You Agree This Movie Best Represents Life In Louisiana?

Over the years, so many movies have been filmed here in Louisiana, at one point we earned the nickname "Hollywood South." New Orleans is still a hot-bed for movie production, and though things have settled considerably here in Shreveport, since the heyday for filming following Hurricane Katrina, we can lay claim to some blockbusters including The Guardian, X-Men Origins: Wolverine, The Mist, Click, and Olympus Has Fallen.
Shreveport Woman Found Shot Dead on College Street

On Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 11:39pm Shreveport Police Department responded to the 2600 block of W. College in reference to a female possibly being shot. Upon arrival SPD located a female laying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the head. The female victim was pronounced deceased on scene.
CyPhaCon Returns To Lake Charles For 2023

Shreveport's comic con, Geek'd Con, is on the way this August. But if you really need to get your comic con fix before that, you've got a great chance at the start of April. CyPhaCon is returning to the Lake Charles Civic Center March 31st through April 2nd. It's a 3-day event, that is a combination of Anime, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, and gaming. The event has been running since 2011, and in the past has featured celebrity guests like Julian Glover, Sonny Strait, Chuck Huber, Tony Amendola, Monica Rial, Robert Axelrod, and many more.
Murder at Shreveport Store Parking Lot Leaves 1 Dead

A drive-by shooting that took place in the parking lot of the Goodwill Store in the 1800 block of 70th street in Shreveport has left a teenager dead. Danthony Johnson, 19, was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Medical Center where he was pronounced dead less than an hour after being shot multiple times. The shooting took place in the parking lot of the Goodwill Store, but the vehicle believed to be involved in the shooting, a yellow Camaro, was spotted later on Hearne Avenue at Ford Street in north Shreveport.
Major Retail Chain Is Closing its Shreveport Store

Many retail chains in the U.S. have been struggling to make a comeback after the pandemic that sent sales spiraling downward and shopping habits changing for many Americans. Retail giants have had to pivot to set up plans to meet the demands of online shopping with local pickup as shoppers avoided going into stores during the height of the Covid pandemic.
Here Are Shreveport’s Secret Mardi Gras Rules You Need to Know

I have been working out with some people from all over the U.S. who are here training for several weeks. Most of them have never experienced Mardi Gras and are asking all kinds of questions when it comes to Mardi Gras. My workout buddies are excited about going to the big parade this weekend. They do have a lot of questions before they experience their first Mardi Gras parade.
Shreveport Man Found Guilty on Flight and Gun Charges

A Caddo Parish jury found Shreveporter Santavius Deangelo Bailey guilty Thursday, February 9, 2023, of aggravated flight from an officer and two weapons charges that could result in up to 20 years in prison. The three-man, nine-woman jury in District Judge Chris Victory's court determined that Bailey, 34, was guilty...
Urgent! Bossier Police Need Help Finding Shelter Runaway Teens

On the website usnews.com, we read a relatively simple description of the Johnny Gray Jones Youth Shelter on Shed Road in Bossier City. Johnny Gray Jones Youth Shelter & Detention Center is a public school located in Bossier City, LA, which is in a small city setting. The student population of Johnny Gray Jones Youth Shelter & Detention Center is 8 and the school serves K-12.
Shreveport Man Arrested in Domestic Stabbing

On February 4th, 2023, Shreveport Police officers were contacted in reference to a report of domestic abuse in the 1500 Block of Line Avenue. Arriving officers located what was described as “a significant amount of blood” on the sidewalk. Officers followed the trail of blood to locate a victim suffering from multiple injuries to her face and cuts to her hands.
Mooringsport Man Found Guilty on Gun and Drug Charges

A Mooringsport man was found guilty Tuesday, February 7, 2023, of drug and gun charges from an incident that occurred last summer. Charlie Lee Blow Jr., 36, was found guilty by the seven-woman, five-man jury in District Judge Erin Leigh Waddell Garrett's court following an hour's deliberation. Blow was found...
Shreveport Man Pleads Guilty to Illegal Gun Charges

A Shreveport man pleaded guilty in Caddo District Court to gun and drug charges Monday, February 6, 2023, and was sentenced to serve 15 years in prison. Jhumarcus Chatman, 25, pleaded before District Judge Erin Leigh Waddell Garrett, admitting the offenses that occurred on November 10, 2021. Chatman pleaded guilty...
