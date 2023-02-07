ALLENDALE, N.J. — Locally based developer The Hampshire Cos. will build a 70-unit multifamily project at 220 W. Crescent St. in the Northern New Jersey community of Allendale. Designed by DMR Architects, the complex will offer one- and two-bedroom units, with nine residences subject to income restrictions. Amenities will include a clubroom, lounge and an outdoor courtyard. Construction is slated for a second-quarter 2024 completion.

ALLENDALE, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO