ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monson, MA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
healthcarenews.com

Second Chance Animal Services Receives $200,000 Grant from PetSmart Charities

EAST BROOKFIELD — Fifty million pets in the U.S. experience a lack of access to even basic veterinary care. Rising costs and other barriers mean these pets struggle to access services such as spay/neuter procedures, vaccinations, and critical medical and preventive care. With as many as 70% of households now including pets, this issue affects families in nearly every community.
WORCESTER, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy