Police Department issued a missing person alert Sunday morning for Ramon Figueroa from Narragansett. In the news release, police said the boy resides at Ocean Tides. He fled on foot at Hasbro...
NARRAGANSETT, RI
Turnto10.com

Providence police continue to search for boy, 13, reported missing

CRANSTON. R.I. (WJAR) — Where is Ramon Figueroa?. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said earlier this week that the 13-year-old was last seen in Providence on Jan. 7 and that he could be in the Cranston area. Providence police confirmed Thursday that they are looking for...
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

UPDATED: Providence Police Chief Candidate’s Record Comes Unraveled

The resume and statements of a candidate for Providence’s next Police Chief are now coming under scrutiny. Providence Mayor Brett Smiley pledged an open and transparent "public" process to select the next head of Providence police to succeed Chief Hugh Clements. On Wednesday, Providence Police Chief candidate Major Kevin...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Former Providence mayor has interest in purchasing Columbus statue

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Former Providence Mayor Joe Paolino has expressed interest in purchasing the Providence Christopher Columbus statue. In a statement, Paolino said he is looking to partner with a local Italian American organization or the Rhode Island School of Design Museum to preserve the statue’s history.
PROVIDENCE, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Rhode Island man convicted in the murder of 31-year-old Nickolas DiPanni

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced that a Providence man has been found guilty in Providence County Superior Court for the murder of a Smithfield man, 31-year-old Nickolas DiPanni, in 2021. Following the conclusion of a week-long jury trial before Superior Court Justice Robert Krause, the...
SMITHFIELD, RI
independentri.com

The View From Swamptown: Captain Daniel Fones lived quite the life, at sea and on land

The name of North Kingstown’s own Captain Daniel Fones surely ought to be spoken in the same breath with those of Thomas Tew, William Kidd, and Blackbeard. His skills as a sailor, his savvy as a maritime tactician, and his bravery at the helm was just as legendary as they in their day. Fones’ abilities were well-known and he was just as feared by the French and Spanish as the other three gentlemen mentioned. The only difference between good Captain Daniel Fones and the three somewhat dastardly captains mentioned is that Fones never once crossed the rather loosely defined line that the others did. He never moved from acting as a Privateer, a marauding sea captain acting under a legal license from a recognized government, towards Piracy; which was essentially doing the same thing with no legal authority.
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
ABC6.com

Swan found shot in face, body in Warwick

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said Thursday that a swan was found dead after it was shot in Warwick. Mike Healey, a spokesperson for the Department of Environmental Management, said a wildlife control specialist responded to the Gaspee Point neighborhood Wednesday to pick up the dead swan who appeared to have been shot in the face and body.
WARWICK, RI
Uprise RI

Eviction Lab’s new report on Rhode Island evictions shows alarming trends

The Eviction Lab, a housing research center based in Princeton University, now has eviction filing data, updated monthly, for Rhode Island and the City of Providence. The most recent state data, which is likely an undercount due to processing delays, is 98 evictions filed between January 29 and February 5. The two weeks prior saw 238 and 152 evictions filed.
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

Pedestrian Hit on Federal Hill, Hospitalized With Severe Injuries

A pedestrian was hit by a car and severely injured on Federal Hill in Providence on Friday night, according to police. The incident occurred shortly after 11 PM at the intersection of Dean and West Exchange Streets. The driver told police she was traveling on Dean Street when the victim...
PROVIDENCE, RI

