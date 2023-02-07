ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maywood, IL

Mother of victim of unsolved murder says Maywood police have not been communicating

By Lauren Victory
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aVhZD_0kfA9bJL00

Mother of victim of unsolved murder says Maywood police have not been communicating 02:27

MAYWOOD, Ill. (CBS) -- A mother has a plea to police – pick up the phone.

But the Maywood Police Department does not have any updates – LaDonna Williams' son's murder case is at a standstill.

As CBS 2's Lauren Victory reported, Williams and her pastor are trudging forward – praying for answers from Maywood police. Their interaction with officers began on Aug. 20, 2021.

"I was having dinner with a friend," Williams said. "We were out and the phone kept ringing."

The call came with devastating news – someone gunned down her son, Donald Williams. Everyone called him "Bud," but the 30-year-old also went by "Dad."

"I really believe in my heart he was cut down before his prime, because he was changing things around," Williams said. "He was supposed to start a job making more money that Monday."

But that Friday, someone fired shots on South 8th Avenue in Maywood – right after "Bud" parked his car.

"I was hearing it was mistaken identity," Williams said. "I just want to know something."

That is because Williams says all she has gotten from police in a year and a half is that Bud's murdered might have been in a white van.

"It's a process. I get it. I understand completely," she said, "but something has to give."

Several calls and emails to the department have not been returned, Williams says.

"How would you feel if that was your loved one and you have unanswered questions?" she said.

Williams said she would even have felt better if police had called her back and said there was no update.

"Yep," she said. "Tell me something."

Victory asked Maywood police Public Information Officer Carmen Rivera if she knows why investigators are not calling Ms. Williams back.

"I wasn't prepared to answer something like that," Rivera replied.

But when asked if Rivera considered Williams' complaints constructive criticism, Rivera replied, "Absolutely."

Rivera promised the department will do a better job communicating. The investigator assigned to Bud's case scheduled a meeting with Williams.

"It's a start," Williams said. "It's a start, but I'd rather see it than hear it."

Investigation updates may not be substantial until witnesses cooperate, say police.

"Why him?" Williams said. "Why then?"

Closure is all Bud's family wants.

Rivera told us the Maywood Police Department's homicide clearance rate is about 50 percent, which is close to the national average. One out of every two murders is solved.

Homicides in Maywood are trending down. Still, nine people were killed there in 2022.

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Suspect denied bail in deadly stabbing of good Samaritan in Edgewater

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A judge has denied bail for a woman accused in the deadly stabbing of a good Samaritan in Chicago's Edgewater neighborhood. Isis Monae, 23, is charged with first degree murder and aggravated battery using a deadly weapon. Monae's mother, who wants to remain anonymous, was stunned to hear the details of what her daughter is accused of doing. She says Monae has suffered from mental illness since she was 7 years old. The state's attorney's office says she stabbed a 26-year-old man and fatally stabbed a 21-year-old man, identified in court as Jamel Henton. A friend who previously spoke with CBS...
CHICAGO, IL
abc17news.com

Prosecutor: Gang dispute led to shooting at Chicago school

CHICAGO (AP) — A prosecutor suggests a gang dispute led to a December shooting near a Chicago high school that left two students dead and two other teens wounded. Thomas Darman, an assistant state’s attorney, said during the suspect’s bail hearing Saturday that the 16-year-old suspect charged in the Dec. 16 shooting outside Benito Juarez High School asked one of the victims about his gang affiliation before he opened fire. A Cook County judge denied his bail and said life in prison is a possibility. The suspect is charged as an adult with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Family of Emmett Till wants decades-old arrest warrant served

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Family members of Emmett Till have filed a lawsuit demanding a sheriff execute a decades-old arrest warrant for the woman whose accusations led to the 1955 lynching of the Chicago teen. Carolyn Bryant Donham testified in court that Till grabbed and verbally threatened her. She later said that was not true. Now in her late 80s, Donham has lived in North Carolina in recent years. In 2007 Donham recanted her accusations and admitted Till never harrassed her. She has not commented publicly on calls for her prosecution. 
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

5 people robbed victim on Harrison Red Line platform, Chicago police say

Chicago cops are trying to track down five people who robbed a Red Line passenger at knifepoint last weekend. Mass Transit detectives released surveillance images of the group on Saturday morning. Police said the victim was on the Harrison Red Line platform when the group exited a train at 2:10...
CHICAGO, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Prosecutors say son stabbed his father after father attacked son’s sister in Lindenhurst

Charges have been filed against two men after a son stabbed his father after the father allegedly attacked the son’s juvenile sister in Lindenhurst, prosecutors said. Emmanuel Ortiz, 42, of Lindenhurst, was charged with one count of domestic battery. Nathan Ortiz, 18, of Lindenhurst, was charged with aggravated domestic battery, aggravated battery causing great bodily […]
LINDENHURST, IL
CBS Chicago

Bullets fly into restaurant amid nearby shooting in West Ridge

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A shooting sent people running for cover in the West Ridge neighborhood.According to Chicago police, The victims were driving in the 2700 block of West Peterson Avenue around 10:30 p.m. when someone inside another car started shooting.Two men, 20 and 21 years old, were hospitalized in fair condition. As the shots were fired, people in Pride Sushi and Thai, a nearby restaurant, started ducking for cover and running away. There's even a bullet hole on the front window of the restaurant.But neither the restaurant, nor the people inside were the intended targets.Police are searching for the shooter. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

$25,000 reward offered in Calumet City cold case

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Activists are offering a $25,000 reward, for tips leading to an arrest in a cold case murder.Twenty-two-year-old Toni Caposey was found shot to death in her mother's Calumet City home back in March of 1982, along with her boyfriend, 34-year-old Jacob Bird.The Caposey family believes Bird was the target, but nearly 41 years later, there have been no answers.Activists are hoping fresh information will get the FBI and Calumet City Police Department to take another look at the case. Calumet City police said detectives continue to review the case, and they hope to one day give closure to the victims' families.
CALUMET CITY, IL
WGN TV

3 injured, 2 dead in overnight shootings in Chicago

CHICAGO — Five people were shot and two have been pronounced dead in overnight shootings in Chicago. Police say a 27-year-old man was standing outside his car near the 8200 block of South Mozart Street in Ashburn around 11:12 p.m. when someone in a dark-colored sedan exited and began to fire shots. The man was shot in the left thigh and was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Activists call on FBI, public to help solve Calumet City cold case murders

CALUMET CITY, Ill. - Activists are asking for more help in solving the cold case murder of a man and woman 41 years ago in south suburban Calumet City. Toni Lynn Caposey was just 22-years-old when she and her boyfriend, 34-year-old Jacob Bird, were found shot to death on March 23, 1982 in her mother’s home in the 1500 block of Lincoln Place.
CALUMET CITY, IL
CBS Chicago

Five teens suffer life-threatening injuries in Hampshire Township crash

HAMPSHIRE TOWNSHIP, Ill. (CBS) -- Five teenagers were seriously injured early Saturday when a sport-utility vehicle slammed into a tree on Hampshire Township.Kane County Sheriff's police were called at 2:50 a.m. for a serious accident on Dietrich Road west of Brier Hill Road in unincorporated Hampshire Township, not far from the Jane Addams Memorial Tollway.As CBS 2's Sara Machi reported, there were still some questions late Saturday about what exactly happened. But investigators believe the teens were speeding on down Dietrich Road, which quickly turns into a series of hills just out of view.There are, in fact, two signs on...
KANE COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

$5,000 reward offered in Dolton murder investigation

CHICAGO (CBS) – On Friday, Cook County Crime Stoppers are renewing efforts to solve a 6-month-old murder case in the south suburbs.Volunteers are handing out a flyer for Tavares Davis, affectionately known as the "funnel cake man."Back in August, the 41-year-old was found shot and killed in Dolton near 155th and Drexel.Investigators are hoping someone recognizes a person of interest.Crime Stoppers is offering $5,000 for any information leading to an arrest.
DOLTON, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
144K+
Followers
32K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy