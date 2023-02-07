ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Can You Legally Change Your Birthdate in New York State?

Hate your birthday? Did it always get in the way of something else and you felt robbed of all birthday celebration happiness?. When can you just change your birthday? Do you need to do something like actually amend your birth certificate or can it be something a little less costly with time and effort?
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

What are Steam Devils and Do They Happen in New York?

The frigid temperatures last weekend brought many strange phenomena to the North East, including one that many New Yorkers had never heard of before: steam devils. There's all kinds of strange occurrences that happen then the temperatures drop sub-zero. Ice quakes, for example, which occur when water-logged ground freezes and expands are just one example of the enormous effects frigid weather can have on the environment. The same goes for steam devils.
VERMONT STATE
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

More Information Released About Drowning Death In North East, NY

Earlier today (February 11, 2023) the Dutchess County Sheriff's Department released information regarding an emergency situation that occurred on Friday (February 10, 2023) at around 2:50 PM. Their office is currently working on an investigation into the drowning of a teenager who fell through the ice on a body of water in the Taconic State Park in the Town of North East.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Every New Yorker Must Know: 3 Important Headlight Laws

When was the last time you were cognitive of your headlights being on? Do you have daytime running lights? Are you like me and have the car headlights switched on all the time? I am fortunate that the car turns them off for me when I turn off the ignition because I would totally forget.
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Cannabis Being Sold at Sticker Stores Through Legal Loophole

New York became the 15th state to legalize cannabis back in 2021 when then-Governor Cuomo signed legislation to allow the recreational use of the drug. His office predicted that legal weed sales would increase annual tax revenues up to $350 million a year and add 60,000 jobs to the state once the industry was at its fullest potential (Rich Mendez, CNBC).
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

How Can You Write Letters to Prisoners in a New York State Jail?

Do you know someone who is currently spending their days in a New York State Penitentiary or Jail? If you would like to write a letter to them or send them mail, you can. If you don't know which prison they are located in or how to track them down, you can search for them through the New York State Prison System, more on how to do that below.
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Hudson Valley Mother Pushes for Melanie’s Law to Be Passed

A Hudson Valley mother is hoping a new bill, in honor of her daughter who was murdered in 2022, will become law and protect others in the future. According to reports from Hudson Valley Post, on Sunday, May 29th, 2022, the "New York State Police responded to a home in the Town of Wappinger for a report of a woman who was injured with undisclosed injuries."
ALBANY, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Poughkeepsie, NY
13K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy