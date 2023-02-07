Read full article on original website
Shreveport Man Found Guilty on Flight and Gun Charges
A Caddo Parish jury found Shreveporter Santavius Deangelo Bailey guilty Thursday, February 9, 2023, of aggravated flight from an officer and two weapons charges that could result in up to 20 years in prison. The three-man, nine-woman jury in District Judge Chris Victory's court determined that Bailey, 34, was guilty...
Bossier Sheriff’s Office Seeking Car Burglars
Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s assistance with identifying two men wanted for a string of car burglaries in Bossier Parish. Detectives say the suspects captured in these surveillance photos are wanted for burglarizing several vehicles in Benton near Parks and Butler Hill Roads in the early morning of February 8. They say the suspects used the credit cards they stole from the vehicles to make purchases at Walmart.
Shreveport Man Arrested for Shooting From Moving Vehicle
On February 4th, 2023, at 01:20 a.m., Shreveport Police officers patrolling in the Mansfield Road corridor observed a vehicle driving recklessly through a parking lot in the 9000 block of Mansfield Road. As officers drove toward the vehicle, it was observed that the driver of the vehicle brandished a handgun...
Shreveport Home Care Worker Found Guilty of Felony Theft
A Shreveport woman who systematically stole more than $83,000 from her employer was found guilty of felony theft by a Caddo Parish jury Thursday, February 9, 2023. Micquela Bell, 37, was found guilty by the seven-man, five-woman jury in District Judge Donald Hathaway Jr.'s court. Jurors deliberated just over 30 minutes before returning their verdict of guilty as charged of felony theft of $25,000 or more.
Shreveport Man Arrested in Domestic Stabbing
On February 4th, 2023, Shreveport Police officers were contacted in reference to a report of domestic abuse in the 1500 Block of Line Avenue. Arriving officers located what was described as “a significant amount of blood” on the sidewalk. Officers followed the trail of blood to locate a victim suffering from multiple injuries to her face and cuts to her hands.
Murder at Shreveport Store Parking Lot Leaves 1 Dead
A drive-by shooting that took place in the parking lot of the Goodwill Store in the 1800 block of 70th street in Shreveport has left a teenager dead. Danthony Johnson, 19, was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Medical Center where he was pronounced dead less than an hour after being shot multiple times. The shooting took place in the parking lot of the Goodwill Store, but the vehicle believed to be involved in the shooting, a yellow Camaro, was spotted later on Hearne Avenue at Ford Street in north Shreveport.
Urgent! Bossier Police Need Help Finding Shelter Runaway Teens
On the website usnews.com, we read a relatively simple description of the Johnny Gray Jones Youth Shelter on Shed Road in Bossier City. Johnny Gray Jones Youth Shelter & Detention Center is a public school located in Bossier City, LA, which is in a small city setting. The student population of Johnny Gray Jones Youth Shelter & Detention Center is 8 and the school serves K-12.
Shooting In Shreveport Leads To School Lockdowns In Bossier City
UPDATE (11:47am): Shreveport Police have informed us that the victim in the shooting on West 70th in Shreveport has died. Police have also informed us that the shooting suspects fired shots in an attempt to break through the windows of their crashed vehicle. Officers did not fire shots in response.
Shreveport Police Issue Drunk Driving Warning Ahead Of Mardi Gras
If you plan on going to the Krewe of Centaur Mardi Gras parade this Saturday, February 11, 2023, in Shreveport, LA, local police are warning you now, do not drive impaired because they will catch you. Mardi Gras is all about letting your hair down before the Lenten season, right?...
LA State Police Statement on Shreveport Officer Involved Shooting
Last Friday night, February 3rd, at approximately 10:51P, Shreveport police responded to a domestic disturbance call to the Villa Norte Apartment Complex, located in the 1600 block of Fullerton Street in north Shreveport. As Shreveport police officers made contact with the complaintant, Alonzo Bagley, 43 years old, made his way...
