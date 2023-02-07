NORTHAMPTON — A powerful earthquake struck Turkey earlier this week, causing widespread destruction and leaving many families displaced and in need of assistance. TommyCar Auto Group announced that one of its own sales consultants, Halil Kuzo of Northampton Volkswagen, has been deeply affected by the devastating earthquake, which hit his town, where his entire family is living. His mother, father, brother, sister, aunts, uncles, and friends are all currently living through this tragedy. They, along with many others, have lost everything.

NORTHAMPTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO