Bill Belichick on what made Tom Brady unique: 'This guy sees everything'

You don’t have to like him. However, to denigrate Tom Brady’s career ala Trent Dilfer is as silly as NFL takes get. Now that Brady has retired again and appears to be done with the game “for good” it’s a good time to reflect on his titanic impact on the sport.

Nobody knows better what made Brady great than Patriots coach Bill Belichick, who deserves a big share of Brady’s success. When Belichick was a guest on TB’s podcast yesterday he got into his deep bag of football knowledge and gushed over Brady’s unrivaled ability to read the field for several minutes. Here’s the transcript, per NESN’s Zack Cox: