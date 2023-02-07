ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bill Belichick on what made Tom Brady unique: 'This guy sees everything'

By Tim Weaver
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MmCeR_0kfA2bYo00

You don’t have to like him. However, to denigrate Tom Brady’s career ala Trent Dilfer is as silly as NFL takes get. Now that Brady has retired again and appears to be done with the game “for good” it’s a good time to reflect on his titanic impact on the sport.

Nobody knows better what made Brady great than Patriots coach Bill Belichick, who deserves a big share of Brady’s success. When Belichick was a guest on TB’s podcast yesterday he got into his deep bag of football knowledge and gushed over Brady’s unrivaled ability to read the field for several minutes. Here’s the transcript, per NESN’s Zack Cox:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MktlD_0kfA2bYo00
via @ZackCoxNESN

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Rihanna Apologized To Quarterback Before Super Bowl

Brandon Marshall had Patrick Mahomes disappointed when he played a prank on the MVP saying that Rihanna thought he was the GOAT. But in an effort to make amends, Marshall told the nine-time Grammy winner the situation and she took it upon herself to apologize for the former receiver's actions. ...
PHOENIX, AZ
The Comeback

Chiefs owner reacts to troubling Patrick Mahomes news

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes will not be 100 percent against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. Chiefs owner Clark Hunt became the latest franchise official to confirm that Mahomes will remain hobbled in the biggest game of the season. “The great thing is Patrick’s a very fast healer, and he was Read more... The post Chiefs owner reacts to troubling Patrick Mahomes news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What Super Bowl 2023 referee Carl Cheffers does as a day job away from the NFL

Your Super Bowl 2023 referee for Super Bowl 57 is Carl Cheffers, who hasn’t made Kansas City Chiefs fans happy in the past. But if you’re here, you might know that NFL officials don’t work for the league year round. They have day jobs — years ago, I detailed some of those NFL referee day jobs, from dairy farmer to lawyer to found of a sanity supply company.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chris Jones was fuming on the sidelines after Jalen Hurts’ second Super Bowl TD

It was largely a first half to forget for the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 57. Not only did Patrick Mahomes only see the ball for just over eight minutes, the Eagles and Jalen Hurts seemed to be doing whatever they pleased. That added dimension of Hurts’ legs (63 yards rushing) was something that Kansas City defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo’s defense had no answer for.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

Aaron Rodgers will enter voluntary solitary confinement on Monday

Last year, it was something called ayahuasca. This year, it will be nothing at all. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said he’ll embrace darkness for four days in an effort to make decisions about his short-term future. Via NFL Media, Rodgers enters voluntary solitary confinement on Monday. His choices...
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bettors were furious after Eagles RB Kenneth Gainwell's opening Super Bowl touchdown was reversed

It seems like a whole lot of bettors took a flier on Philadelphia Eagles running back Kenneth Gainwell when making their picks for the opening touchdown of Super Bowl 57. And for good reason. Gainwell got 26 combined carries in playoff wins over the 49ers and Giants, so certainly – bettors assumed – he’d have an opportunity to make an early impact against the Chiefs.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

215K+
Followers
267K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy