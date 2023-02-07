Read full article on original website
Radiant delays filing again; no date given for restatement of financials
Radiant Logistics announced Thursday it has once again delayed financial reporting as it continues the process of restating prior results. The issues stem from inaccurate timing of revenue recognition for in-transit shipments and related expenses. The Renton, Washington-based 3PL’s latest extension includes the fiscal 2023 second quarter (ended Dec. 31)....
Asian shipping lines are reporting steep revenue declines
New operating results from four Asian shipping lines were released Friday, pointing to steep performance declines in the fourth quarter and ongoing market erosion in the first month of this year. Orient Overseas Container Line (OOCL), the Hong Kong-listed subsidiary of China’s Cosco Group, disclosed revenue and volume data for...
Freight volume data a reliable proxy for health of ‘Main Street economy’
At its core, freight volume data gives shippers the information they need to gauge raw market demand. These insights give companies a look into current market dynamics, allowing them to predict capacity changes and anticipate market shifts. This is critical for companies aiming to be responsive instead of reactive in a volatile market.
Postal Service merges 3 ground delivery products into 1 brand
The U.S. Postal Service said Friday it is proposing to merge three ground delivery products into a new brand known as USPS Ground Advantage, which will offer two- to five-day transit times with pound, ounce-based and cubic pricing options for parcels weighing up to 70 pounds. The three products being...
Risky business throttles cruise control
This week’s FreightWaves Supply Chain Pricing Power Index: 30 (Shippers) Last week’s FreightWaves Supply Chain Pricing Power Index: 30 (Shippers) Three-month FreightWaves Supply Chain Pricing Power Index Outlook: 20 (Shippers) The FreightWaves Supply Chain Pricing Power Index uses the analytics and data in FreightWaves SONAR to analyze the...
Cummins sees billions from its hydrogen electrolyzer business
The New Power division at Cummins Inc. probably won’t break even on earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization before 2027. But when it does, it may never look back. One reason is its investment in producing electrolyzers, a critical enabler to making hydrogen fuel for zero-emission long-haul trucking among myriad other uses.
Saber-rattling begins ahead of LTL labor negotiations
Union heads say they are prepared for a fight heading into labor negotiations with less-than-truckload carriers ABF Freight and TForce Freight. In a Friday news release, the organization made clear to its rank and file it would be “militant” and “secure lucrative agreements” on their behalf.
Viewpoint: Culture of convenience worsens emissions, but solutions arise
The views expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent the views of FreightWaves or its affiliates. In many ways, we’re lucky to be living in the modern culture of convenience. Tasks that once took hours of our day are now automated or simply avoided through innovation, leaving us more down time for the things that make us happy. But often, this comes with an environmental trade-off. Bottled beverages and packaging amplify the production of single-use plastics, bug-free fruit is soaked in pesticides, nonstick pans leach forever chemicals into waterways, and high-speed delivery of goods exacerbates emissions while clogging roads.
Can the minnows pick up the slack if the brown whale is beached?
As the chart shown below indicates, there is no shortage of parcel-delivery companies in America. There are certainly far more than in 2018, the last year that UPS Inc. and the Teamsters union negotiated a collective bargaining agreement. That contract expires July 31, and there is concern among parcel consultants...
Unions representing machinists, utility workers have new sick leave policies at CSX
Add machinists and utility workers to the list of union members who have arranged sick leave agreements with CSX. The International Association of Machinists (IAM) District 19 the IAM Rail Division reached a deal with CSX for sick leave, which will affect 700 employees, IAM said late Friday in a news release.
Rail unions seek greater federal oversight to make operations safer
The fiery derailment of a Norfolk Southern train in Ohio last week has prompted some rail unions to press the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) to increase its oversight of the freight railroads’ safety operations. Since rank-and-file employees are the ones close to actual operations, one way to enable federal...
Air cargo’s Lunar New Year blues
Global airfreight weakness has worsened to start 2023 in the face of a global economic slowdown and the lack of a typical bounce around the Chinese New Year holiday. But there is cautious optimism that cross-border trade and demand for freight transportation could pick up in the second half of the year.
Import demand continues to fall
Chart of the Week: Inbound Ocean TEUs Volume index – USA SONAR: IOTI.USA. Average daily bookings for container imports were half of what they were in January of 2022 and 25% lower than pre-pandemic 2020. And while the Lunar New Year has depressed bookings over the past few weeks, there was little pre-holiday shipping buildup before the dead period. Should we feel optimistic that demand is normalizing?
