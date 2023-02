RALEIGH, N.C. — Trammell Crow Co. (TCC) has topped out 400H, a 365,000-square-foot mixed-use development located at 400 Hillsborough St. in downtown Raleigh. Set to open this summer, the project will include 150,000 square feet of Class A office space, 242 residential units and 16,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space. Amenities will include conference space and an outdoor terrace for office tenants, a shared fitness center and an outdoor swimming pool for residents.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO