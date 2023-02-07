Read full article on original website
Air cargo’s Lunar New Year blues
Global airfreight weakness has worsened to start 2023 in the face of a global economic slowdown and the lack of a typical bounce around the Chinese New Year holiday. But there is cautious optimism that cross-border trade and demand for freight transportation could pick up in the second half of the year.
On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
Cummins sees billions from its hydrogen electrolyzer business
The New Power division at Cummins Inc. probably won’t break even on earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization before 2027. But when it does, it may never look back. One reason is its investment in producing electrolyzers, a critical enabler to making hydrogen fuel for zero-emission long-haul trucking among myriad other uses.
Viewpoint: Culture of convenience worsens emissions, but solutions arise
The views expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent the views of FreightWaves or its affiliates. In many ways, we’re lucky to be living in the modern culture of convenience. Tasks that once took hours of our day are now automated or simply avoided through innovation, leaving us more down time for the things that make us happy. But often, this comes with an environmental trade-off. Bottled beverages and packaging amplify the production of single-use plastics, bug-free fruit is soaked in pesticides, nonstick pans leach forever chemicals into waterways, and high-speed delivery of goods exacerbates emissions while clogging roads.
Radiant delays filing again; no date given for restatement of financials
Radiant Logistics announced Thursday it has once again delayed financial reporting as it continues the process of restating prior results. The issues stem from inaccurate timing of revenue recognition for in-transit shipments and related expenses. The Renton, Washington-based 3PL’s latest extension includes the fiscal 2023 second quarter (ended Dec. 31)....
Freight volume data a reliable proxy for health of ‘Main Street economy’
At its core, freight volume data gives shippers the information they need to gauge raw market demand. These insights give companies a look into current market dynamics, allowing them to predict capacity changes and anticipate market shifts. This is critical for companies aiming to be responsive instead of reactive in a volatile market.
Why do we have daylight saving time?
There is almost one month until daylight saving time starts in 2023, and anyone with the winter doldrums can’t wait. However, many states, regions and countries are looking into permanently ending the time change. For example, this past October, Mexico voted on a bill to do away with it effective this year.
Taking stone logistics for granite, shipping to HI/AK and 3PL outsourcing – WTT
On today’s episode of WHAT THE TRUCK?!? Dooner is talking to StoneLoads’ Patrick Wells about the logistics of moving stones, building a marketplace for them and why that side of the business rocks. How do the logistics work behind shipping goods to Hawaii and Alaska? SeaWide Express’ Monica...
Risky business throttles cruise control
This week’s FreightWaves Supply Chain Pricing Power Index: 30 (Shippers) Last week’s FreightWaves Supply Chain Pricing Power Index: 30 (Shippers) Three-month FreightWaves Supply Chain Pricing Power Index Outlook: 20 (Shippers) The FreightWaves Supply Chain Pricing Power Index uses the analytics and data in FreightWaves SONAR to analyze the...
Rail unions seek greater federal oversight to make operations safer
The fiery derailment of a Norfolk Southern train in Ohio last week has prompted some rail unions to press the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) to increase its oversight of the freight railroads’ safety operations. Since rank-and-file employees are the ones close to actual operations, one way to enable federal...
Import demand continues to fall
Chart of the Week: Inbound Ocean TEUs Volume index – USA SONAR: IOTI.USA. Average daily bookings for container imports were half of what they were in January of 2022 and 25% lower than pre-pandemic 2020. And while the Lunar New Year has depressed bookings over the past few weeks, there was little pre-holiday shipping buildup before the dead period. Should we feel optimistic that demand is normalizing?
