While on vacation I may have stumbled upon the best chocolate chip cookie ever made. I know that may sound like an exaggeration, but this cookie is seriously life-changing. This weekend I was visiting Disney Springs, which is the huge shopping area in Walt Disney World. While perusing the shops and restaurants I noticed a long line of people in front of a small shop. This wasn't very unusual, because it seems that everywhere you look in Disney World someone is waiting in line for something. But as I looked at the shop I noticed it was Gideon's Bakeshop, a small bakery that a friend urged me to visit during my vacation.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO