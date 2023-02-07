ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
californianewswire.com

Calif. Gov. Newsom Announces Awards of More Than $825M to Build Affordable Housing Through Accelerated Approval Process

SACRAMENTO, Calif. /CALIFORNIA NEWSWIRE/ — To continue expanding the state’s affordable housing stock and increase capacity for additional climate-smart infill housing, California Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the first funding awards under a new streamlined application process aimed at accelerating the development of new projects while saving time and money at the local level.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy