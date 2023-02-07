Read full article on original website
spectrumnews1.com
Cold Weather Alert issued for Los Angeles County
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A cold front is expected to move into Los Angeles County this week, prompting local health officials to issue a cold weather alert Sunday for several areas. Accompanying the cold front will be gale force winds impacting Los Angeles and Ventura counties, according to the...
spectrumnews1.com
5 injured in Seal Beach crash; motorist flees scene on foot
SEAL BEACH, Calif. (CNS) — Authorities sought the public’s help Sunday in identifying a motorist who fled the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Seal Beach where three 17-year-old girls in the other vehicle were left with serious injuries. The crash was reported at 7:14 p.m. Saturday on...
spectrumnews1.com
Costa Mesa celebrates $4.3 million budget surplus
COSTA MESA, Calif. — Halfway through Costa Mesa’s fiscal year, the city is on track for a $4.3 million surplus. The city has made it a priority to balance its budget, even during the most trying of the pandemic years. “There were extraordinary expenses we had to cover...
spectrumnews1.com
Homelessness will be key issue in District 6 race
LOS ANGELES — Voters in parts of the San Fernando Valley are gearing up for a special election to replace former Los Angeles City Council member Nury Martinez (District 6), and already, homelessness is becoming a key issue in the race. The district includes neighborhoods like North Hollywood, North...
spectrumnews1.com
Police tackle street takeovers in multi-agency operations
LOS ANGELES — Dangerous street takeovers shutting down intersections are a problem that law enforcement says is only getting worse across LA County. A new law now in effect allows for harsher penalties in deadly incidents, but many agencies say this is an issue that needs more resources. A...
spectrumnews1.com
Two more horses die after injuries at Santa Anita Park
ARCADIA, Calif. (CNS) — Two horses have been euthanized after suffering racing injuries at Santa Anita Park, state officials confirmed to City News Service Sunday. The 3-year-old filly Decorated My Life was injured during Saturday’s ninth race on the turf, requiring euthanasia, according to Mike Marten, public information officer for the California Horse Racing Board.
spectrumnews1.com
Look out for romance scams this Valentine's Day
LOS ANGELES — One day, Laura Francis received a message from a man online. She didn’t know him, but soon after, they formed a relationship and continued talking for more than one year. During that time, she says she was told stories about needing a new cellphone and...
spectrumnews1.com
San Pedro intersection to be dedicated in honor of NAACP
SAN PEDRO, Calif. (CNS) — An intersection in San Pedro will be dedicated Saturday as NAACP Square, one day before the 114th anniversary of the founding of the nation’s oldest civil rights organization. Mayor Karen Bass is among the scheduled speakers for the noon ceremony at West Third...
spectrumnews1.com
LA Council votes to proceed with removing gender references from city code
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The City Council voted Friday for an ordinance to be drafted that would remove all references to gender from the city’s municipal code. Council President Paul Krekorian’s motion cites at least 200 instances in the city code that presumes the gender of city officials and members of the public to be male.
