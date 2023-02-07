Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mudbugs Split on Extra Time Weekend in OdessaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Non-Verbal Boy Found In Texas Remains Unidentified And Online Sleuths Think He Is Florida's Missing Adji DesirThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMidland, TX
Dollar General to Open a new Store in OklahomaBryan DijkhuizenOklahoma State
Ice Storm To Impact Texas, Including the I-20 Corridor from Dallas to Midland Monday night through WednesdayNational Weather ForceDallas, TX
Mudbugs Continue Slide With Fourth Consecutive LossUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Here Is a Great Place For You to Get Some Down Home Soul Food In Midland
I love some good soul food and I know the perfect place to get the best soul food in Midland. Doris J.'s Kitchen is located where Chinese Kitchen used to be on Illinois & Midland Drive. The first plate I got there was smothered pork chops with mashed potatoes, candied...
2023 Most Dangerous Texas City! You Will Be Shocked
When thinking about the most overall dangerous city in Texas, you would probably guess one of the biggest ones like Houston, San Antonio, and Dallas. We know that at one point and time, Odessa fell into the list of most dangerous cities and we do know that Odessa is listed as one of the most dangerous places after dark.
Long Time Odessa Business Closes Permanently-Find Out What Is Taking It’s Place!
For as long as I can remember, my mother would visit La Casa Verde Nursery in Odessa to get her plants and everything to go with when it was time to plant flowers. If we were making a grocery run in Odessa, you can bet momma was going to stop to grab either something to plant or something that would help her do so. Well, the end of an era has come as I discovered recently that it has permanently closed.
7 Midland Odessa Airbnb’s That Have Hot Tubs For Valentines Fun!
Valentines Day 2023 is just around the corner. And, maybe you can't make it out of town for a romantic getaway. No worries, there are plenty of romantic things you can come up with here in the Permian Basin. WHY NOT RENT AN AIRBNB HERE IN THE PERMIAN BASIN?. It's...
Disappearances in Texas: These 12 People Were Last Seen in Midland/Odessa
The Texas Department of Public Safety has a list of 12 people that are missing that were last seen in Midland or Odessa. These missing cases date back to 1980 with the most recent being in 2020, anyone who has any information about any of these missing persons is urged to call the Texas Department of Public Safety Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 512-424-5074.
Remember When A Local Kid Got To Hangout With Robin Williams
We are so excited to have been celebrating our LoneStar92 Country Care for St. Jude Kid's Radiothon. Every year we spend two days raising money for St. Jude and because of all of you, we have been able to donate over $2.3 million, plus the money will raise this year.
Stunning! Is This Airbnb In Texas One Of The Most Impressive?
Airbnbs are more popular now than have ever been. Airbnb is an app that list vacation rentals and places to stay that are an alternative choice to a hotel and are usually homes and rooms owned by owners around the nation. While checking out the Airbnb app recently, this property...
ECSO addresses false Facebook post
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Ector County Sheriff’s Office has a warning for the community- don’t believe everything you read on social media. Recently, a social media user posted a status stating that a baby had been left in a dumpster in Gardendale; the post claimed the newborn was alive, but in critical condition. The […]
MISD: Midland High student arrested after stabbing Legacy High student
MIDLAND, Texas — A Midland High School student is facing criminal charges after Midland police say he stabbed a Legacy High School student during a fight on Thursday. 18-year-old Dayton Ryan Rodriguez is being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The stabbing occurred near the Midland High...
Truck left on blocks after suspect steals all four tires and rims, OPD says
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested Wednesday after a woman found her vehicle on wooden blocks in a hotel parking lot. Bryan Brown, 24, has been charged with Theft of Property, a state jail felony, and Possession of a Prohibited Weapon, a third-degree felony. According to an affidavit, around 2:30 a.m. on February […]
Odessa man dies in deadly four-vehicle crash
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified a victim in a deadly crash that happened Wednesday night as 33-year-old Felipe Oviedo-Castillo, of Odessa. Oviedo-Castillo died at the scene. According to a crash report, around 7:35 p.m. on February 8, troopers responded to a crash at the intersection of Loop 338 […]
Odessan accused of strangling, punching 61-year-old mother
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this month after investigators said he seriously injured his mom during an assault. Jeremy Duane Yeilding, 34, has been charged with Assault by Impeding Breath, a third-degree felony. According to an affidavit, on February 4, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a home on […]
UPDATE: Two wanted teens arrested in YMCA shooting, one still at large
BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- UPDATE: The Big Spring Police Department said it arrested two wanted teens this afternoon around 3:45 p.m. Jason Diaz and Kerdoby Morin were found hiding inside a home in the 1200 block of E. 17th. They have both been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Dijuan Ausbie is still at […]
Driver arrested after crashing into house
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested late last month after investigators said he was allegedly drunk behind the wheel when he crashed into a home and injured his passenger. Arnold Benavides, 41, has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated and Accident Involving Injury. According to an Odessa Police Department report, just after midnight […]
OPD says this suspect stole more than $4K worth of cigarettes
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested on a warrant late last month after investigators said she was allegedly caught on camera stealing hundreds of packages of cigarettes. Samantha Gonzales, 24, has been charged with Theft of Property. She’s also facing a similar charge out of Ector County. According to an Odessa Police Department […]
Odessan arrested in drug bust
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this month after investigators said they received a tip that he was dealing drugs from his home. Jared Bookout, 27, has been charged with Delivery of Marijuana, Manufacture and Delivery of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. According to an Odessa Police Department […]
4 charged in HEB theft following social media tip
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Four people were arrested Thursday in connection with a grocery store theft after investigators received multiple tips to help identify the suspects. Yolanda Kay Williams, 69, Angel Mackly, 19, Bobby McCoy, 48, and an unidentified 15-year-old have all been charged with Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity. Mackly has also been charged with […]