Bossier Police Arrest One Adult and Two Juveniles on Weapons Charges
The swift actions of a Bossier City Police patrol officer while out on duty lead to the eventual arrest of one adult and two juveniles on weapons charges. While patrolling in the Shady Grove neighborhood in the early morning hours of Monday, February 6, 2023, Officer Jeremy Watson witnessed multiple shots fired near the intersection of Mike Street and Normand Street, and immediately began to attempt to make contact with the three suspects.
Shreveport Mayor Arceneaux Responds to Officer Involved Shooting
One man is dead after an officer involved shooting on Fullerton Street near North Hearne at the Villa Norte Apartments in Shreveport. Shreveport Police requested Louisiana State Police to investigate this case. Initial reports indicate was person was shot and killed. No Shreveport Police officers were hurt. Anyone with information...
Shreveport Man Pleads Guilty to Illegal Gun Charges
A Shreveport man pleaded guilty in Caddo District Court to gun and drug charges Monday, February 6, 2023, and was sentenced to serve 15 years in prison. Jhumarcus Chatman, 25, pleaded before District Judge Erin Leigh Waddell Garrett, admitting the offenses that occurred on November 10, 2021. Chatman pleaded guilty...
Mooringsport Man Found Guilty on Gun and Drug Charges
A Mooringsport man was found guilty Tuesday, February 7, 2023, of drug and gun charges from an incident that occurred last summer. Charlie Lee Blow Jr., 36, was found guilty by the seven-woman, five-man jury in District Judge Erin Leigh Waddell Garrett's court following an hour's deliberation. Blow was found...
67 Year-Old Bossier Pedestrian Struck and Injured by Vehicle
Bossier City Police are investigating a crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian. At approximately 7:15pm on Saturday, February 4, 2023, the BCPD Accident Investigation Team responded to the 2800 block of Airline Drive. Investigators determined that a 67-year-old woman was standing in the middle of both northbound lanes for an...
Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office Issue Child ID Kits to Local Schools
On Monday (2/6/23), Caddo Parish Sheriff's Deputies distributed new in-home child identification kits to Caddo schools that teach kindergarten. There are no obligations to fill out the kit, but it will allow you to have a set of fingerprints and DNA for your child in case of an emergency that you can turn over to law enforcement. Kindergarten teachers are to distribute the kits once they are received.
Caddo Sheriff Searching For Missing 80 Year Old With Dementia
[UPDATE: The Caddo Parish Sheriff has reported that Mr. Blankenship has been found safe and sound. Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator is hoping that area residents can help deputies locate an Oil City man who has been missing for a couple of days now. The Sheriff reports that on Sunday,...
You Agree This Movie Best Represents Life In Louisiana?
Over the years, so many movies have been filmed here in Louisiana, at one point we earned the nickname "Hollywood South." New Orleans is still a hot-bed for movie production, and though things have settled considerably here in Shreveport, since the heyday for filming following Hurricane Katrina, we can lay claim to some blockbusters including The Guardian, X-Men Origins: Wolverine, The Mist, Click, and Olympus Has Fallen.
$50,000 Lottery Ticket Sold in Shreveport, LA Area Set to Expire
A lottery ticket worth $50,000, sold right here in the Shreveport-Bossier City, LA area, is set to expire soon. Are you completely unaware that you're sitting on a winning $50,000 lottery ticket?. You might be if you bought a Powerball ticket over the last few months in beautiful Greenwood, LA....
Legendary Shreveport Food Truck Evolves Into Downtown Location
There Is a New Donut Shop in Downtown Shreveport That Is Unlike Any Donut Shop in the Ark-La-Tex. If you know what Voodoo Donuts is you know how delicious and unique those donuts are. Up until now, Shreveport-Bossier has experienced those simple delicious glazed donuts and those melt-in-your-mouth Southern Maid Donuts.
