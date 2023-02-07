ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2023 Most Dangerous Texas City! You Will Be Shocked

When thinking about the most overall dangerous city in Texas, you would probably guess one of the biggest ones like Houston, San Antonio, and Dallas. We know that at one point and time, Odessa fell into the list of most dangerous cities and we do know that Odessa is listed as one of the most dangerous places after dark.
TEXAS STATE
B93

Long Time Odessa Business Closes Permanently-Find Out What Is Taking It’s Place!

For as long as I can remember, my mother would visit La Casa Verde Nursery in Odessa to get her plants and everything to go with when it was time to plant flowers. If we were making a grocery run in Odessa, you can bet momma was going to stop to grab either something to plant or something that would help her do so. Well, the end of an era has come as I discovered recently that it has permanently closed.
ODESSA, TX
B93

Stunning! Is This Airbnb In Texas One Of The Most Impressive?

Airbnbs are more popular now than have ever been. Airbnb is an app that list vacation rentals and places to stay that are an alternative choice to a hotel and are usually homes and rooms owned by owners around the nation. While checking out the Airbnb app recently, this property...
STANTON, TX
ABC Big 2 News

ECSO addresses false Facebook post

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Ector County Sheriff’s Office has a warning for the community- don’t believe everything you read on social media.  Recently, a social media user posted a status stating that a baby had been left in a dumpster in Gardendale; the post claimed the newborn was alive, but in critical condition. The […]
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa man dies in deadly four-vehicle crash

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified a victim in a deadly crash that happened Wednesday night as 33-year-old Felipe Oviedo-Castillo, of Odessa. Oviedo-Castillo died at the scene.  According to a crash report, around 7:35 p.m. on February 8, troopers responded to a crash at the intersection of Loop 338 […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessan accused of strangling, punching 61-year-old mother

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this month after investigators said he seriously injured his mom during an assault. Jeremy Duane Yeilding, 34, has been charged with Assault by Impeding Breath, a third-degree felony. According to an affidavit, on February 4, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a home on […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Driver arrested after crashing into house

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested late last month after investigators said he was allegedly drunk behind the wheel when he crashed into a home and injured his passenger. Arnold Benavides, 41, has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated and Accident Involving Injury.  According to an Odessa Police Department report, just after midnight […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

OPD says this suspect stole more than $4K worth of cigarettes

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested on a warrant late last month after investigators said she was allegedly caught on camera stealing hundreds of packages of cigarettes. Samantha Gonzales, 24, has been charged with Theft of Property. She’s also facing a similar charge out of Ector County.  According to an Odessa Police Department […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessan arrested in drug bust

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this month after investigators said they received a tip that he was dealing drugs from his home. Jared Bookout, 27, has been charged with Delivery of Marijuana, Manufacture and Delivery of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. According to an Odessa Police Department […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

4 charged in HEB theft following social media tip

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Four people were arrested Thursday in connection with a grocery store theft after investigators received multiple tips to help identify the suspects. Yolanda Kay Williams, 69, Angel Mackly, 19, Bobby McCoy, 48, and an unidentified 15-year-old have all been charged with Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity. Mackly has also been charged with […]
ODESSA, TX
