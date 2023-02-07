ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
healthcarenews.com

Second Chance Animal Services Receives $200,000 Grant from PetSmart Charities

EAST BROOKFIELD — Fifty million pets in the U.S. experience a lack of access to even basic veterinary care. Rising costs and other barriers mean these pets struggle to access services such as spay/neuter procedures, vaccinations, and critical medical and preventive care. With as many as 70% of households now including pets, this issue affects families in nearly every community.
WORCESTER, MA
healthcarenews.com

TommyCar Auto Group Launches Relief Effort Following Earthquake in Turkey

NORTHAMPTON — A powerful earthquake struck Turkey earlier this week, causing widespread destruction and leaving many families displaced and in need of assistance. TommyCar Auto Group announced that one of its own sales consultants, Halil Kuzo of Northampton Volkswagen, has been deeply affected by the devastating earthquake, which hit his town, where his entire family is living. His mother, father, brother, sister, aunts, uncles, and friends are all currently living through this tragedy. They, along with many others, have lost everything.
NORTHAMPTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy