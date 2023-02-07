Read full article on original website
Related
740thefan.com
Second period barrage leads No. 4 Denver past North Dakota, 5-3
DENVER, Colo. (UND Athltics)– No. 4 ranked Denver scored a pair of goals in 14 seconds in the middle frame to turn a 2-2 tie into a 4-2 lead and defeat North Dakota, 5-3, on Friday night from Magness Arena in Denver, ColoUND (12-12-4, 6-9-2 NCHC) fired 37 shots towards the Denver cage, but goaltender Magnus Chrona was strong in the pipes to help the Pioneers grab their third straight win over the Fighting Hawks this season.
740thefan.com
Huge first half propels UND to win at Omaha
OMAHA, NEB. – The University of North Dakota Fighting Hawks (15-9, 8-6 SL) complete the season sweep of the University of Nebraska-Omaha (12-14, 7-8 SL) Mavericks, 79-61. North Dakota came out hot for the second game in a row to its highest scoring first half of the season (51). The second half was a defensive battle, UND would hold Omaha to 41 points to snuff out the comeback attempt.
740thefan.com
UND comes back for OT win over Omaha
GRAND FORKS, N.D. – The North Dakota men’s basketball team picked up their third straight win Saturday afternoon defeating Omaha 76-73 in overtime. It is the second three game winning streak of the season for the Hawks and the first three game winning streak in Summit League play since the 2018-19 season. This was a back-and-forth game with 20 lead changes and 13 ties.
Comments / 0