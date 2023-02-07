Read full article on original website
The Whittaker family, the most inbred family in America, shares some of their life online through Soft White Underbelly
Mark Laita, the host of the Soft White Underbelly youtube channel, is one of the first to highlight the Whittaker family. Mark first came to know the Whittaker family in 2004 while working on his book ¨Created Equal¨.
In 1914, an 11-Year-Old Black Girl Discovered Oil on Her Property. She Was So Rich that She Was Declared Legally White
The Treaty of 1866 was a defining moment in American history that would shape the future of the country and impact the lives of millions of its citizens, especially a young girl named Sarah Rector.
Nickel And Mining It: General Motors Could Soon Own A Stake In This Tesla Metals Supplier
Electric vehicle leader Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) has dominated the EV sub-sector of the automotive industry for years. Among the items that may have helped Tesla most are its vertical integration and maintaining control over the supply of materials. One of its key suppliers is the subject of an investment from a rival. What Happened: Shares of Tesla have risen over 80% year-to-date in 2023. Part of the momentum in shares came from the company’s earnings report and guidance for vehicle growth. In order to hit vehicle growth, Tesla needs to maintain supply of metals and minerals used for EV batteries. As the market...
While Apple Struggles To Replace Legendary Designer Jony Ive, He's Busy Doing Something Special For UK's King Charles
Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) might be struggling to find someone suitable to fill the shoes of Jony Ive after he left the tech giant in 2019, but the legendary designer is thriving at his design firm, LoveForm. What Happened: Ive and his creative collective, LoveForm, designed the emblem for the coronation of King Charles III, according to a new page on the Royal Family’s website. The king will be crowned during the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on May 6. See Also: How To Buy Apple (AAPL) Shares According to the site, the emblem depicts King Charles’ love of the natural world, unifying the...
Tesla Stock's Gravity-Defying Run Stalls, Ford's Battery Plant Rumors, Canoo And Faraday Future Line Up Funds And More : Biggest EV Stories Of The Week
Electric vehicle stocks ended uniformly lower in the week ended Feb. 10, although market leader Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) bucked the downtrend, courtesy of the strong gains notched in the first four sessions of the week. The economy continues to be a sore spot, stifling any hopes of a potential fightback. Now, here are the key events that happened in the EV space during the week: Tesla’s Stock Run, Modest Price Hikes And More: Ahead of Friday’s retreat on Friday, Tesla shares were on an eight-session winning streak as buyers returned. The stock even breached the $200 psychological resistance, almost doubling from...
Bill Gates Sounds The Alarm On This Virus In New York Sewers: 'Remains A Threat Until We End It'
Microsoft Corporation co-founder Bill Gates says the detection of polio in New York’s wastewater is an “urgent reminder” that the debilitating disease must be eradicated, it was reported in August 2022. What Happened: Gates made his comments on Twitter and shared a story from the New York Times on the discovery of the polio virus in wastewater samples taken in several locations, at different times, in two counties north of New York City. “News that polio has been detected in New York wastewater samples is an urgent reminder: until we [EndPolio] for good, it remains a threat to us all,” said the billionaire. News...
