Bitcoin traded back above US$23,000 on Wednesday morning in Asia after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell overnight said the “disinflationary process” has started in the economy. The comments helped push U.S. equity markets higher as well as Ether and other top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies. Powell said further interest rate rises may be necessary, but the markets read his comments as indicating the surge in rates last year won’t repeat in 2023. Polkadot had the biggest jump, closely followed by Polygon.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO