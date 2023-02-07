“Painting for Penny” Landscape Art Class with Acclaimed Local Artist to Benefit Penny’s Flight

Greenwich Police addressed the Greenwich Retired men’s Association on Wednesday to give advice for civilian response in an active shooter situation. “We all know it’s very hard every night to tune in to the national news and not hear about an active shooter,” said David Michonski of the RMA, who introduced Officers Keith Hirsch and Daniel Paladino, both assigned to the Community Impact Section in the Detective Division. “In the last month we’ve had on average 1.5 active shooting situations in the US every single day.”

