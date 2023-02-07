ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

tourcounsel.com

The Mall at Bay Plaza | Shopping center in New York City

Bay Plaza Shopping Center is a shopping center on the south side of Co-op City, Bronx, New York City. In addition to various department stores and shops, such as Macy's, JCPenney, Staples, and Old Navy, it has a multiplex movie theater, several restaurants, a fitness club, and some office space. Constructed from 1987 to 1988 by Prestige Properties, the shopping center is located between Bartow and Baychester Avenues, just outside Sections 4 and 5 of Co-op City, on an open lot that was the site of the Freedomland U.S.A. amusement park between 1960 and 1964.
BRONX, NY
OnlyInYourState

This Tiny Restaurant In New York Always Has A Line Out The Door, And There’s A Reason Why

There are approximately 1,600 pizza places in New York City, and that means there are many times that in the state of New York. So many of them are good that it’s hard to crown a winner as The Very Best, but one that is a contender without a doubt is Di Fara Pizza in Brooklyn. Not only has this place been serving pizza since 1965, but the same guy – owner Domenico DeMarco – made all the pizzas until his passing last year. Fortunately, even after DeMarco’s passing, Di Fara Pizza is still legendary and is still what dreams are made of. It should be no surprise to anyone that there’s almost always a wait when getting a slice or a pie there. In fact, there’s often a line that reaches quite a ways down the block. If you’re looking for a New York restaurant with a line out the door that’s worth the wait, this is the one. Read on to learn more about it.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
mixmag.net

New 140-capacity club Outer Heaven opens in New York

A new 140-capacity club has opened in Manhattan, New York City, called Outer Heaven. Located at 191 Chrystie Street on the border of SoHo and Lower East Side, it features two rooms – a cocktail lounge fitted with a turntable and a “micro club” with a DJ booth and a small dancefloor, Resident Advisor reports.
MANHATTAN, NY
NBC New York

Raging Fire Destroys NYC Supermarket, Shoppers and Workers Rushed to Escape: FDNY

Huge flames from inside a Bronx supermarket sent smoke billowing into the air, as a fire erupted when the busy store was filled with shoppers and workers. The blaze broke out at a C-Town Supermarket on University Avenue in the Morris Heights neighborhood round 5:30 p.m., fire officials said, and quickly grew to 5-alarms. An employee said the grocery market was busy at the time when he noticed sparks and smoke coming from the ceiling, near some cables.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

An inside look at the crackdown on NYC's illegal smoke shops

NEW YORK -- From threatening eviction to seizing pot products, New York is cracking down on the rapid increase of illegal smoke shops.The New York City sheriff's office is leading the effort and gave CBS2's Christina Fan an inside look at their operation.READ MORE: Mayor Eric Adams, District Attorney Alvin Bragg want to shut down hundreds of unlicensed Manhattan smoke shopsWithin minutes of stepping foot into I Smoke and Vape on Broadway, sheriff's deputies seized several jars of pre-rolled joints, along with flavored vapes and untaxed cigarettes.The illegal products are so lucrative for stores, almost every inspection ends in citations, in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Man jumps off 32nd floor of 2 Penn Plaza near Madison Square Garden

NEW YORK, NY – A 24-year-old man jumped to his death from the 32nd floor of 2 Penn Plaza in Midtown Manhattan Tuesday afternoon. Police said the man entered the building, which is under redevelopment construction, at around 2 pm before jumping to his death to the street below. At this time, the male victim was not identified, and police have not yet determined a motive in the incident. Police found his belongings on the top floor of the building. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The post Man jumps off 32nd floor of 2 Penn Plaza near Madison Square Garden appeared first on Shore News Network.
MANHATTAN, NY
pix11.com

Yonkers residents protest planned Chick-fil-A

Yonkers residents are speaking out against a plan to build the city’s first Chick-fil-A restaurant in their neighborhood. Yonkers residents are speaking out against a plan to build the city’s first Chick-fil-A restaurant in their neighborhood. Student art improves blighted NYC construction site. New York City leaders enlisted...
YONKERS, NY
thedigestonline.com

Popular Jersey Burger Pop-Up Gets a Permanent Location

—Popular pop-up hamburger joint gets a brick and mortar location. Beloved Bergen County burger pop-up, Eighty Twenty, finally gets a brick-and-mortar location after well over a year of demand from fans. The joint was popularized by their signature style burger: A thinly smashed 80/20 patty, Vidalia onions, American cheese, Mandy Sauce (a special burger sauce) and a sweet, pillow-like potato bun. This burger has become the centerpiece that an ever-changing menu, complete with extras like curly fries, hot dogs and veggie burgers revolves around.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
New York Post

New beach to open in Manhattan this summer

Coney Island will soon have a new competitor in the West Village.  This summer, from the same firm that brought New Yorkers the High Line, a brand new riverside retreat will open on the shores of Manhattan — becoming the borough’s first and only public beach.  “People want a place to lay down and to take their shirt off, and that’s what they’re gonna have here,” Noreen Doyle, CEO of the Hudson River Park Trust, told the Daily Beast of the city’s new Gansevoort Peninsula. The sunbathing spot was first announced in 2019, and was originally slated to open in 2022. Designed...
MANHATTAN, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Lower East Side man cuffed for building ghost guns in his apartment

A Lower East Side man was arrested for allegedly manufacturing ghost guns in his apartment, prosecutors announced Tuesday. Jose Rivera, 47, was charged with six counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree; one count of an attempt to commit the crime of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree; 12 counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree; five counts of criminal possession of a firearm; five counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree; two counts of endangering the welfare of a child; and one count of unlawful possession of ammunition.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

