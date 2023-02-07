GRAND FORKS, N.D. – The North Dakota men’s basketball team picked up their third straight win Saturday afternoon defeating Omaha 76-73 in overtime. It is the second three game winning streak of the season for the Hawks and the first three game winning streak in Summit League play since the 2018-19 season. This was a back-and-forth game with 20 lead changes and 13 ties.

