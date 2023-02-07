Read full article on original website
Related
Advance Notice: Severe Weather Threat, Tornadoes in Alabama Next Week
It seems like we can’t catch a break when it comes to severe weather in 2023. Our season for active weather runs from November through May with a more heightened expectation of storms in the springtime. We are closely monitoring a weather system that has the potential to bring...
Details on Alabama’s Possible Late-Night Severe Weather Threat
Today will feel like spring with temperatures reaching into the 70s for portions of Alabama. [Reminder this is way above average for this time of the year!]. The National Weather Service in Birmingham said that “a cold front will move east into Central Alabama through the morning hours on Thursday with shower and thunderstorm activity expected along and ahead of the front. Some of those storms may be severe.”
Ashleigh Aldridge Believes “Alabama’s History IS Black History”
Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, 92.9 WTUG, Praise 93.3, 105.1 The Block, and the Tuscaloosa Thread are proud to present the 2023 Black History Makers of Alabama. Yellowhammer State is filled with great African American leaders from the past, present, and future. We thank our West Alabama community partners, the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, Delta Phi Lambda Chapter, and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Eta Xi Omega Chapter for their continued support.
The Deadly Drug Alabama Parents Know Nothing About
It was 2014. I had been having a rough time at work because I had no energy. A co-worker told me about a supplement that could fix everything I had been complaining about. In a few minutes online, I had a pretty large shipment of this drug on the way to my home.
Sheriah Gibson is Making Black History as an Entrepreneur and Community Leader
Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, 92.9 WTUG, Praise 93.3, 105.1 The Block, and the Tuscaloosa Thread are proud to present the 2023 Black History Makers of Alabama. Yellowhammer State is filled with great African American leaders from the past, present, and future. We thank our West Alabama community partners, the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, Delta Phi Lambda Chapter, and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Eta Xi Omega Chapter for their continued support.
Alabama: Schools Taking The Innocent Out Of Children Moms Furious
A child’s artwork is precious to any parent, I know my mother hung my artwork on the refrigerator like I was Picasso. So I was scrolling TikTok and saw how a child’s artwork has caused. An 11-year-old little girl named Lily created a drawing of a pig and named it “Piggie”. I can say I think she has talent. She can draw better than I do. For that matter, the 6-year-old from Walker County Alabama has more talent than I do.
Pastor David Gay is Making Black History as a Mental Health and Well-Being Advocate
Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, 92.9 WTUG, Praise 93.3, 105.1 The Block, and the Tuscaloosa Thread are proud to present the 2023 Black History Makers of Alabama. Yellowhammer State is filled with great African American leaders from the past, present, and future. We thank our West Alabama community partners, the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, Delta Phi Lambda Chapter, and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Eta Xi Omega Chapter for their continued support.
Mother Gives Birth To Child While On The Toilet
So the latest viral TikTok video happens to take place in a bathroom. We all have read stories regarding a variety of things found around or left inside a toilet bowl. Yet this video, how do I explain it gently, has me wondering how? Every man who reads this will for one split second worry about his umm … manhood. Is it enough? See the video by scrolling below.
92.9 WTUG
Tuscaloosa, AL
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
92.9 WTUG plays the best R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0