Two suspects rob Lincoln Heights 7-Eleven at gunpoint

Two suspects were at large after robbing a 7-Eleven in Lincoln Heights at gunpoint and injuring a clerk early Tuesday morning.

Two masked suspects entered the 7-Eleven store on the 3700 block of Mission Road armed with guns and stole property, including a cash register, at about 4:15 a.m., according to Los Angeles police. The suspects fled on foot.

Los Angeles Fire Dept. paramedics treated the clerk for minor injuries at the scene.

The investigation was ongoing.