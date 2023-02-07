Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Check Out This Foam Eating Box That Just Arrived At Bridgewater State UniversityDianna CarneyBridgewater, MA
This Massive Flea Market in Massachusetts is a Must-VisitJoe MertensGrafton, MA
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Rhode IslandEast Coast TravelerProvidence, RI
Providence, Rhode Island launches $10 Million reparations program to address its contentious pastEdy ZooProvidence, RI
Oscar Perez to serve as next Providence police chief
Perez has been a Providence police officer for nearly 30 years.
ABC6.com
Smiley to name Providence’s next police chief Friday morning
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence Mayor Brett Smiley will name the city’s next police chief at a news conference Friday morning. Smiley will introduce the new chief at 10 a.m. at his office. The finalists for the top cop in Providence are Commander and acting chief Oscar Perez,...
ABC6.com
Man, 25, fatally shot in Providence home
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A 25-year-old man was fatally shot in a Providence home Sunday morning, police said. Officers reported to Burnside Street just before 6 a.m. for a report of a disturbance with shots fired. According to Providence Police Chief Oscar Perez, the home was an “after hours...
ABC6.com
Police search for missing boy, 13, from Narragansett
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WLNE) — Police are asking for help looking for a missing 13-year-old boy. The Providence Police Department issued a missing person alert Sunday morning for Ramon Figueroa from Narragansett. In the news release, police said the boy resides at Ocean Tides. He fled on foot at Hasbro...
Man shot, killed in South Providence
Police say they have a person in custody following the shooting on Burnside Street.
Providence police respond to shooting on North Main Street
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police responded to a shooting Saturday night on North Main Street. Major David Lapatin said the shooting resulted in “serious injury,” but further details have not yet been released. Police were seen searching through a white BMW that was parked near the scene.
Turnto10.com
Providence police continue to search for boy, 13, reported missing
CRANSTON. R.I. (WJAR) — Where is Ramon Figueroa?. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said earlier this week that the 13-year-old was last seen in Providence on Jan. 7 and that he could be in the Cranston area. Providence police confirmed Thursday that they are looking for...
GoLocalProv
UPDATED: Providence Police Chief Candidate’s Record Comes Unraveled
The resume and statements of a candidate for Providence’s next Police Chief are now coming under scrutiny. Providence Mayor Brett Smiley pledged an open and transparent "public" process to select the next head of Providence police to succeed Chief Hugh Clements. On Wednesday, Providence Police Chief candidate Major Kevin...
2 killed in Providence crash
The vehicle caught fire after hitting the wall at the intersection of Pine and East Franklin streets, according to police.
ABC6.com
Former Providence mayor has interest in purchasing Columbus statue
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Former Providence Mayor Joe Paolino has expressed interest in purchasing the Providence Christopher Columbus statue. In a statement, Paolino said he is looking to partner with a local Italian American organization or the Rhode Island School of Design Museum to preserve the statue’s history.
24-hour CVS robbed in Pawtucket
Several officers were seen collecting evidence inside the store around 3:30 a.m.
fallriverreporter.com
Rhode Island man convicted in the murder of 31-year-old Nickolas DiPanni
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced that a Providence man has been found guilty in Providence County Superior Court for the murder of a Smithfield man, 31-year-old Nickolas DiPanni, in 2021. Following the conclusion of a week-long jury trial before Superior Court Justice Robert Krause, the...
New firefighter training facility opens in northern RI
Firefighters across northern Rhode Island will now be able to hone their skills in a realistic setting.
independentri.com
The View From Swamptown: Captain Daniel Fones lived quite the life, at sea and on land
The name of North Kingstown’s own Captain Daniel Fones surely ought to be spoken in the same breath with those of Thomas Tew, William Kidd, and Blackbeard. His skills as a sailor, his savvy as a maritime tactician, and his bravery at the helm was just as legendary as they in their day. Fones’ abilities were well-known and he was just as feared by the French and Spanish as the other three gentlemen mentioned. The only difference between good Captain Daniel Fones and the three somewhat dastardly captains mentioned is that Fones never once crossed the rather loosely defined line that the others did. He never moved from acting as a Privateer, a marauding sea captain acting under a legal license from a recognized government, towards Piracy; which was essentially doing the same thing with no legal authority.
ABC6.com
Swan found shot in face, body in Warwick
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said Thursday that a swan was found dead after it was shot in Warwick. Mike Healey, a spokesperson for the Department of Environmental Management, said a wildlife control specialist responded to the Gaspee Point neighborhood Wednesday to pick up the dead swan who appeared to have been shot in the face and body.
DHS to open new office in Providence
Officials said the location will offer a full range of services, including a document-scanning center, and it'll be easily accessible by public transportation.
Uprise RI
Eviction Lab’s new report on Rhode Island evictions shows alarming trends
The Eviction Lab, a housing research center based in Princeton University, now has eviction filing data, updated monthly, for Rhode Island and the City of Providence. The most recent state data, which is likely an undercount due to processing delays, is 98 evictions filed between January 29 and February 5. The two weeks prior saw 238 and 152 evictions filed.
NECN
Friday's Warmth Breaks Records in Worcester, Providence, Hartford; Boston's Tied
Temperatures climbed rapidly across southern New England Friday, setting new record highs. The thermometer reached the upper 50s to low 60s in the warmest spots in southern and parts of central New England. Boston managed to tie its previous record for Feb. 10 of 60 degrees, with further warmth possible...
Memorial Mass to be held for Station fire victims, survivors, first responders
Monday, Feb. 20, marks 20 years since 100 people lost their lives in the tragic fire.
GoLocalProv
Pedestrian Hit on Federal Hill, Hospitalized With Severe Injuries
A pedestrian was hit by a car and severely injured on Federal Hill in Providence on Friday night, according to police. The incident occurred shortly after 11 PM at the intersection of Dean and West Exchange Streets. The driver told police she was traveling on Dean Street when the victim...
