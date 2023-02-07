Read full article on original website
wvtm13.com
Area sheriff to push lawmakers to change early release law
CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. — Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade expressed his displeasure with the state's new inmate early release law. It went into effect Jan. 31 and allows qualified inmates to be released from the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) under supervision. In a statement released Wednesday, Sheriff Wade...
apr.org
Advocacy Group: Tell Alabama crime victims when prisoners are released
A local nonprofit is raising concerns as the Alabama Department of Corrections releases several hundred inmates from state prisons. The early release program requires ADOC to notify victims as prisoners are let out. But workers with the group “Victims of Crime and Leniency” say that’s not happening. They say they’re getting calls from victims not notified of the release of inmates related to their cases. Janette Grantham is the director of VOCAL. She says she’s concerned victims aren’t getting the information they need.
2 Alabama men sentenced in scheme to ‘straw purchase’ firearms
Two Alabama men were sentenced Tuesday in a scheme to "straw purchase" firearms, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Explosives and Firearms Special Agent in Charge Marcus Watson.
Re-arresting, shoplifting, microchipping, June Jamming: Down in Alabama
One of the freed inmates is back behind bars. More details have emerged on the councilman facing shoplifting charges. A bill was pre-filed targeting the microchipping of employees. A famous music event is returning to Fort Payne. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by...
WTOK-TV
Choctaw County Sheriff’s Dept. faces challenges with pistol permit fees amidst permitless carry law
CHOCTAW COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - Permitless carry began in January of this year for most counties in Alabama but with it came challenges for sheriff departments across the state. In the state of Alabama, you no longer need to have a permit to carry a gun, which means fewer people are buying those permits.
ADOC: Inmates released to mandatory supervision
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – In accordance with changes to Alabama Code Section 15-22-26.2 (Mandatory Supervision Period on Certain Sentences) that went into effect today, January 31, 2023, the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC), began releasing inmates to the supervision of the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles (ABPP). This action is required by retroactivity provisions contained in Act 2021-549 that made previously excluded inmates eligible for release to mandatory supervision. However, the ADOC has not released any inmate without compliance of the victim notice requirement of Act 2021-549. Approximately 80 inmates have been fitted with ankle monitors and released so far. There will be a rolling release of the remaining eligible inmates as the required notifications are made by the ADOC. Each released inmate has been processed by ABPP and fitted with an electronic ankle monitor. This automated release mechanism only applies to those inmates with offenses committed on or after Jan. 30, 2016. Individuals convicted of a sex offense involving a child are excluded as are offenders serving life sentences. Release of eligible inmates is based upon the length of sentence. Questions about ADOC’s role in this process may be directed to kelly.betts@doc.alabama.gov. Read more at www.cullmantribune.com/2023/02/04/early-release-law-goes-into-effect-1-inmate-freed-from-cullman-county-detention-center.
Alabama Death Row inmate dies in prison, cause of death under investigation
A man sitting on Alabama Death Row died Sunday after being in “physical distress,” according to a prison spokesperson. William Marshall, 58, was sentenced to death in 2005 after being convicted of capital murder in Jefferson County for killing his stepdaughter, Alicia Nicole Bentley, in 2004. Alicia was 15 years old.
Alabama Dodges Police Transparency, Hiding Violent Body Camera Footage from Public
The lead-up to the release of body-camera footage showing Memphis police officers beating Tyre Nichols included public calls for calm out of fear that citizens might riot after seeing the violent footage. While there were some protests and isolated incidents, the rioting did not happen. But in Alabama, those fears...
WAFF
Alabama task force creates human trafficking survivor bags
The Decatur-Morgan Landfill was fined by ADEM after allegedly failing to meet standards at three separate inspections. U.S. Sen. Katie Britt responds to State of the Union address. Updated: 6 hours ago. "Tonight, I’m disappointed to say that the perspective of Alabama parents and families was missing." Financial expert...
wwno.org
‘Unreformed’ podcast tells the largely untold story of an abusive Alabama reform school
When journalist Josie Duffy Rice received an email from artist and musician Lonnie Holley, she assumed it would be about his work. Instead, it was about his time at a prison for children. The Alabama Industrial School for Negro Children, now known as Mt. Meigs, was created over 100 years...
newsfromthestates.com
Report: Alabama’s TANF benefits 2nd lowest in nation
Benefit levels for Temporary Assistance for Needy Families in Alabama ranked 50th in the country as a percentage of the federal poverty level, according to a new report from the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. Alabama’s TANF benefit is only $215 a month for a family of three, less...
Hale County Sheriff voices concerns about new permitless concealed carry law
GREENSBORO, Ala. (WIAT) — A new state gun law is causing controversy for some sheriffs in Alabama. Hale County Sheriff Michael Hamilton says many are worried about losing revenue from residents not purchasing pistol permits any longer. However, Hamilton also said many Hale County residents are still paying the $20 fee for a pistol permit […]
WAAY-TV
Alabama bill aims to make mandatory microchipping of employees illegal
A Huntsville lawmaker is among those behind a proposed ban on mandatory microchipping of employees in Alabama. Rep. Anthony Daniels, who represents a portion of Madison County, is one of the representatives backing House Bill 4. If passed in the upcoming legislative session, the bill will make it illegal and a Class D felony for employers to require implanted microchips in their employees.
Southern Poverty Law Center names director of first Alabama state office
The Southern Poverty Law Center has named the director of its first office in Alabama. The nonprofit advocacy organization on Tuesday announced Tafeni English-Relf as the first director of its Alabama state office. The office will focus on local concerns, specifically in rural communities, the SPLC said in a press release.
alreporter.com
Opinion | The workforce benefits of Medicaid expansion in Alabama
For nearly a decade, Alabama has been outside looking in on a good deal. While hundreds of thousands of Alabamians continue to struggle without health insurance, state leaders have failed to expand Medicaid. A few loud voices have politicized an issue that never should have been political. And our state has paid the price in lost dollars, lost jobs and lost lives.
Alabama ranks 50th in nation in assistance for needy families
apr.org
Report: Alabama rural hospitals at risk of closing
The Alabama Hospital Association says more than a dozen Alabama hospitals are at an immediate risk of closing. These facilities reportedly lost more than $700 million dollars in 2022. The Association said even with federal relief money, Alabama hospitals have lost $1.5 billion dollars since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Over two dozen hospitals are at risk of closing, but fifteen are at an immediate risk. The Association said these hospitals are in rural area of the state that are already under-represented in healthcare, but urban hospitals are also at risk for closure. Patients who can’t pay for health care are hurting the hospital’s bottom line, because they are also staying longer than ever before. Hospitals may not close completely, but facilities that are seeing financial stress may close departments, or stop offering certain surgeries or type of care to save money. Alabama reportedly has the lowest Medicare reimbursement in the country. Currently, one out of seven people who come to Alabama hospitals are uninsured. That includes up to fifteen percent of patients between the ages of 19 to 64.
apr.org
Alabama lawmaker files bill against panhandling
GOP lawmaker Reed Ingram is prefiling a bill ahead of the start of the March legislative session. It would outlaw roadside begging for money, by adding wording to an existing state law. WSFA-TV reports that Reed’s bill would take Alabama measure against loitering a step further. His bill would prohibit an individual from loitering on a public roadway or in the right of way of a public roadway. The city of Montgomery’s ordinance banning panhandlers from asking for money was challenged last year because opponents said it violated panhandlers’ first amendment rights. So, the City of Montgomery launched the Give Smart Montgomery campaign. The idea was to encourage residents to text donations to “GIVE MGM” to 44321. Those dollars would go to the Central Alabama Community Foundation, instead of handing money to panhandlers. Ingram says roadside begging has gotten out of hand, and what he’s proposing could help municipalities statewide. He points out this public safety bill focuses on keeping both the driver and the panhandler safe. Reed says he doesn’t expect any opposition to this bill. The 2023 legislative session starts March 7.
WSFA
Hundreds of inmates freed as part of state’s early release law
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Corrections released between 170 to 200 inmates on Friday as a part of the retroactive early release law. The release was for inmates with less than a year left on their sentence, and who will be monitored with a GPS anklet until their sentence is complete.
WSFA
Tornado-impacted family to attend State of the Union with Rep. Sewell
WASHINGTON (WSFA) - A Selma family will be special guests of Alabama Congresswoman Terri Sewell at President Biden’s 2023 State of the Union address. Thomas and Annie Curry lost their home of 50 years after an EF-2 tornado hit Selma on Jan. 12. The couple, married for 60 years, have five children along with seven grandchildren, according to a release from Sewell. The congresswoman’s office said Thomas served more than 30 years in the U.S. Air Force, while Annie spent over two decades as an educator.
